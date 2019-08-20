CNFinance : Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 Unaudited Financial Results 0 08/20/2019 | 05:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the first half of 2019. Second Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Highlights Total loan origination volume [1] was RMB1,667.1 million ( US$242.8 million ) during the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3,598.0 million in the same period of 2018.

was ( ) during the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Total outstanding loan principal [2] was RMB13.0 billion ( US$1.9 billion ) as of June 30, 2019 , compared to RMB15.8 billion as of December 31, 2018 .

was ( ) as of , compared to as of . Total interest and fees income were RMB802.1 million ( US$116.8 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB1,071.6 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Net income was RMB160.8 million ( US$23.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB241.3 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.34 (US$0.34) and RMB2.13 (US$0.31) , respectively, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.92 and RMB3.59 , respectively, in the same period of 2018. First Half of 2019 Operational and Financial Highlights Total loan origination volume [1] was RMB2,664.7 million ( US$388.2 million ) during the first half of 2019, compared to RMB5,799.4 million in the same period of 2018.

was ( ) during the first half of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Total interest and fees income were RMB1,694.4 million ( US$246.8 million ) in the first half of 2019, compared to RMB2,136.9 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) in the first half of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Net income was RMB296.3 million ( US$43.2 million ) in the first half of 2019, compared to RMB438.0 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) in the first half of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB4.32 ( US$0.63 ) and RMB3.93 ( US$0.57 ), respectively, in the first half of 2019, compared to RMB7.12 and RMB6.52 , respectively, in the same period of 2018. [1] Refers to the total amount of loans CNFinance originated during the relevant period. [2] Refers to the total amount of loans outstanding for CNFinance at the end of the relevant period. "I am pleased to announce that CNFinance has recorded a net income of RMB160.8 million during the second quarter of 2019 in spite of the soft macroeconomic environment in China." commented by Mr. Bin Zhai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNFinance. "The economic environment brought us both opportunities and challenges. In order to maximize shareholders' value, we have taken a step further to upgrade our collaboration model. We have established a sales partner service center this quarter and performed a series of services tailored for our sales partners, including offering online and offline training programs and developing a mobile app that could increase the efficiency of loan facilitation and help them control risks. The market has received our collaboration model well. As of June 30, 2019, we have signed cooperation agreements with over 950 sales partners, 470 of which have already facilitated loans by introducing borrowers to our company. Total loan origination volume reached RMB2.7 billion during the first half of 2019. More importantly, our platform is well valued by the sales partners, 150 of whom continued their efforts in referring quality borrowers to us during the second quarter. The new borrowers introduced by these 150 sales partners contributed to another RMB1 billion of loan origination volume in the second quarter. As our collaboration model develops and continues to expand, providing tailor-made services to our sales partners is becoming an integrated and increasingly important part of our business. We expect to attract more high-quality sales partners into our platform and better serve the financing needs of micro- and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners." Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Total interest and fees income decreased by 25.1% to RMB802.1 million (US$116.8 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB1,071.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in the Company's interest and financing service fee on loans. Interest and financing service fee on loans decreased by 25.3% to RMB798.0 million (US$116.2 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB1,068.0 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the decrease of the loan origination volume, which is a result of the Company's strategic focus on ensuring loan quality over loan growth and devoting its resources on the new collaboration model. This slowed down the loan facilitation and led to a decrease in the interest and financing service fee on loans. Interest on deposits with banks increased by 13.9 % to RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB3.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the amount of average daily bank deposits in the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense decreased by 23.8% to RMB368.9 million (US$53.7 million) for the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB484.2 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in demand of funding resulting from a general decrease of the loan origination volume. Collaboration cost for sales partners increased to RMB31.6 million (US$4.6 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from nil in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to the development of the new collaboration model started in 2019. Net interest and fees income after collaboration cost was RMB401.6 million (US$58.5 million) for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 31.6% from RMB587.4 million in the same period of 2018. Provision for credit losses increased by 16.9% to RMB94.8 million (US$13.8 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB81.1 million in the same period of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to the combined effect of (a) the decrease in outstanding principal of non-delinquent loans and loans delinquent within 90 days which resulted in a decrease in collectively assessed allowances and (b) an increase in the amount of NPLs. "NPL" refers to a loan being delinquent for over 90 days. Other gains, net increased by 411.6% to RMB22.0 million (US$3.2 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB4.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily attributable to the net gain of RMB17.3 million resulting from the transfer of loans accounted for as sales. Total operating expenses decreased by 40.8% to RMB118.1 million (US$17.3 million) for the second quarter of 2019, compared with RMB199.6 million in the same period of 2018. Employee compensation and benefits decreased by 59.6% to RMB51.2 million (US$7.5 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB126.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in the number of sales personnel with the development of the new collaboration model, under which borrowers are introduced by the sales partners who have signed cooperation agreements with us through collaboration model. Share-based compensation expense decreased by 59.6% to RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB9.9 million in the same period of 2018. According to the Company's share option plan, approximately 60%, 20% and 20% of the option grants vested during 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Related compensation cost of the option grants was recognized over the requisite period. Taxes and surcharges decreased by 39.0% to RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB24.9 million for the same period of 2018, primarily due to the fact that the non-deductible value added tax ("VAT") decreased from RMB18.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB11.0 million (US$1.6 million) in the same period in 2019. The decrease of VAT was attributed to the "service fee charged to trust plans" which was a non-deductible item. According to the current regulations in China, "service fees charged to trust plans" led to a 6% VAT on service fees charged to trust plans on the subsidiary level while no input VAT should be recorded as costs on a consolidated trust plan level. Other expenses increased by 88.2% to RMB38.2 million (US$5.6 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB20.