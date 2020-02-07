Log in
CMS Energy :'s Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

02/07/2020 | 01:01pm EST

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock. 

CMS Energy Logo

The following dividend is payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 preferred stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energys-utility-subsidiary-consumers-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301000993.html

SOURCE CMS Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
