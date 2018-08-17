CML Microsystems : Exercise of Options/PDMR Dealing Notification

17 August 2018

CML Microsystems Plc (the 'Company')

Exercise of Options/PDMR Dealing Notification

The Company announces that, on 17 August 2018, Mr Hugh Rudden, Group Sales and Marketing Director, and Neil Pritchard, Group Financial Director, exercised 8,000 and 7,500 share options respectively under CML Microsystems plc share option schemes over ordinary shares of 5p each ('Shares') in the Company at an exercise price of £3.125 per share and an exercise price of £3.45 per share respectively. Mr Hugh Rudden and Mr Neil Pritchard sold the resulting Shares at a price of £5.02 per share and £5.02 per share respectively. Following the exercise of options, the Company now has 17,137,686 ordinary shares in issue. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further information is disclosed below in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hugh Rudden 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Sales and Marketing Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CML Microsystems Plc b) LEI 213800HF8HL7CZDM5C42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 5p ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc ISIN: GB0001602944 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.125 8,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Weighted Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 5p ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc ISIN: GB0001602944 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.02 8,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Weighted Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Neil Pritchard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Financial Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CML Microsystems Plc b) LEI 213800HF8HL7CZDM5C42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 5p ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc ISIN: GB0001602944 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.45 7,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Weighted Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 5p ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc ISIN: GB0001602944 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.02 7,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Weighted Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

CML Microsystems Plc Chris Gurry, Group Managing DirectorNeil Pritchard, Group Financial Director www.cmlmicroplc.comTel: +44(0)1621 875 500 Cenkos Securities plc Max Hartley (Corporate Finance) Russell Kerr (Sales) Tel: +44(0)20 7397 8900 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Jeff Keating Tel: +44(0)203 463 2260 Alma PR Josh Royston Caroline Forde Robyn Fisher Tel: +44 (0)7780 901979 Tel: +44 (0)7779 664584 Tel: +44 (0)7540 706191

About CML Microsystems PLC

CML designs and develops semiconductors for the industrial storage and communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of in-house and outsourced manufacturing and has trading operations in Europe, the Far East and USA. CML targets niche markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry. It has secured a diverse, blue chip customer base, including some of the world's leading telecoms equipment providers and industrial product manufacturers.

The spread of its customers and products largely protects the business from the cyclicality usually associated with the semiconductor industry. Growth in its end markets is being driven by factors such as the ever increasing trend towards solid state storage devices in the commercial and industrial sectors, the upgrading of telecoms infrastructure around the world and the growing prevalence of private commercial communications networks for voice and/or data communications linked to the industrial internet of things (IIoT).

The Group is cash-generative, has no borrowings and is dividend paying.