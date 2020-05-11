MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI NL0010545661 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (CNHI) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 05/08 04:10:00 pm 5.65 USD +4.44% 03:24a CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Interim Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 PU 03:19a CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Quarterly Report for the three months ended March 31, 2020 PU 05/08 CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Announces a progressive resumption of manufacturing operations AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CNH Industrial N : Quarterly Report for the three months ended March 31, 2020 0 05/11/2020 | 03:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of May 2020 Commission File No. 001-36085 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 25 St James's Street London, SW1A 1HA United Kingdom Tel. No.: +44 1268 533000 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-FýForm 40-F¨ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ¨ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ¨ CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Form 6-K for the month of May 2020. This report on Form 6-K contains the following exhibits: Exhibit 99.1 CNH Industrial N.V. Quarterly Report for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into CNH Industrial N.V.'s registration statement on Form F-3ASR (File No. 333-230334) and CNH Industrial N.V.'s registration statements on Form S-8 (File Nos. 333-191477 and 333-196574). SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. CNH Industrial N.V. By: /s/ Michael P. Going Name: Michael P. Going Title: Corporate Secretary May 8, 2020 Index of Exhibits Exhibit Description of Exhibit Number Exhibit 99.1 CNH Industrial N.V. Quarterly Report for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document Exhibit 99.1 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2020 TABLE OF CONTENTS INDEX Page PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Condensed consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited) 1 Condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) 2 Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 3 (unaudited) Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) 4 Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) 5 Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited) 6 Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations 32 Quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk 45 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Legal proceedings 46 Risk factors 46 Unregistered sales of equity securities and use of proceeds 46 Default upon senior securities 46 Mine safety disclosures 46 Other information 46 PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,850 $ 4,875 Restricted cash 854 898 Trade receivables, net 346 416 Financing receivables, net 17,584 19,428 Inventories, net 7,435 7,082 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,886 5,269 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 593 631 Equipment under operating leases 1,797 1,857 Goodwill 2,514 2,538 Other intangible assets, net 790 806 Deferred tax assets 1,097 1,134 Derivative assets 221 73 Other assets 1,946 2,345 Total Assets $ 43,913 $ 47,352 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Debt 23,518 24,854 Trade payables 4,907 5,632 Deferred tax liabilities 145 172 Pension, postretirement and other postemployment benefits 1,469 1,578 Derivative liabilities 162 121 Other liabilities 8,054 8,839 Total Liabilities $ 38,255 $ 41,196 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 36 35 Common shares, €0.01, par value; outstanding 1,350,168,250 common shares and 387,951,166 loyalty program special voting shares at 3/31/2020; and outstanding 1,350,132,117 common shares and 387,951,166 loyalty program special voting shares at 25 25 12/31/2019 Treasury stock, at cost - 14,231,946 common shares at 3/31/2020 and 14,268,079 common (154) (154) shares at 12/31/2019 Additional paid in capital 4,401 4,404 Retained earnings 3,707 3,808 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,401) (2,002) Noncontrolling interests 44 40 Total Equity $ 5,622 $ 6,121 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 43,913 $ 47,352 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 1 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Revenues Net sales $ 4,993 $ 6,006 Finance, interest and other income 468 451 Total Revenues $ 5,461 $ 6,457 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 4,414 4,966 Selling, general and administrative expenses 526 539 Research and development expenses 214 244 Restructuring expenses 5 8 Interest expense 181 183 Other, net 197 168 Total Costs and Expenses $ 5,537 $ 6,108 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in income of unconsolidated (76) 349 subsidiaries and affiliates Income tax (expense) 23 (90) Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (1) 5 Net income (loss) $ (54) $ 264 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11 7 Net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. $ (65) $ 257 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (0.05) $ 0.19 Diluted $ (0.05) $ 0.19 Cash dividends declared per common share $ - $ - See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 2 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Net income (loss) $ (54) $ 264 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Unrealized income (loss) on cash flow hedges 65 (27) Changes in retirement plans' funded status (20) (7) Foreign currency translation (427) 86 Share of other comprehensive loss of entities using the equity method (19) (3) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (401) 49 Comprehensive income (loss) (455) 313 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 9 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. $ (464) $ 304 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements 3 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (54) $ 264 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense, net of assets under operating leases and assets sold under 155 169 buy-back commitments Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy- 128 144 back commitments Undistributed income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries 7 (4) Other non-cash items 39 33 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Provisions (152) (106) Deferred income taxes (32) 32 Trade and financing receivables related to sales, net 644 (293) Inventories, net (551) (879) Trade payables (504) 129 Other assets and liabilities (212) (240) Net cash used in operating activities $ (532) $ (751) Investing activities: