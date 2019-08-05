CNA Financial : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 08/05/2019 | 06:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) today announced second quarter 2019 net income of $278 million, or $1.02 per share, and core income of $294 million, or $1.08 per share. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $620 million, or $2.28 per share, and core income was $612 million, or $2.25 per share. Property & Casualty Operations combined ratio for the second quarter was 95.7% and the underlying combined ratio was 94.6%. Net investment income, after tax, was $420 million for the second quarter of 2019, including $34 million from limited partnership and common stock investments. The U.S. P&C segments, excluding third party captives, generated gross written premium growth of 10% and net written premium growth of 8% for the second quarter of 2019. Gross written premium decreased (9)% and net written premium decreased (8)% for the International segment for the second quarter of 2019. Core income (loss) for the second quarter of 2019 for our Life & Group and Corporate & Other segments was $7 million and $(11) million, respectively. CNA Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, payable September 5, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2019.

Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30 ($ millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 278



$ 270



$ 620



$ 561

Core income (a) 294



270



612



551

















Net income per diluted share $ 1.02



$ 0.99



$ 2.28



$ 2.06

Core income per diluted share 1.08



0.99



2.25



2.02



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Book value per share $ 44.52



$ 41.32

Book value per share excluding AOCI 44.08



44.55





(a) Management utilizes the core income (loss) financial measure to monitor the Company's operations. Please refer herein to the Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure. "Our strong second quarter results reflect the underlying loss ratio improving to 60.8%, greater new business and higher rate increases broadly across the portfolio driving 6% growth in net written premium," said Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation. "Core income of $294 million in the quarter contributed to a 2019 first half result of $612 million, the highest in 12 years." Property & Casualty Operations













Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net written premiums $ 1,874





$ 1,769





$ 3,680





$ 3,582



NWP change (% year over year) 6

%







3

%





Net investment income $ 303





$ 302





$ 663





$ 587



Core income 298





319





612





646



























Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 60.8

%

61.4

%

60.7

%

60.7

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 2.2





1.6





2.9





1.8



Effect of development-related items (1.1)





(3.1)





(0.9)





(2.6)



Loss ratio 61.9

%

59.9

%

62.7

%

59.9

%























Expense ratio 33.4

%

33.5

%

33.7

%

33.2

%























Combined ratio 95.7

%

93.8

%

96.8

%

93.5

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 94.6

%

95.3

%

94.8

%

94.3

% The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 0.7 points for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter driven by a 0.6 point improvement in the underlying loss ratio.

The combined ratio increased 1.9 points for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $38 million , or 2.2 points of the loss ratio in the quarter compared with $26 million , or 1.6 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 1.1 points in the quarter compared with a 3.1 point improvement in the prior year quarter.

, or 2.2 points of the loss ratio in the quarter compared with , or 1.6 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 1.1 points in the quarter compared with a 3.1 point improvement in the prior year quarter. Net written premiums grew 6% as compared with the prior year quarter. U.S. P&C segments net written premiums grew 8% partially offset by the impact of the previously disclosed underwriting actions in the International segment.

Business Operating Highlights

Specialty











Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net written premiums $ 713





$ 688





$ 1,411





$ 1,374



NWP change (% year over year) 4

%







3

%





Core income $ 161





$ 183





$ 330





$ 354



























Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 59.9

%

60.5

%

60.2

%

60.4

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 0.1





0.5





1.0





0.5



Effect of development-related items (2.6)





(6.4)





(2.9)





(5.5)



Loss ratio 57.4

%

54.6

%

58.3

%

55.4

%























Expense ratio 33.1

%

32.0

%

33.0

%

31.6

%























Combined ratio 90.7

%

86.8

%

91.5

%

87.2

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 93.2

%

92.7

%

93.4

%

92.2

% The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development increased 0.5 points for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter driven by a 1.1 point increase in the expense ratio. This was partially offset by a 0.6 point improvement in the underlying loss ratio.

The combined ratio increased 3.9 points for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $1 million , or 0.1 points of the loss ratio compared with $3 million , or 0.5 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 2.6 points in the quarter compared with a 6.4 point improvement in the prior year quarter.

