Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CMS Energy Corporation    CMS

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

(CMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS Energy Purchases 51% Ownership in Texas Wind Farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:29pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

CMS Energy said it purchased a 51% majority stake in Aviator Wind, a 525-megawatt wind energy project in Texas that will support efforts by Facebook Inc. and McDonald's Corp. to achieve clean energy goals.

The project will start operations by fall 2020 in Coke County, about 250 miles southwest of Dallas, CMS said. Aviator Wind will be operated by CMS Enterprises, a subsidiary that develops, owns and operates utility-scale renewable energy facilities, including wind and solar.

CMS Enterprises owns and operates 11 independent power plants and more than 1,800 megawatts of generation in the U.S., the company said.

CMS said Aviator Wind will help Facebook reach its goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% and support 100% of its operations with renewable energy this year.

McDonald's set a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. "Through this project, we're able to significantly generate progress toward our Climate Action Target to reduce emissions related to McDonald's restaurants and offices by 36% by 2030," said Emma Cox, sustainability manager for McDonald's.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION -0.22% 63.83 Delayed Quote.1.80%
FACEBOOK 0.32% 234.12 Delayed Quote.13.66%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.07% 196.09 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
03:29pCMS Energy Purchases 51% Ownership in Texas Wind Farm
DJ
02:12pCMS ENERGY : Purchases 51% Ownership in Aviator Wind Farmin Texas; Project Will ..
PR
07/29CMS ENERGY CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/20CMS ENERGY : to Announce 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 3
PR
07/16CMS ENERGY : 's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
PR
07/16CMS ENERGY : Names Angela Thompkins as Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer
AQ
07/15CMS ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15CONSUMERS ENERGY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/13CONSUMERS ENERGY : Foundation Provides $135,000 to Michigan Nonprofits Through C..
PR
07/10CMS ENERGY : Consumers Energy - 3-Week Hardy Dam Road Closure to Begin July 20
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 903 M - -
Net income 2020 750 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 18 309 M 18 309 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 8 162
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CMS Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 63,00 $
Last Close Price 63,97 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia K. Poppe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John G. Russell Chairman
Garrick J. Rochow Executive Vice President-Operations
Rejji P. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tamara J. Faber-Doty Chief Digital Officer & Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION1.80%18 309
ORSTED A/S32.89%60 814
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.66%41 867
SEMPRA ENERGY-17.47%36 571
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-4.79%34 470
ENGIE-22.08%31 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group