Additions to retail receivables (926) (947) Collections of retail receivables 1,035 1,225 Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back 5 - commitments Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of assets under operating (63) (79) leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments Expenditures for assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments (256) (285) Other 127 48 Net cash used in investing activities $ (78) $ (38) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 2,220 3,810 Payments of long-term debt (2,657) (4,001) Net increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 243 (321) Dividends paid (1) (1) Net cash used in financing activities $ (195) $ (513) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (264) (42) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,069) (1,344) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 5,773 5,803 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 4,704 $ 4,459 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 4 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Additional Accumulated Redeemable Common Treasury Retained Other Noncontrolling Paid-in Comprehensive Total Noncontrolling Shares Stock Capital Earnings Income (Loss) Interests Interest (in millions) Balance, January 1, 2020, as $ 25 $ (154) $ 4,404 $ 3,808 $ (2,002) $ 40 $ 6,121 $ 35 previously reported Adoption of ASC 326, net of tax - - - (36) - - (36) - Balance, January 1, 2020 as 25 (154) 4,404 3,772 (2,002) 40 6,085 35 recast Net income (loss) - - - (65) - 9 (56) 2 Other Comprehensive income - - - - (399) (2) (401) - (loss), net of tax Dividends paid - - - - - - - (1) Decrease in non controlling interest due to the change of - - (5) - - (4) (9) - ownership Share-based compensation - - 5 - - - 5 - expense Other changes - - (3) - - 1 (2) - Balance, March 31, 2020 $ 25 $ (154) $ 4,401 $ 3,707 $ (2,401) $ 44 $ 5,622 $ 36 Balance, January 1, 2019 $ 25 $ (128) $ 4,409 $ 2,596 $ (1,859) $ 25 $ 5,068 $ 30 Net income - - - 257 - 6 263 1 Other comprehensive income, - - - - 47 2 49 - net of tax Reclassification of certain tax - - - 65 (65) - - - effects Dividends paid - - - - - - - (1) Common shares issued from treasury stock and capital increase for share-based - 6 (6) - - - - - compensation Share-based compensation - - 9 - - - 9 - expense Other changes - - 3 - - (1) 2 - Balance, March 31, 2019 $ 25 $ (122) $ 4,415 $ 2,918 $ (1,877) $ 32 $ 5,391 $ 30 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements 5 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION CNH Industrial N.V. ("CNH Industrial" or the "Company") is incorporated in, and under the laws of, the Netherlands. CNH Industrial has its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its principal office in London, England, United Kingdom. The Company was formed on September 29, 2013 as a result of the business combination transaction between Fiat Industrial S.p.A. ("Fiat Industrial") and its majority owned subsidiary CNH Global N.V. ("CNH Global"). Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, the terms "CNH Industrial" and the "Company" refer to CNH Industrial and its subsidiaries. The condensed consolidated financial statements of CNH Industrial N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries have been voluntarily prepared by the Company without audit. Although prepared on a voluntary basis, the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the report comply in all material respects with the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") governing interim financial statements. Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") have been condensed or omitted as permitted by such rules and regulations. All adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, have been included. Management believes that the disclosures are adequate to present fairly the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows at the dates and for the periods presented. These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto appearing in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. Results for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of those to be expected for the fiscal year. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts and related accompanying notes and disclosures. Due to the speed with which the COVID-19 situation is developing, actual results could differ materially from the estimates and assumptions used in preparation of the financial statements including, but not limited to, future cash flows associated with goodwill, indefinite life intangibles, definite life intangibles, long-lived impairment tests, determination of discount rates and other assumptions for pension and other post-retirement benefit expense and income taxes. Changes in estimates are recorded in results of operations in the period during which the events or circumstances giving rise to such changes occur. Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic area. Our geographical regions are: (1) North America; Europe; (3) South America and (4) Rest of World. The geographic designations have the following meanings: North America : United States, Canada and Mexico;

: United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe : member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Ukraine, and Balkans;

: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Ukraine, and Balkans; South America : Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and

: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and Rest of World : Continental Asia (including Turkey and Russia), Oceania and member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (excluding Ukraine), and African continent and Middle East. 2. NEW ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS Adopted in 2020 Financial Instruments In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments("ASU 2016-13"), which established ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses(ASC 326"). In November 2018, the FASB issued ASU No. 2018-19,Codification Improvements to Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses("ASU 2018-19"), which superseded existing ASU 2016-13. The ASU introduced a new model for recognizing credit losses on financial instruments based on an estimate of current expected credit losses. Additional disclosures about significant estimates and credit quality were also required. The Company adopted ASU 2018-19 on January 1, 2020, using the modified retrospective approach. The impact to the consolidated balance sheet on January 1, 2020 was an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $26 million, a decrease to the investments in non-consolidated affiliates of $17 million and an increase to deferred tax assets of $7 million, with the offset to retained earnings of $36 million. The following paragraphs present the Company's policy for Allowance for Credit Losses: Allowance for Credit Losses The allowance for credit losses is the Company's estimate of the lifetime expected credit losses inherent in the trade receivables and financing receivables portfolios owned by the Company. Retail financing receivables that share the same risk characteristics (such as, collateralization levels, geography, product type and other relevant factors) are reviewed on a collective basis using measurement 6 models and management judgment. The allowance for retail credit losses is based on loss forecast models that consider a variety of factors that include, but are not limited to, historical loss experience, collateral value, portfolio balance and delinquency. The loss forecast models are updated on a quarterly basis. The calculation is adjusted for forward looking macroeconomic factors, such as GDP and Net Farm Income. The forward-looking macroeconomic factors are updated quarterly. In addition, qualitative factors that are not fully captured in the loss forecast models are considered in the evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. These qualitative factors are subjective and require a degree of management judgment. Wholesale financing receivables and trade receivables that share the same risk characteristics (such as collateralization levels, term, geography and other relevant factors) are reviewed on a collective basis using measurement models and management judgment. The allowances for trade and wholesale credit losses are based on loss forecast models that consider a variety of factors that include, but are not limited to, historical loss experience, collateral value, portfolio balance and delinquency. The loss forecast models are updated on a quarterly basis. The calculation is adjusted for forward looking macroeconomic factors, such as industry sales volumes. The forward-looking macroeconomic factors are updated quarterly. In addition, qualitative factors that are not fully captured in the loss forecast models are considered in the evaluation of the adequacy of the allowances for credit losses. These qualitative factors are subjective and require a degree of management judgment. Wholesale and retail financing receivables and trade receivables that do not have similar risk characteristics are individually reviewed based on, among other items, amounts outstanding, days past due and prior collection history. Expected credit losses are measured by considering: the probability-weighted estimates of cash flows and collateral value; the time value of money; current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. Expected credit losses are measured as the probability-weighted present value of all cash shortfalls (including the value of the collateral, if appropriate) over the expected life of each financial asset. Intangibles - Cloud Computing Arrangements In August 2018, the FASB issued ASU No. 2018-15,Customer's Accounting for Implementation Costs Incurred in a Cloud Computing Arrangement("ASU 2018-15"), which expands upon the guidance set forth in ASU 2015-05,Customer's Accounting for Fees Paid in a Cloud Computing Arrangement. ASU 2018-15 aligns the requirements for capitalization of implementation costs in a cloud computing service contract with those requirements for capitalization of implementation costs incurred for an internal-use software license. The Company adopted ASU 2018-15 on a prospective basis on January 1, 2020. The adoption did not have a material impact on our results of operations, financial position and cash flows. Related Party Guidance for Variable Interest Entities In October 2018, the FASB issued ASU No. 2018-17,Targeted Improvements to Related Party Guidance for Variable Interest Entities("ASU 2018-17"), which expands the application of a specific private company alternative related to VIEs and changes the guidance for determining whether a decision-making fee is a variable interest. Under the new guidance, to determine whether decision-making fees represent a variable interest, an entity considers indirect interests held through related parties under common control on a proportionate basis, rather than in their entirety. The Company adopted ASU 2018-17 on January 1, 2020. The adoption did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements. Codification Improvements to Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses, Topic 815, Derivatives and Hedging, and Topic 825, Financial Instruments In April 2019, the FASB issued ASU 2019-04,Codification Improvements to Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses, Topic 815, Derivatives and Hedging, and Topic 825, Financial Instruments, which makes targeted changes to standards on credit losses, hedging, and recognizing and measuring financial instruments to clarify them and address implementation issues. The amendments clarify the scope of the credit losses standard and address issues related to accrued interest receivable balances, recoveries, variable interest rates and prepayments, among other things. On recognizing and measuring financial instruments, the amendments address the scope of the guidance, the requirement for remeasurement under ASC 820 when using the measurement alternative, certain disclosure requirements and which equity securities have to be remeasured at historical exchange rates. The Company adopted the amendments related to ASU 2016-13, ASU 2017-12 and ASU 2016-01 at January 1, 2020. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements. Fair Value Measurement In August 2018, the FASB issued ASU No. 2018-13,Disclosure Framework - Changes to the Disclosure Requirements for Fair Value Measurement, which amends ASC 820, Fair Value Measurement. This ASU modifies the disclosure requirements for fair value measurements by removing, modifying, or adding certain disclosures. The removed and modified disclosures were adopted on a retrospective basis and the new disclosures were adopted on a prospective basis. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements. 7 Not Yet Adopted Defined Benefit Plans Disclosure In August 2018, the FASB issued ASU 2018-14,Compensation - Retirement Benefits - Defined Benefit Plans - General: Changes to the Disclosure Requirements for Defined Benefit Plans("ASU 2018-14"), which modifies the disclosure requirements for employers that sponsor defined benefit pension or other postretirement plans by removing and adding certain disclosures for these plans. ASU 2018-14 is effective for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2020. Early adoption is permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the impact of adoption of this ASU on its related disclosures. Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes In December 2019, the FASB issued ASU 2019-12,Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes("ASU 2019-12"). This ASU eliminates certain exceptions to the general principles in ASC 740, Income Taxes.Specifically, it eliminates the exception to (1) the incremental approach for intraperiod tax allocation when there is a loss from continuing operations, and income or a gain from other items; (2) the requirement to recognize a deferred tax liability for equity method investments when a foreign subsidiary becomes an equity method investment; (3) the ability not to recognize a deferred tax liability for a foreign subsidiary when a foreign equity method investment becomes a subsidiary; and (4) the general methodology for calculating income taxes in an interim period when a year-to- date loss exceeds the anticipated loss for the year. ASU 2019-12 will be effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2020, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Early adoption is permitted. The Company is evaluating the impact of the adoption of this standard on its consolidated financial statements. Reference Rate Reform In March 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-04,Reference Rate Reform(Topic 848): Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting ("ASU 2020-04"). ASU 2020-04 provides temporary optional expedients and exceptions for applying U.S. GAAP to contract modifications, hedging relationships, and other transactions affected by Reference Rate Reform if certain criteria are met. ASU 2020-04 can be adopted beginning as of March 12, 2020 through December 31, 2022 and may be applied as of the beginning of the interim period that includes March 12, 2020 or any date thereafter. The Company has not adopted ASU 2020-04 as of March 31, 2020. ASU 2020-04 is not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements. 3. REVENUE The following table summarizes revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Agriculture $ 2,244 $ 2,490 Construction 422 640 Commercial and Specialty Vehicles 2,021 2,414 Powertrain 753 1,036 Eliminations and Other (447) (574) Total Industrial Activities $ 4,993 $ 6,006 Financial Services 489 474 Eliminations and Other (21) (23) Total Revenues $ 5,461 $ 6,457 8 The following table disaggregates revenues by major source for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Revenues from: Sales of goods $ 4,755 $ 5,757 Rendering of services and other revenues 156 145 Rents on assets sold with a buy-back 82 104 commitment Revenues from sales of goods and services 4,993 6,006 Finance and interest income 273 288 Rents and other income on operating lease 195 163 Finance, interest and other income 468 451 Total Revenues $ 5,461 $ 6,457 Contract liabilities recorded in Other liabilities were $1,154 million and $1,236 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Contract liabilities primarily relate to extended warranties/maintenance and repair contracts, and transactions for the sale of vehicles with a buy-back commitment. During the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, revenues included $145 million and $163 million, respectively, relating to contract liabilities outstanding at the beginning of each period. At March 31, 2020, the aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations was approximately $1.8 billion. The Company expects to recognize revenue on approximately 39% and 84% of the remaining performance obligations over the next 12 and 36 months, respectively, with the remaining recognized thereafter. 4. VARIABLE INTEREST ENTITIES The Company consolidates various securitization trusts and facilities that have been determined to be variable interest entities ("VIEs") and of which the Company is a primary beneficiary. The Company has both the power to direct the activities of the VIEs that most significantly impact the VIEs' economic performance and the obligation to absorb losses or the right to receive benefits that could potentially be significant to the VIEs. For further information regarding VIEs, please see "Note 9: Receivables." The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs, which are included in the condensed consolidated balance sheets included in this report. The assets in the table below include only those assets that can be used to settle obligations of the consolidated VIEs. The liabilities in the table below include third party liabilities of the consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the Company. March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) Restricted cash $ 692 $ 739 Financing receivables 8,183 9,026 Total Assets $ 8,875 $ 9,765 Debt $ 8,115 $ 9,011 Total Liabilities $ 8,115 $ 9,011 5. EARNINGS PER SHARE The Company's basic earnings per share ("EPS") is computed by dividing net income by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Diluted EPS reflects the potential dilution that could occur if dilutive securities were exercised into common stock. Stock options, restricted stock units and performance stock units are considered dilutive securities. 9 A reconciliation of basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows (in millions, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial $ (65) $ 257 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 1,350 1,354 Basic earnings per share $ (0.05) $ 0.19 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial $ (65) $ 257 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 1,350 1,354 Effect of dilutive securities (when dilutive): Stock compensation plans (1) - 2 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 1,350 1,356 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.05) $ 0.19 For the three months ended March 31, 2019, no shares were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share due to an anti-dilutive impact. 6. EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLANS AND POSTRETIREMENT BENEFITS The following table summarizes the components of net periodic benefit cost of CNH Industrial's defined benefit pension plans and postretirement health and life insurance plans for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: Pension Healthcare Other Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Service cost $ 5 $ 6 $ 1 $ 1 $ 4 $ 3 Interest cost 11 19 3 4 - 1 Expected return on assets (20) (25) (2) (2) - - Amortization of: Prior service credit - - (33) (30) - - Actuarial loss 10 17 1 - - - Net periodic benefit cost $ 6 $ 17 $ (30) $ (27) $ 4 $ 4 On February 20, 2018, CNH Industrial announced that the United States Supreme Court ruled in its favor in Reese vs. CNH Industrial N.V. and CNH Industrial America LLC. The decision allowed CNH Industrial to terminate or modify various retiree healthcare benefits previously provided to certain UAW Union represented Company retirees. On April 16, 2018, CNH Industrial announced its determination to modify the benefits provided to the applicable retirees ("Benefit Modification") to make them consistent with the benefits provided to current eligible CNH Industrial retirees who had been represented by the UAW. The Benefit Modification resulted in a reduction of the plan liability by $527 million. This amount will be amortized from Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") to the income statement over approximately 4.5 years, which represents the average service period to attain eligibility conditions for active participants. