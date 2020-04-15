CNH Industrial N : Executives Take Temporary Pay Cuts

By Dieter Holger

CNH Industrial NV said Wednesday that its upper management will take pay cuts in response to the coronavirus crisis.

For the next three months, the London- and Amsterdam-based maker of construction and agriculture equipment said its chief executive would forego 50% of their salary and the global executive committee would take a 20% salary cut. The board has also agreed to not take any remuneration for the rest of the year.

The company added that it would donate $2 million to its foundation and other charities to support people hit by the coronavirus.

