CMIC Ocean En Tech : List of Directors and their Role and Function

CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd.

華商國際海洋能源科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 206)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. are set out below：

Executive Directors

Mr. Wang Hongyuan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jiang Bing Hua, Co-Chairman

Mr. Zhang Menggui, Morgan

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lou Dongyang

Mr. Wang Jianzhong

Ms. Fu Rui

Mr. Qian Zewei

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny

Mr. Zou Zhendong

Mr. Chen Weidong