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, $30 million and $30 million of amortization was recorded as a pre-tax gain in Other, net, respectively. 7. INCOME TAXES The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were 30.3% and 25.8%, respectively. The higher 2020 effective tax rate was primarily due to changes in the jurisdictional mix of pre-tax results and the percentage impact of discrete tax items on the overall level of pre-tax results. As in all financial reporting periods, the Company evaluated the realizability of its various deferred tax assets, which relate to multiple tax jurisdictions in all regions of the world. While no changes occurred during the three months ended March 31, 2020, given the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that such changes could occur within the next twelve months, with those changes potentially having a material impact on the Company's results of operations. 10 The Company is subject to income taxes and, therefore, routinely encounters income tax audits in many tax jurisdictions of the world. As various ongoing audits are concluded, or as the statutes of limitations associated with multiple income tax jurisdictions expire, it is possible the Company's amount of unrecognized tax benefits will change during the next twelve months. We do not, however, anticipate those changes will have a material impact on the Company's results of operations, balance sheet, or cash flows. 8. SEGMENT INFORMATION The operating segments through which the Company manages its operations are based on the internal reporting used by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") to assess performance and make decisions about resource allocation. The segments are organized based on products and services provided by the Company. CNH Industrial has the following five operating segments: Agriculturedesigns, manufactures and distributes a full line of farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors (Quadtrac®), combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements and material handling equipment. Agricultural equipment is sold under the New Holland Agriculture and Case IH brands, as well as the STEYR, Kongskilde and Överum brands in Europe and the Miller brand, primarily in North America and Australia. Constructiondesigns, manufactures and distributes a full line of construction equipment including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders and compact track loaders. Construction equipment is sold under the CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction brands. Commercial and Specialty Vehiclesdesigns, manufactures and distributes a full range of light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the IVECO brand, commuter buses and touring coaches under the IVECO BUS (previously Iveco Irisbus) and Heuliez Bus brands, quarry and mining equipment under the IVECO ASTRA brand, firefighting vehicles under the Magirus brand, and vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the Iveco Defence Vehicles brand. Powertraindesigns, manufactures and distributes, under the FPT Industrial brand, a range of engines, transmission systems and axles for on- and off-road applications, as well as for marine and power generation. Financial Servicesoffers a range of financial services to dealers and customers. Financial Services provides and administers retail financing to customers for the purchase or lease of new and used industrial equipment or vehicles and other equipment sold by CNH Industrial brands dealers. In addition, Financial Services provides wholesale financing to CNH Industrial brands dealers. Wholesale financing consists primarily of floor plan financing and allows the dealers to purchase and maintain a representative inventory of products. Financial Services also provides trade receivables factoring services to CNH Industrial companies. Revenues for each reported segment are those directly generated by or attributable to the segment as a result of its business activities and include revenues from transactions with third parties as well as those deriving from transactions with other segments, recognized at normal market prices. Segment expenses represent expenses deriving from each segment's business activities both with third parties and other operating segments or which may otherwise be directly attributable to it. Expenses deriving from business activities with other segments are recognized at normal market prices. The CODM assesses segment performance and makes decisions about resource allocation based upon Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA more fully reflect segment and consolidated profitability. Adjusted EBIT is defined as net income/(loss) before income taxes, interest expenses of Industrial Activities, net, restructuring expenses, the finance and non-service component of pension and other post-employment benefits costs, foreign exchange gains/ (losses) and certain non-recurring items. In particular, non-recurring items are specifically disclosed items that management considers to be rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature and not reflective of on-going operational activities. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization (including on assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments). With reference to Financial Services, the CODM assesses the performance of the segment on the basis of net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize selected financial information by segment as well as the reconciliation from consolidated net income (loss) under U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. 