JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is committed to helping Michigan residents stay safe and warm this winter which includes assisting federal government employees in Michigan who are affected by the ongoing shutdown. The company is encouraging customers who face hardship due to this ongoing shutdown to contact Consumers Energy immediately for assistance – which may include flexible payment arrangements or extensions that provide more time to pay a bill. Additionally, Consumers Energy encourages people to call 2-1-1, a free referral service statewide, that connects people with nonprofit resources and support in their communities.

"We are working with and evaluating each customer to determine which option may work best for them while the federal government remains shut down," said Amy Walt, Executive Director of Customer Operations. "As part of our commitment to serving the people of Michigan, furloughed federal employees can call us so we can help identify which solution works best for that person and their family during this uncertain time."

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-offers-assistance-for-federal-employees-in-michigan-impacted-by-government-shutdown-300784320.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy