CNH INDUSTRIAL (CNHI)
CNH Industrial hosts U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman at St. Nazianz plant

10/04/2018 | 11:26pm CEST

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) welcomed Representative Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District to its New Holland plant in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin, USA on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. 

20181002_PHOTO_CNH INDUSTRIAL_St Nazianz_Grothman1
U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman speaks with employees at CNH Industrial's New Holland Agriculture plant in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin on October 3, 2018.


20181002_PHOTO_CNH INDUSTRIAL_St Nazianz_Grothman2
U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman sits in cab of a crop sprayer at CNH Industrial's New Holland Agriculture plant in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin on October 3, 2018.


The St. Nazianz plant was recognized for achieving the International Standards Organization (ISO) 140001, 50001 and Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series (OHSAS) 18001 certifications, which act as a testament to the plant’s efforts in reducing environmental impact, as well as ensuring a safe and healthy workplace and using energy efficiently.

“The St. Nazianz plant is one of few manufacturers in Wisconsin to be audited and achieve certification to all three standards in a single audit,” said Dick Brown, St. Nazianz Plant Manager. “All of our employees contributed to this process and I could not be prouder. We believe this is important to ensuring we do our part to be a good neighbor and employer,” Brown said.


The St. Nazianz facility has 200 employees, manufacturing self-propelled sprayers and forage baggers. The site also has engineering testing facilities.


Rep. Grothman’s visit included a plant tour and a meet-and-greet with plant employees.


“The 6th district is home to thousands of manufacturing jobs and it’s so great to see the industry back at the forefront of the U.S. economy,” said Rep. Grothman. “I am impressed with the industry certifications the plant has earned and I look forward to following their progress in the future.”


The visit coincided with the plant’s activities to celebrate Manufacturing Day on October 5. The day is an annual event that recognizes the work of manufacturing employees across the nation, highlighting career options in modern manufacturing and informing young people about job opportunities in the industrial sector.


CNH Industrial has 11 manufacturing plants, 12 research and development centers, and a workforce of 9,000 in North America. The Company designs, produces and sells “machines for work” and is present in all major markets worldwide giving it a unique competitive position.

Burr Ridge, October 4, 2018

###

Manufacturing Day is designed to amplify the voice of individual manufacturers and coordinate a collective chorus of manufacturers with common concerns and challenges. The rallying point for a growing mass movement, MFG DAY empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive. www.mfgday.com

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
https://media.cnhindustrial.com/NAFTA/Subscribe

Media contacts:
Meredith Davis
Corporate Communications – North America
CNH Industrial
Tel: +1 630 481 1971
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com


Attachments

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