11 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Commercial Unallocated Total and items, Financial Agriculture Construction Specialty Powertrain eliminations Industrial Eliminations Total Vehicles and other Activities Services (in millions) Revenues $ 2,244 $ 422 $ 2,021 $ 753 $ (447) $ 4,993 $ 489 $ (21) $ 5,461 Net income (loss)(1) (134) 80 - (54) Add back: Income tax (53) 30 - (23) expense Interest expense of Industrial Activities, net of interest income 59 - - 59 and eliminations Foreign exchange (2) - - (2) losses, net Finance and non- service component of Pension and (30) - - (30) OPEB costs(2) Adjustments: Restructuring 2 1 2 - - 5 - - 5 expenses Other discrete - - - - 7 7 - - 7 items Adjusted EBIT $ 24 $ (83) $ (56) $ 31 $ (64) $ (148) $ 110 $ - $ (38) Depreciation and 64 13 49 29 - 155 - - 155 amortization Depreciation of assets on operating lease and assets sold with buy- - - 65 - - 65 63 - 128 back commitment Adjusted EBITDA $ 88 $ (70) $ 58 $ 60 $ (64) $ 72 $ 173 $ - $ 245 For Industrial Activities, net loss is net of "Results from intersegment investments". This item includes the pre-tax gain of $30 million as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from the modification of certain healthcare benefits in the U.S. 12 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Commercial Unallocated Total and items, Financial Agriculture Construction Specialty Powertrain eliminations Industrial Eliminations Total Vehicles and other Activities Services (in millions) Revenues $ 2,490 $ 640 $ 2,414 $ 1,036 $ (574) $ 6,006 $ 474 $ (23) $ 6,457 Net income(1) 169 95 - 264 Add back: Income tax expense 54 36 - 90 Interest expense of Industrial Activities, net of interest income and 53 - - 53 eliminations Foreign exchange 9 - - 9 losses, net Finance and non- service component of Pension and (15) - - (15) OPEB costs(2) Adjustments: Restructuring 3 - 5 - - 8 - - 8 expenses Adjusted EBIT $ 168 $ 13 $ 51 $ 96 $ (50) $ 278 $ 131 $ - $ 409 Depreciation and 75 14 47 32 - 168 1 - 169 amortization Depreciation of assets on operating lease and assets sold with buy- - - 79 - - 79 65 - 144 back commitment Adjusted EBITDA $ 243 $ 27 $ 177 $ 128 $ (50) $ 525 $ 197 $ - $ 722 For Industrial Activities, net income is net of "Results from intersegment investments". This item includes the pre-tax gain of $30 million as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from the modification of certain healthcare benefits in the U.S. 9. RECEIVABLES Financing Receivables, net A summary of financing receivables as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) Retail $ 8,453 $ 9,218 Wholesale 9,031 10,081 Other 100 129 Total $ 17,584 $ 19,428 The Company assesses and monitors the credit quality of its portfolio based on whether a receivable is classified as Performing or Non-Performing. Financing receivables are considered past due if the required principal and interest payments have not yet been received as of the contractual payment due date. Delinquency is reported in financing receivables greater than 30 days past due. Non- performing financing receivables represent loans for which the Company has ceased accruing finance income. These receivables are generally 90 days delinquent. Finance income for non-performing receivables is recognized on a cash basis. Accrued interest is charged-off to Interest income. Interest income charged-off was not material for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Accrual of finance income is resumed when the receivable becomes contractually current and collections are reasonably assured. As the terms for retail financing receivables are greater than one year, the performing/non-performing information is presented by year of origination for North America, South America and Rest of World. 13 The aging of financing receivables as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows (in millions): 31-60 Days 61-90 Days Total Past Current Total Non- Total Past Due Past Due Due Performing Performing Retail North America 2020 $ 509 $ - $ 509 2019 2,213 2 2,215 2018 1,507 3 1,510 2017 853 4 857 2016 488 3 491 Prior to 2016 285 2 287 Total $ 19 $ - $ 19 $ 5,836 $ 5,855 $ 14 $ 5,869 South America 2020 $ 195 $ - $ 195 2019 602 5 607 2018 397 6 403 2017 239 4 243 2016 133 3 136 Prior to 2016 144 6 150 Total $ 9 $ 1 $ 10 $ 1,700 $ 1,710 $ 24 $ 1,734 Rest of World 2020 $ 86 $ - $ 86 2019 260 - 260 2018 189 1 190 2017 133 - 133 2016 55 - 55 Prior to 2016 9 - 9 Total $ 7 $ 2 $ 9 $ 723 $ 732 $ 1 $ 733 Europe $ - $ - $ - $ 117 $ 117 $ - $ 117 Total Retail $ 35 $ 3 $ 38 $ 8,376 $ 8,414 $ 39 $ 8,453 Wholesale North America $ - $ - $ - $ 3,506 $ 3,506 $ 24 $ 3,530 South America 1 - 1 654 655 41 696 Rest of World 8 1 9 532 541 6 547 Europe 36 6 42 4,208 4,250 8 4,258 Total Wholesale $ 45 $ 7 $ 52 $ 8,900 $ 8,952 $ 79 $ 9,031 14 December 31, 2019 31-60 Days 61-90 Days Greater Than Total Past Current Total Non- Total Past Due Past Due 90 Days Due Performing Performing Retail North America $ 24 $ 4 $ - $ 28 $ 6,123 $ 6,151 $ 16 $ 6,167 Europe - - - - 136 136 - 136 South America 9 2 6 17 1,974 1,991 18 2,009 Rest of World 3 1 2 6 900 906 - 906 Total Retail $ 36 $ 7 $ 8 $ 51 $ 9,133 $ 9,184 $ 34 $ 9,218 Wholesale North America $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,641 $ 3,641 $ 26 $ 3,667 Europe 24 9 7 40 4,857 4,897 - 4,897 South America 2 - 1 3 829 832 55 887 Rest of World 5 3 6 14 616 630 - 630 Total Wholesale $ 31 $ 12 $ 14 $ 57 $ 9,943 $ 10,000 $ 81 $ 10,081 Allowance for credit losses activity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows (in millions): Three Months Ended March 31, Retail Wholesale Opening Balance, as previously reported $ 299 $ 159 Adoption of ASC 326 35 (9) Opening Balance, as recast 334 150 Provision (benefit) 20 2 Charge-offs, net of recoveries (20) - Foreign Currency Translation and Other (20) (8) Ending Balance $ 314 $ 144 At March 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was impacted by a change in the Company's forward-looking macroeconomic factors and qualitative factors for the Company's estimates of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. As this situation has rapidly evolved and is fluid, there is significant subjectivity in the assessment. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will update the macroeconomic factors and qualitative factors in future periods, as warranted. The provision for credit losses is included in selling, general, and administrative expenses. Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Retail Wholesale Opening Balance $ 326 $ 164 Provision (benefit) 8 (3) Charge-offs, net of recoveries (11) (2) Foreign Currency Translation and Other (6) (2) Ending Balance $ 317 $ 157 Allowance for credit losses activity for the year ended December 31, 2019 is as follows (in millions): December 31, 2019 Retail Wholesale Opening Balance $ 326 $ 164 Provision (benefit) 44 12 Charge-offs, net of recoveries (51) (18) Foreign Currency Translation and Other (20) 1 Ending Balance $ 299 $ 159 15 Troubled Debt Restructurings A restructuring of a receivable constitutes a troubled debt restructuring ("TDR") when a lender grants a concession it would not otherwise consider to a borrower that is experiencing financial difficulties. As a collateral-based lender, the Company typically will repossess collateral in lieu of restructuring receivables. As such, for retail receivables, concessions are typically provided based on bankruptcy court proceedings. For wholesale receivables, concessions granted may include extended contract maturities, inclusion of interest-only periods, modification of a contractual interest rate to a below market interest rate and waiving of interest and principal. TDRs are reviewed along with other receivables as part of management's ongoing evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses attributable to TDRs is based on the most probable source of repayment, which is normally the liquidation of the collateral. In determining collateral value, the Company estimates the current fair market value of the equipment collateral and considers credit enhancements such as additional collateral and third-party guarantees. Before removing a receivable from TDR classification, a review of the borrower is conducted. If, based on this review, concerns persist about the future ability of the borrower to meet its obligations, the TDR classification is not removed from the receivable. