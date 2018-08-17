Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CML Microsystems : Exercise of Options/PDMR Dealing Notification

08/17/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

17 August 2018

CML Microsystems Plc (the 'Company')

Exercise of Options/PDMR Dealing Notification

The Company announces that, on 17 August 2018, Mr Hugh Rudden, Group Sales and Marketing Director, and Neil Pritchard, Group Financial Director, exercised 8,000 and 7,500 share options respectively under CML Microsystems plc share option schemes over ordinary shares of 5p each ('Shares') in the Company at an exercise price of £3.125 per share and an exercise price of £3.45 per share respectively. Mr Hugh Rudden and Mr Neil Pritchard sold the resulting Shares at a price of £5.02 per share and £5.02 per share respectively. Following the exercise of options, the Company now has 17,137,686 ordinary shares in issue. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further information is disclosed below in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Hugh Rudden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Sales and Marketing Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

CML Microsystems Plc

b)

LEI

213800HF8HL7CZDM5C42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

5p ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc

ISIN: GB0001602944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options over ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.125

8,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Weighted Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

17 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

5

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

5p ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc

ISIN: GB0001602944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.02

8,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Weighted Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

17 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Neil Pritchard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Financial Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

CML Microsystems Plc

b)

LEI

213800HF8HL7CZDM5C42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

5p ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc

ISIN: GB0001602944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options over ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.45

7,500

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Weighted Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

17 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

5.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

5p ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc

ISIN: GB0001602944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares in CML Microsystems Plc

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.02

7,500

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Weighted Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

17 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

CML Microsystems Plc

Chris Gurry, Group Managing DirectorNeil Pritchard, Group Financial Director

www.cmlmicroplc.comTel: +44(0)1621 875 500

Cenkos Securities plc

Max Hartley (Corporate Finance)

Russell Kerr (Sales)

Tel: +44(0)20 7397 8900

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Jeff Keating

Tel: +44(0)203 463 2260

Alma PR

Josh Royston

Caroline Forde

Robyn Fisher

Tel: +44 (0)7780 901979

Tel: +44 (0)7779 664584

Tel: +44 (0)7540 706191

About CML Microsystems PLC

CML designs and develops semiconductors for the industrial storage and communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of in-house and outsourced manufacturing and has trading operations in Europe, the Far East and USA. CML targets niche markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry. It has secured a diverse, blue chip customer base, including some of the world's leading telecoms equipment providers and industrial product manufacturers.

The spread of its customers and products largely protects the business from the cyclicality usually associated with the semiconductor industry. Growth in its end markets is being driven by factors such as the ever increasing trend towards solid state storage devices in the commercial and industrial sectors, the upgrading of telecoms infrastructure around the world and the growing prevalence of private commercial communications networks for voice and/or data communications linked to the industrial internet of things (IIoT).

The Group is cash-generative, has no borrowings and is dividend paying.

Disclaimer

CML Microsystems plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 16:10:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33,6 M
EBIT 2019 5,00 M
Net income 2019 4,30 M
Finance 2019 14,7 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 86,2 M
Chart CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
CML Microsystems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,55  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Arthur Gurry Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Nigel G. Clark Group Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Ian Gurry Senior VP-Group Operations & Logistics
Neil Bartley Pritchard Group Financial Director, Secretary & Director
James A. Lindop Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC0.50%110
INTEL CORPORATION2.19%221 881
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%203 239
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.04%158 688
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.75%107 272
BROADCOM INC-18.77%91 119
