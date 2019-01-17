Log in
CMS Energy :'s Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock to 38.25 Cents Per Share

01/17/2019 | 03:01pm EST

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy today increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 38.25 cents per share, up from 35.75 cents per share.

CMS Energy Logo

Based on Wednesday's closing price for CMS Energy common stock, $50.54, the dividend represents an annualized yield of 3 percent.

The first quarter dividend for the common stock is payable Feb. 28, 2019, to shareholders of record on Feb. 1, 2019.

Patti Poppe, CMS Energy's president and chief executive officer, said the Board's decision to increase the current dividend to $1.53 per share on an annualized basis reflects the successful execution of the company's business strategy.

"We continue to execute our Triple Bottom Line strategy of people, planet and profit," Poppe said. "We are taking actions to protect the environment, better serve our customers and strengthen our business, providing higher stock dividends that benefit our investors."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at www.cmsenergy.com. To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energys-board-of-directors-increases-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-to-38-25-cents-per-share-300780452.html

SOURCE CMS Energy


© PRNewswire 2019