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 289 retail and finance lease contracts classified as TDRs where a court in North America has determined the concession. The pre-modification value was $9 million and the post-modification value was $8 million. Additionally, the Company had 334 accounts with a balance of $17 million in North America undergoing bankruptcy proceedings where a concession has not yet been determined. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had 264 retail and finance lease contracts classified as TDRs where a court in North America has determined the concession. The pre-modification value was $9 million and the post- modification value was $8 million. Additionally, the Company had 365 accounts with a balance of $17 million in North America undergoing bankruptcy proceedings where a concession has not yet been determined. As the outcome of the bankruptcy cases is determined by a court based on available assets, subsequent re-defaults are unusual and were not material for retail and finance lease contracts that were modified in a TDR during the previous twelve months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had retail and finance lease receivable contracts classified as TDRs in Europe. The pre- modification value was $79 million and the post-modification value was $72 million. Subsequent re-defaults were not material for retail and finance lease receivable contracts that were modified in a TDR during the previous twelve months ended March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company's wholesale TDR were immaterial. Transfers of Financial Assets The Company transfers a number of its financial receivables to securitization programs or factoring transactions. A securitization transaction entails the sale of a portfolio of receivables to a securitization vehicle. This special purpose entity ("SPE") finances the purchase of the receivables by issuing asset-backed securities (i.e. securities whose repayment and interest flow depend upon the cash flow generated by the portfolio). SPEs utilized in securitizations differ from other entities included in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements because the assets they hold are legally isolated. For bankruptcy analysis purposes, the Company has sold the receivables to the SPEs in a true sale and the SPEs are separate legal entities. Upon transfer of the receivables to the SPEs, the receivables and certain cash flows derived from them become restricted for use in meeting obligations to the SPEs creditors. The SPEs have ownership of cash balances that also have restrictions for the benefit of the SPEs' investors. The Company's interests in the SPEs' receivables are subordinate to the interests of third party investors. None of the receivables that are directly or indirectly sold or transferred in any of these transactions are available to pay the Company's creditors until all obligations of the SPE have been fulfilled. These securitization trusts were determined to be VIEs, and consequently, the Company has consolidated these trusts. In its role as servicer, the Company has the power to direct the trusts' activities. Through its retained interests, the Company has an obligation to absorb certain losses or the right to receive certain benefits that could potentially be significant to the trusts. No recourse provisions exist that allow holders of the asset-backed securities issued by the trusts to put those securities back to the Company although the Company provides customary representations and warranties that could give rise to an obligation to repurchase from the trusts any receivables for which there is a breach of the representations and warranties. Moreover, the Company does not guarantee any securities issued by the trusts. The trusts have a limited life and generally terminate upon final distribution of amounts owed to investors or upon exercise of a cleanup-call option by the Company in its role as servicer. Furthermore, factoring transactions may be either with recourse or without recourse; certain without recourse transfers include deferred payment clauses (for example, when the payment by the factor of a minor part of the purchase price is dependent on the total amount collected from the receivables), requiring first loss cover, meaning that the transferor takes priority participation in the losses, or requires a significant exposure to the cash flows arising from the transferred receivables to be retained. These types of transactions do not qualify for the derecognition of the assets since the risks and rewards connected with collection are not substantially transferred, and, accordingly, the Company continues to recognize the receivables transferred by this means in its balance sheet and a financial liability of the same amount under asset-backed financing. 16 At March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the carrying amount of such restricted assets included in financing receivables above are the following (in millions): Restricted Receivables March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Retail note and finance lease receivables $ 5,797 $ 6,340 Wholesale receivables 7,151 7,266 Total $ 12,948 $ 13,606 10. INVENTORIES Inventories as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) Raw materials $ 1,510 $ 1,332 Work-in-process 744 612 Finished goods 5,181 5,138 Total inventories $ 7,435 $ 7,082 11. LEASES Lessee The Company has mainly operating lease contracts for buildings, plant and machinery, vehicles, IT equipment and machinery. Leases with a term of 12 months or less are not recorded in the balance sheet. For these leases the Company recognized, on a straight- line basis over the lease term, lease expense of $3 million and $4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company incurred operating lease expenses of $35 million and $39 million, respectively. At