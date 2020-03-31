CNA : Announces Mahmood Khan as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer

CHICAGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Mahmood Khan as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer. In this role, Khan will drive information and cybersecurity strategy and operations to protect CNA's assets, data and reputation, and will report to Jane Possell, Chief Information Officer.

"Mahmood's proven track record and strong leadership acumen, coupled with the depth of experience in cybersecurity and information security management, makes him the ideal candidate for Chief Information Security Officer," Possell said. "Under Mahmood's leadership, CNA will continue to innovate on our approach to information and cybersecurity, achieve strength and protection against threats, and maintain our position as an industry leader in technology."

Khan joins CNA with more than 20 years of experience building and executing innovative information and cybersecurity strategies. Most recently, Khan served as Managing Director, Cyber Security Operations for United Airlines Inc., and was responsible for the leadership of a cybersecurity operation for an airline that spanned 73 countries. Prior to United Airlines, Khan served as Senior Vice President, Global Information Security, for Bank of America.

Khan earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems from DePaul University and a master's degree in Cyber Security from Missouri State University.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

