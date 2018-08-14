Log in
CNB FINANCIAL CORP (CCNE)
CNB Financial Announces Third Quarter Dividend
GL
08/13CNB FINANCIAL : BankOnBuffalo official sounds off on opening newest ..
AQ
08/06CNB BANK : celebrates recent grads
AQ
CNB Financial Announces Third Quarter Dividend

08/14/2018

Clearfield, PA, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation [Nasdaq: CCNE] has announced the declaration of 17.0 cents per share quarterly dividend payable on September 14, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2018.  This dividend represents a 0.5 cent increase from the previous level of 16.5 cents per share. 

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $3.0 billion that conducts business primarily through CNB Bank, CNB Financial Corporation’s principal subsidiary.  CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers.  CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production offices, and 43 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York.  CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York with offices in northwest New York.  CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania.

For further information regarding the stock of CNB Financial Corporation, please call (814) 765-9621, CNB Bank Stock Transfer Department or contact any brokerage firm.  The identifying symbol for this security is CCNE.

CNB Bank websites can be found at www.CNBBank.bank, www.ERIEBANK.bank, www.FCBank.bank, and www.BankOnBuffalo.bank.

Brian Wingard
CNB Financial Corporation
814-765-9621
Brian.Wingard@CNBBank.bank

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Latest news on CNB FINANCIAL CORP
07:49pCNB Financial Announces Third Quarter Dividend
GL
08/13CNB FINANCIAL : BankOnBuffalo official sounds off on opening newest branch
AQ
08/08CNB FINANCIAL CORP/PA : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/06CNB BANK : celebrates recent grads
AQ
07/31CNB FINANCIAL : BankOnBuffalo to open first branch in Niagara County
AQ
07/21CNB FINANCIAL : Bank on Buffalo opening for business in Niagara County
AQ
07/21CNB FINANCIAL : Bank on Buffalo coming to Niagara County
AQ
07/20CNB FINANCIAL CORP/PA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20CNB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/20CNB FINANCIAL Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2018, Highlight..
GL
07/20CNB Financial beats by $0.03, misses on net interest income 
05/08CNB Financial Corporation Inc declares $0.165 dividend 
04/16CNB Financial misses by $0.02, misses on net interest income 
02/13CNB Financial declares $0.175 dividend 
02/02CNB Financial EPS in-line, misses on net interest income 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 104 M
EBIT 2018 46,3 M
Net income 2018 33,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 14,11
P/E ratio 2019 12,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,18x
Capitalization 475 M
Technical analysis trends CNB FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph B. Bower President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter F. Smith Chairman
Richard Lee Greslick COO, Secretary, Director & Senior Executive VP
Brian William Wingard Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & EVP
Deborah Dick Pontzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNB FINANCIAL CORP17.80%475
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.22%388 955
BANK OF AMERICA5.66%311 534
WELLS FARGO-4.32%282 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%274 436
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%235 455