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to (a) the increase in consulting fee paid to professional consultants such as auditor and lawyer during the ordinary course of business and (b) the increase of litigation cost in line with the increase of NPLs during the period. Income tax expense decreased by 20.7% to RMB55.7 million (US$8.1million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB70.2 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in the amount of taxable income. Net income decreased by 33.4% to RMB160.8 million (US$23.3 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB241.3 million in the same period of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.34 (US$0.34) and RMB2.13 (US$0.31), respectively, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.92 and RMB3.59, respectively, in the same period of 2018. One ADS represents 20 ordinary shares. First Half of 2019 Financial Results Total interest and fees income decreased by 20.7% to RMB1,694.4 million (US$246.8 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB2,136.9 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in interest and financing service fees on loans. Interest and financing service fee on loans decreased by 20.9% to RMB1,686.2 million (US$245.6 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB2,131.2 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease of the loan origination volume, which is a result of the Company's strategic focus on ensuring loan quality over the growth of loan volume and devoting its resources to the new collaboration model. Interest on deposits with banks increased by 43.9% to RMB8.2 million (US$1.2 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB5.7 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the amount of average daily bank deposits in the first half of 2019. Interest expense decreased by 18.2% to RMB778.3 million (US$113.4 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB951.5 million in the same period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in demand of funding resulting from a general decrease of the loan origination volume. Collaboration cost for sales partners increased to RMB40.8 million (US$5.9 million) for the first half of 2019 from nil in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the development of the new collaboration model. Net interest and fees income after collaboration cost decreased by 26.2% to RMB875.3 million (US$127.5 million) for the first half of 2019 from RMB1,185.4 million in the same period of 2018. Provision for credit losses increased by 19.4% to RMB268.1 million (US$39.0 million) for the first half of 2019 from RMB224.6 million in the same period in 2018, primarily attributable to the combined effect of (a) the decrease in outstanding principal of non-delinquent loans and loans delinquent within 90 days which resulted in a decrease in collectively assessed allowances and (b) an increase in the amount of NPLs. "NPL" refers to a loan being delinquent for over 90 days. Other gains, net increased by 556.9% to RMB33.5million (US$4.9 million) for the first half of 2019 from RMB5.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily attributable to the net gain of RMB26.2 million resulting from the transfer of loans accounted for as sales. Total operating expenses decreased by 32.8% to RMB255.2 million (US$37.2million) in the first half of 2019, compared with RMB379.8 million in the same period of 2018. Employee compensation and benefits decreased by 55.8% to RMB107.7 million (US$15.7 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB243.7 million in the same period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in the number of employees and associated compensation. Share-based compensation expense decreased by 60.3% to RMB7.9 million (US$1.2 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB19.9 million in the same period of 2018. According to the Company's share option plan, approximately 60%, 20% and 20% of the option grants vested during 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Related compensation cost of the option grants was recognized over the requisite period. Taxes and surcharges decreased by 9.1% to RMB35.9 million (US$5.2 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB39.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the fact that the non-deductible value added tax ("VAT") decreased from RMB28.1 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB26.6 million (US$3.9 million) in the same period in 2019. The decrease of VAT was attributed to the "service fee charged to trust plans" which was a non-deductible item. According to the current regulations in China, "service fees charged to trust plans" led to a 6% VAT on service fees charged to trust plans on the subsidiary level while no input VAT should be recorded as costs on a consolidated trust plan level. Other expenses increased by 108.5% to RMB83.8 million (US$12.2 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB40.2 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to (a) the increase in consulting fee paid to professional consultants, (b) the increase of litigation cost in line with the increase of NPLs during the period and (c) the increase in the advertising and promotion fee. Income tax expense decreased by 32.2% to RMB101.3million (US$14.8 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB149.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in taxable income in the first half of 2019. Net income decreased by 32.4% to RMB296.3 million (US$43.2 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB438.0 million in the same period of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB4.32 (US$0.63) and RMB3.93 (US$0.57), respectively, in the first half of 2019, compared to RMB7.12 and RMB6.52, respectively, in the same period of 2018. One ADS represents 20 ordinary shares. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.9 billion (US$0.3 billion), compared with RMB3.2 billion as of December 31, 2018, including RMB1.4 billion (US$0.2 billion) and RMB2.5 billion from structured funds as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, which could only be used to grant new loans and activities. The aggregate delinquency rate for loans originated by the Company, which is calculated by dividing (i) total balance of outstanding loan principal for which any installment payment is past-due (for one or more days) as of a particular date; by (ii) the aggregate total amount of loans we originated since 2014, slightly decreased from 7.6% as of December 31, 2018 to 7.5% as of June 30, 2019. Business Outlook For the third quarter of 2019, based on the information available as of the date of this press release, we expect net income to be between RMB100 million and RMB150 million. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects our current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty. Conference Call CNFinance's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/ Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, August 20, 2019). Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows: International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China +86-4001-201203 United States: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Passcode: CNFinance A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on August 27, 2019. Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows: International: +1-412-317-0088 United States: +1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10134109 A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CNFinance's website at http://ir.cashchina.cn/. Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Exchange Rate The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 28, 2019. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on June 28, 2019, or at any other rate. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "confident" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies, its ability to achieve and maintain profitability, its ability to retain existing borrowers and attract new borrowers, its ability to maintain and enhance the relationship and business collaboration with its trust company partners and to secure sufficient funding from them, the effectiveness of its risk assessment process and risk management system, its ability to maintain low delinquency ratios for loans it originated, and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law. About CNFinance Holdings Limited CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company) is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners with its funding partners. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The loans CNFinance facilitated are primarily funded through a trust lending model with its trust company partners who are well-established with sufficient funding sources and have licenses to engage in lending business nationwide. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures. For more information, please contact: CNFinance

