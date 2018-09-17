Log in
CNH Industrial General Counsel receives Top Corporate Counsel Award

09/17/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

CNH Industrial’s (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) General Counsel Richard Konrath will be awarded a “Best Corporate Counsel” honor from the Milwaukee Business Journal. Mr. Konrath will be recognized during the C-Suite Stars Awards ceremony at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA on September 24.

20180515_PHOTO_CNH Industrial_portrait_KONRATH
CNH Industrial’s General Counsel Richard Konrath


“I am honored to receive this award on behalf of my team and all of my colleagues at CNH Industrial. This is truly a team award reflective of all the great talent I have the privilege of working with every day,” said Richard Konrath.

Mr. Konrath joined CNH Industrial in 2009. He is a 32-year law industry veteran with experience working for the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and Caterpillar, Inc. At CNH Industrial he leads a team of professionals that handles legal matters for the Company’s operations in North America. Mr. Konrath currently lives in Milwaukee and is an adjunct professor at the Marquette University Law School. Additionally, he performs legal work on behalf of disabled military veterans.

“The work Mr. Konrath and his team does is vital to CNH Industrial. We are proud that his accomplishments are being recognized along with other top corporate industry peers,” said Leandro Lecheta, CNH Industrial Chief Operating Officer, North America.

The Milwaukee Business Journal’s C-Suite Stars Awards honor top Wisconsin chief financial officers, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and corporate counsels. Winners were nominated and selected based on their professional accomplishments and service impact in their community.

CNH Industrial has 12 manufacturing plants, 10 research and development centers, and a workforce of 9,000 in North America. The Company designs, produces and sells ‘machines for work’ and is present in all major markets worldwide giving it a unique competitive position.

Burr Ridge, September 17, 2018

Attachments

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
