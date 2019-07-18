Consumers Energy : Approves Over 125 Rebates for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Throughout Michigan

JACKSON, Mich., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today that it has approved over 125 rebates for electric vehicle charging stations for drivers across Michigan – less than two months since the energy provider powered up a new effort to help the next generation of vehicles get into gear.

Those include 92 rebates, worth $5,000 apiece, that Consumers Energy's PowerMIDrive program is providing for chargers at workplaces and in public locations. The rebate's recipients will install the charging stations throughout Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

Public charging stations in the following counties have received the most rebates so far: Kent (11), Jackson (8), Calhoun (7), Saginaw (5), Kalamazoo (4), Muskegon (4), Charlevoix (4), Allegan (4), Midland (3).

"We are excited to see the strong response from business owners and community leaders to meet the needs of a new wave of electric vehicles on Michigan's roads," said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy's senior vice president for customer experience. "PowerMIDrive delivers on our Triple Bottom Line commitment, making it easy for people to charge vehicles whenever they need, protecting the planet with zero-emissions vehicles and stimulating Michigan's prosperity as new vehicles are sold."

Consumers Energy also launched a website, ConsumersEnergy.com/carcompare, to help the public compare the cost of a traditional gasoline engine to an electric version. The website offers comparisons with traditional gasoline and electric cars on the market today.

Consumers Energy's PowerMIDrive Rebate Program, which began June 5, includes the following:

RESIDENTIAL – Rebates for residential electric vehicle owners of $400 to $500 for installing eligible 240-volt chargers at homes across the state. So far, 35 rebates for home chargers have been approved.

The Michigan Public Service Commission this year approved the $10 million program over three years to help educate the public and speed up the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Michigan.

Consumers Energy has been a strong promoter of electric vehicles, offering its first special charging rates nearly a decade ago. It was also one of the early energy providers in the country to pilot an incentive program for home charging stations.

The Edison Electric Institute forecasts over 18 million electric vehicles will be traveling on U.S. roads by 2030.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

