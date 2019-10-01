Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CMIC Ocean En Tech Holding Co Ltd    0206   KYG9112Q1010

CMIC OCEAN EN TECH HOLDING CO LTD

(0206)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/30
0.24 HKD   -4.00%
09/16CMIC OCEAN EN TECH : Business update
PU
2015TSC : Adoption of share award plan
PU
2014TSC : Becomes Largest Shareholder in Jurun
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMIC Ocean En Tech : List of Directors and their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd.

華商國際海洋能源科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 206)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. are set out below

Executive Directors

Mr. Wang Hongyuan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jiang Bing Hua, Co-Chairman

Mr. Zhang Menggui, Morgan

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lou Dongyang

Mr. Wang Jianzhong

Ms. Fu Rui

Mr. Qian Zewei

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny

Mr. Zou Zhendong

Mr. Chen Weidong

- 1 -

The Board has set up 4 committees, namely Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee and Compliance Committee. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Compliance

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Director

Mr. Wang Hongyuan

C

M

Mr. Jiang Bing Hua

M

Mr. Zhang Menggui,

M

Morgan

Mr. Lou Dongyang

C

Mr. Chan Ngai Sang,

C

M

M

M

Kenny

Mr. Zou Zhendong

M

M

C

Mr. Chen Weidong

M

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Date: 1 October 2019

- 2 -

Disclaimer

TSC Group Holdings Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 23:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CMIC OCEAN EN TECH HOLDING
09/16CMIC OCEAN EN TECH : Business update
PU
2018TSC : forms JV with major holder
AQ
2015TSC : Adoption of share award plan
PU
2014TSC : Becomes Largest Shareholder in Jurun
PU
2014TSC : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2014TSC : Poll Result of Extrodinary General Meeting Held on 5 December 2014
PU
2014TSC : Signs a MOU with Infinity Oilfield Service
PU
2014TSC : Proposed issue of hk$73,000,000 5% notes due 2018
PU
2014TSC : Receives “2014 Corporation with Most Potential to Develop China's Ec..
PU
2014TSC : Form of Proxy for Use at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on 5..
PU
More news
Chart CMIC OCEAN EN TECH HOLDING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
CMIC Ocean En Tech Holding Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMIC OCEAN EN TECH HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Yuan Wang Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yong Wang President
Bing Hua Jiang Co-Chairman
Joo Heng Lim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Meng Gui Zhang Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMIC OCEAN EN TECH HOLDING CO LTD-47.83%94
TENARIS3.71%12 530
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%3 619
APERGY CORPORATION-0.11%2 095
DRIL-QUIP, INC.67.10%1 817
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-5.44%948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group