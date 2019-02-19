Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CMS Energy    CMS

CMS ENERGY

(CMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Consumers Energy : Sets Goals for Smart Energy District in Jackson, Including 40 Percent On-Site Renewable Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:01am EST

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today announced its goals for the Jackson Smart Energy District, an efficient, affordable, clean energy hub in its hometown. The Jackson Smart Energy District aims to achieve 2040 Clean Energy goals 15 to 20 years early -- including producing 40 percent of the District's energy needs from on-site renewable sources.

Consumers Energy Logo (PRNewsFoto/Consumers Energy)

"Consumers Energy is excited to promote economic development in our backyard and to highlight Jackson as a hub for innovation in our industry," said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy's president and CEO. "We're moving forward today with plans that will make Jackson an even more attractive place to live, work and innovate, and provide a picture of the energy future that will transform our entire state."

The energy provider's goals for the Jackson Smart Energy District – a four-square-block area near the Consumers Energy headquarters – are the same as the Company's. Consumers Energy will work with private businesses and the city to reduce the Jackson Smart Energy District's carbon emissions by 90 percent and provide 40 percent of its energy from on-site renewable sources such as solar panels and with advanced energy efficiency technologies.

Consumers Energy is putting out a Request for Information nationally to attract the best ideas from entrepreneurial and high tech companies that can provide the next generation of energy solutions here in our hometown. (If the link does not work, copy and paste www.ConsumersEnergy.com/jacksonenergydistrict in your browser)

"We want to connect with the companies, technologies, business models and innovative solutions that will meet our community's energy needs," Poppe said. "We are striving to provide clean energy and to put Jackson, Michigan on the map as a magnet for energy innovation and the top ideas in the world."

Ideas for the Smart Energy District may include solar panels, battery storage, energy efficiency, energy management and electric vehicle charging stations.

The district is bordered by Louis Glick Highway, Michigan Avenue and Blackstone and Jackson streets, and it is home to several private development projects that have been announced or are in the works.

Consumers Energy is working to modernize Michigan's electric grid and develop clean energy across the state. The company recently dedicated Michigan's first rooftop solar array and battery storage system in the Circuit West energy district of Grand Rapids.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/consumersenergy
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/consumersenergy

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-sets-goals-for-smart-energy-district-in-jackson-including-40-percent-on-site-renewable-energy-300797566.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CMS ENERGY
06:01aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Sets Goals for Smart Energy District in Jackson, Including 40..
PR
02/18CONSUMERS ENERGY : Foundation Calls for Planet Awards Applications Supporting Mi..
PR
02/13N.Y. State Retirement Fund in Pact With Hilton on Political Spending Disclosu..
DJ
02/08CMS ENERGY : Consumers Energy - Severe Weather Pattern Hampering Restoration Wor..
AQ
02/08CMS ENERGY : Consumers Energy Crews Working Through the Night to Restore Service
AQ
02/07CMS ENERGY : Consumers Energy Crews Continuing Power Restoration Work In Wake of..
AQ
02/05CMS ENERGY : CONSUMERS ENERGY CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
02/05CMS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
01/31GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
RE
01/31WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $199,000 Holding in Cms..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.