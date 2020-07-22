Log in
CNH Industrial N : German prosecutors search offices in Fiat, Alfa Romeo emissions probe

07/22/2020 | 06:26am EDT
Logos of Fiat and Alfa Romeo are seen outside a car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

Frankfurt prosecutors on Wednesday said they were searching offices as part of an international fraud investigation into potentially illegal emissions cheating defeat devices found in engines used in Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Iveco vehicles.

The searches in Germany, Italy and Switzerland focus on individuals at an international automotive company and an international commercial vehicle manufacturer, the prosecutor's office said in a statement without naming the companies.

Potentially illegal software has been detected in the 1.3 litre Multijet and 1.6 litre Multijet engines used in Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat engines as well as in commercial diesel engines used in Iveco and Fiat commercial vehicles, it said.

Although these cars passed pollution tests in a laboratory, the cars used software to largely switch off exhaust emissions filtering while driving on the road.

The investigation, which is coordinated by EUROJUST, focuses on nine individuals living in Italy and their activities between 2014 to 2019, the prosecutor's office said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Joern Poltz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -0.27% 7.34 Delayed Quote.-33.27%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -1.39% 9.102 Delayed Quote.-29.99%
