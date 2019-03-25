Consumers Energy : Achieves Broad Support for Breakthrough Clean Energy Plan, Files Settlement

JACKSON, Mich., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy and other stakeholders have filed a settlement with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on the company's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) outlining a breakthrough Clean Energy Plan for Michigan. The plan positions Consumers Energy as a national clean energy leader and demonstrates its commitment to people, the planet and Michigan's prosperity. Today's settlement announcement – from a broad coalition of customer groups, environmental organizations and the Michigan Attorney General – outlines the best plan for Michigan's energy future.

The company filed its IRP with the MPSC last June, which set the company's Clean Energy Plan in motion, outlining the path to zero coal while ensuring affordable and reliable energy for Michigan families and businesses. The plan details how the company will meet the state's energy needs with increased use of energy efficiency programs that save customers money and energy, along with significantly more renewable energy.

"This breakthrough plan positions Consumers Energy and Michigan as a national clean energy leader," said Patti Poppe, president and CEO of Consumers Energy. "The settlement enables our Clean Energy Plan and puts us on the path to zero coal substituted by increased renewable energy – most notably solar – all done in an affordable way through a competitive marketplace. Michigan will have one of the cleanest and most affordable energy systems in the country through this standard-setting plan."

The settlement agreement supporting Consumers Energy's plan comes after more than a year of listening to key stakeholders' ideas and input. The next step in the process is for the MPSC to review the settlement agreement.

The settlement includes:

CARBON EMISSION REDUCTION: Carbon emissions would be reduced by more than 90 percent by 2040.

Carbon emissions would be reduced by more than 90 percent by 2040. RENEWABLE ENERGY: Consumers Energy's renewable energy supply would increase by 400 percent with the addition of 5,000 megawatts of solar to the company's system through competitive bidding by 2030.

Consumers Energy's renewable energy supply would increase by 400 percent with the addition of 5,000 megawatts of solar to the company's system through competitive bidding by 2030. COAL RETIREMENTS: The elimination of coal as a fuel source to generate electricity by 2040.

The elimination of coal as a fuel source to generate electricity by 2040. AFFORDABLE ENERGY: The plan significantly ramps up Consumers Energy's successful energy efficiency programs, which have already saved customers $2 billion since 2009. Through a competitive bidding process, Consumers Energy will provide customers with the most affordable prices for new renewable energy sources.

"We're proud to be partnering with major business customers, residential advocates and environmental organizations to bring the cleanest and most competitively priced energy to the people of Michigan so our home state can grow and prosper," Poppe said. "We're grateful for the contributions of all stakeholders throughout this process and look forward to the MPSC's decision on our plan."

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

