CNA Financial Corporation    CNA

CNA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CNA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/25 04:02:00 pm
45.39 USD   +0.62%
06:55aCNA FINANCIAL : 3Q Profit Falls on Premium Deficiency
DJ
06:39aCNA FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aCNA FINANCIAL : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
CNA Financial : 3Q Profit Falls on Premium Deficiency

10/28/2019 | 06:55am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

CNA Financial Corp.'s (CNA) third-quarter profit fell as the insurance company recorded a charge related to premium deficiency and lower core income across various segments.

CNA, a subsidiary of the conglomerate Loews Corp. (L), booked a charge of $216 million, or $151 million after tax and noncontrolling interests, due to a recognition of an active-life-reserve premium deficiency driven by changes in interest-rate assumptions. As a result, its life and group segment recorded a core loss of $122 million, compared with a core income of $32 million a year ago.

Active life reserves fund future claim obligations when combined with future net premiums and interest.

The company's net income decreased to $107 million, or 39 cents a share, from $336 million, or $1.23 a share, in the comparable quarter a year earlier.

Its property and casualty operations' core income fell to $241 million from $305 million a year ago.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

CNA FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.62% 45.39 2.81%
LOEWS CORPORATION 0.31% 51 12.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 167 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,49%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 12 324 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,75  $
Last Close Price 45,39  $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,75%
NameTitle
Dino E. Robusto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A Costonis Chief Operating Officer
James Michael Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jane Possell Chief Information Officer
James S. Tisch Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNA FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.81%12 248
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.98%37 334
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION29.78%35 638
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.92%33 924
SAMPO PLC-6.90%22 037
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION44.21%18 828