, or 0.1 points of the loss ratio compared with , or 0.5 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 2.6 points in the quarter compared with a 6.4 point improvement in the prior year quarter. Net written premiums for Specialty grew 4% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter driven by higher new business, strong retention and favorable rate.

Commercial













Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net written premiums $ 912





$ 810





$ 1,761





$ 1,642



NWP change (% year over year) 13

%







7

%





Core income $ 120





$ 143





$ 259





$ 276



























Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 61.7

%

60.8

%

61.9

%

60.3

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 4.9





2.5





5.1





3.2



Effect of development-related items (0.1)





(0.9)





(0.3)





(0.8)



Loss ratio 66.5

%

62.4

%

66.7

%

62.7

%























Expense ratio 32.6

%

33.5

%

33.2

%

33.4

%























Combined ratio 99.7

%

96.6

%

100.5

%

96.8

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 94.9

%

95.0

%

95.7

%

94.4

% The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development for the second quarter of 2019 was largely consistent with the prior year quarter.

The combined ratio increased 3.1 points for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $37 million , or 4.9 points of the loss ratio compared with $19 million , or 2.5 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 0.1 points in the quarter compared with a 0.9 point improvement in the prior year quarter.

, or 4.9 points of the loss ratio compared with , or 2.5 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 0.1 points in the quarter compared with a 0.9 point improvement in the prior year quarter. Net written premiums for Commercial grew 13% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter driven by higher new business and favorable rate.

International













Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net written premiums $ 249





$ 271





$ 508





$ 566



NWP change (% year over year) (8)

%







(10)

%





Core income (loss) $ 17





$ (7)





$ 23





$ 16



























Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 60.1

%

65.9

%

58.5

%

62.9

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 0.2





1.6





1.3





1.3



Effect of development-related items (0.1)





(0.7)





2.7





(0.5)



Loss ratio 60.2

%

66.8

%

62.5

%

63.7

%























Expense ratio 37.3

%

37.9

%

37.2

%

37.1

%























Combined ratio 97.5

%

104.7

%

99.7

%

100.8

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 97.4

%

103.8

%

95.7

%

100.0

% The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 6.4 points for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter driven by a 5.8 point improvement in the underlying loss ratio.

The combined ratio improved 7.2 points for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were less than $1 million , or 0.2 points of the loss ratio compared with $4 million , or 1.6 points for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 0.1 points in the quarter compared with a 0.7 point improvement in the prior year quarter.

, or 0.2 points of the loss ratio compared with , or 1.6 points for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 0.1 points in the quarter compared with a 0.7 point improvement in the prior year quarter. Excluding currency fluctuations, net written premiums for International decreased 4% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter driven by the strategic exit from certain Hardy business classes in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Life & Group











Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net investment income $ 205





$ 198





$ 409





$ 398



Total operating revenues 335





329





670





664



Core income (loss) 7





(10)





17





4



Core results improved $17 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter. Persistency continues to benefit from a higher than expected number of policyholders choosing to lapse coverage or reduce benefits in lieu of premium rate increases and morbidity continues to trend in line with expectations.

Corporate & Other











Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30 ($ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net investment income $ 7





$ 6





$ 14





$ 11



Interest expense 34





34





68





68



Core loss (11)





(39)





(17)





(99)



Core loss of $(11) million improved $28 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter. The prior period included $23 million of non-recurring costs associated with the transition to a new IT infrastructure service provider.

Net Investment Income











Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30

2019



2018



2019



2018

Pretax net investment income $ 515





$ 506





$ 1,086





$ 996



Net investment income, after tax 420





416





885





821



Net investment income, after tax, increased $4 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the prior year quarter driven by fixed income securities.

