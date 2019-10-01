CMIC Ocean En Tech : List of Directors and their Role and Function

CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd.
華商國際海洋能源科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 206)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. are set out below：
Executive Directors
Mr. Wang Hongyuan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jiang Bing Hua, Co-Chairman
Mr. Zhang Menggui, Morgan
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Lou Dongyang
Mr. Wang Jianzhong
Ms. Fu Rui
Mr. Qian Zewei
Independent non-executive Directors
Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny
Mr. Zou Zhendong
Mr. Chen Weidong
The Board has set up 4 committees, namely Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee and Compliance Committee. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee
Date: 1 October 2019
