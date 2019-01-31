Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CMS Energy    CMS

CMS ENERGY (CMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GM halts operations at 11 Michigan plants after utility's urgent appeal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 12:19am EST
A 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV and a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic vehicle are displayed outside the General Motors Orion Assembly plant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said late on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend operations at 11 Michigan plants and its Warren Tech Center after a utility made an emergency appeal to users to conserve natural gas during extreme winter cold.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also said it had canceled a shift on Thursday at both its Warren Truck and Sterling Heights Assembly plants and was considering whether it would need to cancel additional shifts.

GM said it had been asked by Consumers Energy, a unit of CMS Energy Corp, to suspend operations to allow the utility to manage supply issues after extreme cold temperatures and a fire at a compressor station.

It said workers were told not to report for the shifts at its Orion Assembly, Flint Assembly, Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Lansing Grand River Assembly plants, as well as other stamping and transmission plants on Wednesday evening and early Thursday. GM said it was still assessing when employees could return to work.

Workers at its Warren Tech Center were also told to stay home on Thursday.

In a video message posted on Facebook, CMS Energy Chief Executive Patricia Poppe said large companies, including Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Co and GM, had agreed to "interrupt" production schedules through Friday to tackle the issue prompted by a fire at a Michigan facility and the record-breaking cold.

Poppe said the usage cuts by large businesses were not enough, and urged 1.8 million Michigan customers to turn down thermostats as much as they could to cut natural gas use in order to protect critical facilities like hospitals and nursing homes. "I need you to take action right now," she said.

Ford Motor said it had also taken steps to reduce energy use at its four Michigan plants supplied by Consumers Energy, but added the situation remained fluid.

A spokeswoman said it had reduced heating levels at Livonia Transmission and Van Dyke Transmission, stopped heat treatment processes at Sterling Axle and shut down the paint process at Michigan Assembly.

Consumers Energy sent an alert to mobile phones in Michigan asking residents to reduce natural gas use.

In a Twitter message, Consumers Energy warned that "without additional reductions, we run the risk of not being able to deliver natural gas to families and critical facilities across Michigan – a scenario none of us want to encounter."

Consumers Energy said a fire at a gas compressor station in Michigan's Macomb County Wednesday forced it to halt gas flow from the compressor station until safety and damage assessments could be completed.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMS ENERGY 0.88% 51.44 Delayed Quote.2.70%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.32% 14.69 End-of-day quote.14.32%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.34% 17.07 Delayed Quote.18.05%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.16% 8.71 Delayed Quote.14.51%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 1.61% 39.09 Delayed Quote.16.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CMS ENERGY
12:19aGM halts operations at 11 Michigan plants after utility's urgent appeal
RE
01/31CMS ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28CMS ENERGY CORPORATION : annual earnings release
01/25CONSUMERS ENERGY : Offers Assistance for Federal Employees in Michigan Impacted ..
PR
01/24CONSOLIDATED RESEARCH : 2019 Summary Expectations for First Data, IDEXX Laborato..
AQ
01/23CONSUMERS ENERGY : Dedicates First Ever Solar, Battery Storage Systems on Grand ..
PR
01/18CONSUMERS ENERGY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18CMS ENERGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18CMS ENERGY : Suzanne F. Shank Joins CMS Energy and Consumers Energy Boards of Di..
PR
01/17CMS ENERGY : to Announce Fourth Quarter, Year-End Results on January 31
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 648 M
EBIT 2018 1 259 M
Net income 2018 661 M
Debt 2018 10 337 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 21,83
P/E ratio 2019 20,39
EV / Sales 2018 3,73x
EV / Sales 2019 3,77x
Capitalization 14 447 M
Chart CMS ENERGY
Duration : Period :
CMS Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMS ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia K. Poppe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John G. Russell Chairman
Garrick J. Rochow Senior Vice President-Operations
Rejji P. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian F. Rich Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMS ENERGY2.70%14 447
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE4.46%48 258
ENGIE10.94%39 152
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.77%36 032
SEMPRA ENERGY5.23%31 156
ORSTED6.75%29 980
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.