About the Company CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com . Conference Call and Webcast/Presentation Information A conference call for investors and the professional investment community will be held at 9:00 a.m. (CT) today. On the conference call will be Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation, James M. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CNA Financial Corporation and other members of senior management. Participants can access the call by dialing (800) 289-0571, or for international callers, +1 (720) 543-0206. The call will also be broadcast live on the internet and may be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the CNA website ( www.cna.com ). A presentation will be posted and available on the CNA website and will provide additional insight into the results. The call is available to the media, but questions will be restricted to investors and the professional investment community. An online replay will be available on CNA's website following the call. Financial supplement information related to the results is available on the investor relations pages of the CNA website or by contacting investor.relations@cna.com. Definition of Reported Segments Specialty provides management and professional liability and other coverages through property and casualty products and services using a network of brokers, independent agencies and managing general underwriters.

provides management and professional liability and other coverages through property and casualty products and services using a network of brokers, independent agencies and managing general underwriters. Commercial works with a network of brokers and independent agents to market a broad range of property and casualty insurance products and services to small, middle-market and large businesses.

works with a network of brokers and independent agents to market a broad range of property and casualty insurance products and services to small, middle-market and large businesses. International underwrites property and casualty coverages on a global basis through its U.K.-based insurance company, a branch operation in Canada as well as through its presence at Lloyd's of London (Hardy).

underwrites property and casualty coverages on a global basis through its U.K.-based insurance company, a branch operation in as well as through its presence at Lloyd's of (Hardy). Life & Group primarily includes the results of the individual and group long term care businesses that are in run-off.

primarily includes the results of the individual and group long term care businesses that are in run-off. Corporate & Other primarily includes certain corporate expenses, including interest on corporate debt, and the results of certain property and casualty business in run-off, including CNA Re and asbestos and environmental pollution. Financial Measures Management utilizes the following metrics in their evaluation of the Property & Casualty Operations. These ratios are calculated using financial results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Loss ratio is the percentage of net incurred claim and claim adjustment expenses to net earned premiums.

is the percentage of net incurred claim and claim adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. Underlying loss ratio represents the loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development.

represents the loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development. Expense ratio is the percentage of insurance underwriting and acquisition expenses, including the amortization of deferred acquisition costs, to net earned premiums.

is the percentage of insurance underwriting and acquisition expenses, including the amortization of deferred acquisition costs, to net earned premiums. Dividend ratio is the ratio of policyholders' dividends incurred to net earned premiums.

is the ratio of policyholders' dividends incurred to net earned premiums. Combined ratio is the sum of the loss, expense and dividend ratios.

is the sum of the loss, expense and dividend ratios. Underlying combined ratio is the sum of the underlying loss, expense and dividend ratios.

is the sum of the underlying loss, expense and dividend ratios. Renewal premium change represents the estimated change in average premium on policies that renew, including rate and exposure changes.

represents the estimated change in average premium on policies that renew, including rate and exposure changes. Rate represents the average change in price on policies that renew excluding exposure change. For certain products within Small Business, where quantifiable, rate includes the influence of new business as well.

represents the average change in price on policies that renew excluding exposure change. For certain products within Small Business, where quantifiable, rate includes the influence of new business as well. Retention represents the percentage of premium dollars renewed in comparison to the expiring premium dollars from policies available to renew.

represents the percentage of premium dollars renewed in comparison to the expiring premium dollars from policies available to renew. New business represents premiums from policies written with new customers and additional policies written with existing customers. The Company's investment portfolio is monitored by management through analysis of various factors including unrealized gains and losses on securities, portfolio duration and exposure to market and credit risk. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures This press release also contains financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP. Management utilizes these financial measures to monitor the Company's insurance operations and investment portfolio. The Company believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with a better understanding of the significant factors that comprise the Company's operating performance. Reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures follow below. Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Income Core income (loss) is calculated by excluding from net income (loss) the after-tax effects of i) net investment gains or losses, ii) income or loss from discontinued operations, iii) any cumulative effects of changes in accounting guidance and iv) deferred tax asset and liability remeasurement as a result of an enacted U.S. Federal tax rate change. The calculation of core income (loss) excludes net investment gains or losses because net investment gains or losses are generally driven by economic factors that are not necessarily consistent with key drivers of underwriting performance, and are therefore not considered an indication of trends in insurance operations. Management monitors core income (loss) for each business segment to assess segment performance. Presentation of consolidated core income (loss) is deemed to be a non-GAAP financial measure.

Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30

($ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income $ 278



$ 270



$ 620



$ 561



Less: Net investment (losses) gains (16)



—



8



10



Core income $ 294



$ 270



$ 612



$ 551



Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Core Income per Diluted Share Core income (loss) per diluted share provides management and investors with a valuable measure of the Company's operating performance for the same reasons applicable to its underlying measure, core income (loss). Core income (loss) per diluted share is core income (loss) on a per diluted share basis.

Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30



2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income per diluted share $ 1.02



$ 0.99



$ 2.28



$ 2.06



Less: Net investment (losses) gains (0.06)



—



0.03



0.04



Core income per diluted share $ 1.08



$ 0.99



$ 2.25



$ 2.02



Reconciliation of Book Value per Share to Book Value per Share Excluding AOCI Book value per share excluding AOCI allows management and investors to analyze the amount of the Company's net worth primarily attributable to the Company's business operations. The Company believes this measurement is useful as it reduces the effect of items that can fluctuate significantly from period to period, primarily based on changes in interest rates.

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Book value per share $ 44.52



$ 41.32

Less: Per share impact of AOCI 0.44



(3.23)

Book value per share excluding AOCI $ 44.08



$ 44.55

Calculation of Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity Core return on equity provides management and investors with a measure of how effectively the Company is investing the portion of the Company's net worth that is primarily attributable to its business operations.

Results for the Three

Months Ended June 30

Results for the Six

Months Ended June 30

($ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Annualized net income $ 1,114



$ 1,078



$ 1,240



$ 1,122



Average stockholders' equity including AOCI (a) 11,771



11,420



11,652



11,830



Return on equity 9.5

% 9.4

% 10.6

% 9.5

%

















Annualized core income $ 1,178



$ 1,080



$ 1,225



$ 1,101



Average stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (a) 11,873



11,922



12,031



12,115



Core return on equity 9.9

% 9.1

% 10.2

% 9.1

%



(a) Average stockholders' equity is calculated using a simple average of the beginning and ending balances for the period. For additional information, please refer to CNA's most recent 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the financial supplement, available at www.cna.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes statements that relate to anticipated future events (forward-looking statements) rather than actual present conditions or historical events. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to a variety of inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by CNA. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties please refer to CNA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.cna.com . Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made by CNA as of the date of this press release. Further, CNA does not have any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if CNA's expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change. Any descriptions of coverage under CNA policies or programs in this press release are provided for convenience only and are not to be relied upon with respect to questions of coverage, exclusions or limitations. With regard to all such matters, the terms and provisions of relevant insurance policies are primary and controlling. In addition, please note that all coverages may not be available in all states. "CNA" is a registered trademark of CNA Financial Corporation. Certain CNA Financial Corporation subsidiaries use the "CNA" trademark in connection with insurance underwriting and claims activities. Copyright © 2019 CNA. All rights reserved. CONTACT:









MEDIA:

ANALYSTS: Brandon Davis, 312-822-5885

James Anderson, 312-822-7757 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cna-financial-announces-second-quarter-2019-results-300896050.html SOURCE CNA Financial Corporation

© PRNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on CNA FINANCIAL CORP 06:25a CNA FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:01a CNA FINANCIAL : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results PR 07/23 CNA FINANCIAL : Canada Announces Enhanced Cyber Solutions AQ 07/18 CNA : Appoints Jeremy Winter to Senior Vice President, Chicago Branch Manager PR 07/17 CNA : Introduces CNA : CyberPrep, a Holistic Cyber Threat Program PR 07/16 CNA : Financial To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results And Host Conference Call O.. PR 07/11 AM BEST : Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of CNA Financial Corporation and Its Su.. BU 07/01 CNA : Appoints Jose Ramon Gonzalez as Executive Vice President & General Counsel PR 06/28 CNA : Appoints Song Kim to Senior Vice President, Construction PR 06/11 CNA FINANCIAL : Buys 19,852 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc AQ