CNFinance

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com CNFINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (In thousands)



December 31,

2018 June 30,

2019

RMB RMB US$ Assets













Cash and cash equivalents (including RMB2,457,243 and

RMB1,401,640 from structured funds as of December

31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively, which could

only be used to grant new loans and activities) 3,161,658 1,897,955 276,468 Loans principal, interest and financing service fee

receivables (net of allowance of RMB863,038 and

RMB1,081,282 as of Dec 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019,

respectively) 14,998,286 11,999,520 1,747,927 Available-for-sale investments 682,252 1,167,408 170,052 Property and equipment 19,166 13,865 2,020 Intangible assets and goodwill 4,176 3,919 571 Deferred tax assets 217,615 275,352 40,110 Deposits 178,218 147,776 21,526 Right-of-use asset - 55,283 8,053 Other assets 93,346 73,245 10,669

Total assets 19,354,717 15,634,323 2,277,396







Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Interest-bearing borrowings





Borrowings under agreements to repurchase 4,213,900 2,185,322 318,328 Other borrowings 11,110,876 8,551,560 1,245,675 Accrued employee benefits 42,179 24,589 3,582 Income tax payable 689,415 732,811 106,746 Deferred tax liabilities 1,306 1,594 232 Lease liability - 55,283 8,053 Other liabilities 251,486 732,675 106,726







