Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CMS Energy Corporation    CMS

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

(CMS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Consumers Energy : Foundation Announces $100,000 Prosperity Award to Expand Kalamazoo Farmers Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2019 | 02:01pm EST

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation today announced a $100,000 grant to expand and upgrade the Kalamazoo Farmers Market, part of $500,000 in its first Prosperity Awards designed to strengthen communities across Michigan.

Consumers Energy Logo (PRNewsFoto/Consumers Energy)

The City of Kalamazoo will use the $100,000 grant to make significant improvements to the popular market that attracts an average of over 4,500 customers weekly from May through November.

"Places like the Kalamazoo Farmers Market make our Michigan communities more vibrant places to live and contribute to the local economy," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "We are excited that this Prosperity Award will provide residents with even more reason to visit the farmers market and fulfill a vital need for fresh, locally sourced food in the community."

The first phase of improvements in 2020 will include renovating existing vendor sheds and a new vendor shed on the market's west edge, expanded restrooms and the realignment of Bank Street including sidewalk and the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail along the market's eastern edge. Future phases will include paved parking north and south of the vendor sheds, an indoor event shed with a demonstration kitchen, and a playground.

"The improvements planned for the Kalamazoo Farmers Market will make an already successful market into an even better venue for customers and vendors with improved parking, additional restrooms and updated vendor sheds," said Sean Fletcher, director of parks and recreation for the City of Kalamazoo.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is contributing $500,000 to Michigan nonprofits through its Prosperity Awards, including a $250,000 grant this month to support housing upgrades and ownership in Flint. Foundation officials announced the $100,000 Kalamazoo grant this morning as community members attended the last farmers market of the season.

The Prosperity Awards are the second of three $500,000 grant allocations this year totaling $1.5 million. Planet Awards winners were announced in April, and applications for People Awards to support job readiness are being reviewed.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is Consumers Energy's charitable arm. In 2018, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy and its employees and retirees contributed more than $18.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan  
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy  
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/consumersenergy  
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/consumersenergy

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-foundation-announces-100-000-prosperity-award-to-expand-kalamazoo-farmers-market-300964118.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
02:01pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Foundation Announces $100,000 Prosperity Award to Expand Kala..
PR
11/19CONSUMERS ENERGY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11/19CMS ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14CMS ENERGY : Consumers Energy Names Mindy Bradish-Orta as Community Affairs Mana..
AQ
11/12CONSUMERS ENERGY FOUNDATION : Provides $250,000 to New Effort to Create Housing ..
PR
11/08CMS ENERGY : 's Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividen..
PR
11/08CMS ENERGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08CONSUMERS ENERGY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/05Consumers Energy - Colder Temperatures, Heating Season Ushers in Carbon Monox..
AQ
10/31CMS ENERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group