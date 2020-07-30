CMS Energy Purchases 51% Ownership in Texas Wind Farm

By Michael Dabaie

CMS Energy said it purchased a 51% majority stake in Aviator Wind, a 525-megawatt wind energy project in Texas that will support efforts by Facebook Inc. and McDonald's Corp. to achieve clean energy goals.

The project will start operations by fall 2020 in Coke County, about 250 miles southwest of Dallas, CMS said. Aviator Wind will be operated by CMS Enterprises, a subsidiary that develops, owns and operates utility-scale renewable energy facilities, including wind and solar.

CMS Enterprises owns and operates 11 independent power plants and more than 1,800 megawatts of generation in the U.S., the company said.

CMS said Aviator Wind will help Facebook reach its goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% and support 100% of its operations with renewable energy this year.

McDonald's set a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. "Through this project, we're able to significantly generate progress toward our Climate Action Target to reduce emissions related to McDonald's restaurants and offices by 36% by 2030," said Emma Cox, sustainability manager for McDonald's.