Total liabilities 16,309,162 12,283,834 1,789,342







Ordinary shares 917 917 134 Additional paid-in capital 921,703 929,646 135,418 Retained earnings 2,127,502 2,423,825 353,070 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (4,567) (3,899) (568) Total shareholders' equity 3,045,555 3,350,489 488,054







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 19,354,717 15,634,323 2,277,396 CNFINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (In thousands, except for earnings per share and earnings per ADS)



Three months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB US$ Interest and fees income













Interest and financing service fee on

loans 1,068,015 797,953 116,235 Interest on deposits with banks 3,554 4,088 595

Total interest and fees income 1,071,569 802,041 116,830







Interest expense (484,188) (368,916) (53,739)







Net interest and fees income 587,381 433,125 63,091 Collaboration cost for sales partners - (31,582) (4,600) Net interest and fees income after

collaboration cost 587,381 401,543 58,491







Provision for credit losses (81,100) (94,788) (13,807)

Net interest and fees income after

collaboration cost and provision

for credit losses 506,281 306,755 44,684







Realized gains on sales of investments,

net 505 5,806 846 Other gains, net 4,259 21,997 3,204

Total non-interest revenue 4,764 27,803 4,050







Operating expenses





Employee compensation and benefits (126,586) (51,232) (7,463) Share-based compensation expense (9,929) (3,972) (579) Taxes and surcharges (24,946) (15,224) (2,218) Operating lease cost (15,188) (9,510) (1,385) Offering expenses (2,666) - - Other expenses (20,326) (38,155) (5,558)

Total operating expenses (199,641) (118,093) (17,203)







Income before income tax 311,404 216,465 31,531 Income tax expense (70,157) (55,661) (8,108)

Net income 241,247 160,804 23,423

Earnings per share





Basic 0.20 0.12 0.02 Diluted 0.18 0.11 0.02 Earnings per ADS (1 ADS equals 20

ordinary shares)





Basic 3.92 2.34 0.34 Diluted 3.59 2.13 0.31







Other comprehensive income





Net unrealized gains on available-for-

sale investments 363 1,657 241 Foreign currency translation

adjustment 130 5,934 864

Comprehensive income 241,740 168,395 24,528 CNFINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (In thousands, except for earnings per share and earnings per ADS)



Six months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB US$ Interest and fees income













Interest and financing service fee on

loans 2,131,210 1,686,175 245,619 Interest on deposits with banks 5,692 8,156 1,188

Total interest and fees income 2,136,902 1,694,331 246,807

Interest expense (951,426) (778,251) (113,365)

Net interest and fees income 1,185,476 916,080 133,442 Collaboration cost for sales partners - (40,849) (5,950) Net interest and fees income after

collaboration cost 1,185,476 875,231 127,492







Provision for credit losses (224,647) (268,062) (39,048)

Net interest and fees income after

collaboration cost and provision

for credit losses 960,829 607,169 88,444

Realized gains on sales of investments,

net 1,215 12,116 1,765 Other gains, net 5,102 33,545 4,886







Total non-interest revenue 6,317 45,661 6,651







Operating expenses





Employee compensation and benefits (243,700) (107,702) (15,689) Share-based compensation expense (19,858) (7,943) (1,157) Taxes and surcharges (39,458) (35,928) (5,234) Operating lease cost (29,244) (19,871) (2,895) Offering expenses (7,326) - - Other expenses (40,234) (83,761) (12,201)

Total operating expenses (379,820) (255,205) (37,176)







Income before income tax 587,326 397,625 57,919 Income tax expense (149,333) (101,299) (14,756)

Net income 437,993 296,326 43,163







Earnings per share





Basic 0.36 0.22 0.03 Diluted 0.33 0.20 0.03 Earnings per ADS (1 ADS equals 20

ordinary shares)





Basic 7.12 4.32 0.63 Diluted 6.52 3.93 0.57







Other comprehensive income





Net unrealized gains on available-for-

sale investments 399 867 126 Foreign currency translation

adjustment 156 (199) (29)

Comprehensive income 438,548 296,994 43,260 View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnfinance-announces-second-quarter-and-first-half-of-2019-unaudited-financial-results-300904239.html SOURCE CNFinance Holdings Limited