March 31, 2020, the Company has recorded approximately $419 million of right-of-use assets and $416 million of related lease liability included in Other Assets and Other Liabilities, respectively. At March 31, 2020, the weighted average remaining lease term (calculated on the basis of the remaining lease term and the lease liability balance for each lease) and the weighted average discount rate for operating leases were 7.0 years and 3.4%, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, leased assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations were $16 million and $18 million, respectively. The operating cash outflow for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease obligations was $36 million and $40 million as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable leases as of March 31, 2020 were as follows: Operating Leases ($ million) 2020 (excluding the three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 90 2021 95 2022 70 2023 53 2024 38 2025 and thereafter 124 Total future minimum lease payments $ 470 Less: Interest (54) Total $ 416 17 Lessor The Company, primarily through its Financial Services segment, leases equipment and vehicles to retail customers under operating leases. Our leases typically have terms of 3 to 5 years with options available for the lessee to purchase the equipment at the lease term date. Revenue for non-lease components are accounted for separately. The following table sets out a maturity analysis of operating lease payments, showing the undiscounted lease payments to be received after the reporting date: Amount (in millions) 2020 $ 200 2021 149 2022 82 2023 30 2024 8 2025 and thereafter 3 Total undiscounted lease payments $ 472 12. INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES A summary of investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) Equity method $ 474 $ 513 Cost method 119 118 Total $ 593 $ 631 13. GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLES Changes in the carrying amount of goodwill for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are as follows: Commercial Financial Agriculture Construction and Specialty Powertrain Total Vehicles Services (in millions) Balance at Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 1,732 $ 587 $ 59 $ 5 $ 155 $ 2,538 Foreign currency translation and other (14) (4) (2) - (4) (24) Balance at Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 1,718 $ 583 $ 57 $ 5 $ 151 $ 2,514 Goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets are tested for impairment annually or more frequently if a triggering event occurs that would indicate it is more likely than not that the fair value of a reporting unit is less than book value. CNH Industrial performed its most recent annual impairment review as of December 31, 2019. At that date, the estimated fair values of the Agriculture, Construction and Financial Services reporting units exceeded the carrying value by approximately 143%, 28%, and 43% respectively. For the Construction reporting unit, CNH Industrial had determined that the goodwill was at risk for impairment going forward should there be a deterioration of projected cash flows of the reporting unit as a result of the Company's inability to successfully execute its plans to achieve future growth projections. Refer to Footnote 9 of the Company's December 31, 2019 annual report filed on Form 20- F for further details. In addition to the annual impairment test, CNH Industrial is required to regularly assess whether it is more likely than not that the fair value of each reporting unit is still greater than book value. In particular, during the first quarter of 2020, the Company considered whether a quantitative interim assessment of goodwill for impairment was required as a result of the significant economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the internal and external sources of information considered, including the current and expected future economic and market conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on each of the reporting units, industry and market considerations, overall financial performance (both current and projected), as well as the amount by which the fair 18 value of the Company's reporting units exceeded their respective carrying values at the date of the last quantitative assessment, the Company, as part of the qualitative assessment performed, determined these conditions did not indicate that it is more likely than not that the carrying value of its reporting units exceeded their fair value as of March 31, 2020 based on information available at this time. However, the Company is unable to predict how long the pandemic conditions will persist and continues to review its forecasts and various action plans to improve performance of all its segments. Delayed recovery or further deterioration in market conditions related to the general economy and the specific industries in which the Company operates, a sustained trend of weaker than anticipated financial performance within a reporting unit, and in particular with reference to our Construction reporting unit, or an increase in the market-based weighted average cost of capital, among other factors, could significantly impact the impairment analysis and may result in future goodwill impairment charges that, if incurred, could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company will continue to monitor its performance throughout 2020 to determine if an interim goodwill evaluation should be conducted. As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company's other intangible assets and related accumulated amortization consisted of the following: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Gross Accumulated Net Gross Accumulated Net Avg. Life Amortization Amortization (in millions) Other intangible assets subject to amortization: Dealer networks 15 $ 337 $ 233 $ 104 $ 320 $ 224 $ 96 Patents, concessions and licenses and other 5-25 1,929 1,516 413 1,965 1,528 437 2,266 1,749 517 2,285 1,752 533 Other intangible assets not subject to amortization: Trademarks 273 - 273 273 - 273 Total Other intangible assets $ 2,539 $ 1,749 $ 790 $ 2,558 $ 1,752 $ 806 CNH Industrial recorded amortization expense of $24 million and $26 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 14. OTHER LIABILITIES A summary of Other liabilities as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) Repurchase price on buy-back agreements $ 1,307 $ 1,472 Warranty and campaign programs 887 919 Marketing and sales incentive programs 1,156 1,279 Tax payables 422 696 Accrued expenses and deferred income 670 639 Accrued employee benefits 486 562 Lease liabilities 416 449 Legal reserves and other provisions 319 299 Contract reserve 301 319 Contract liabilities(1) 1,154 1,236 Restructuring reserve 80 103 Other 856 866 Total $ 8,054 $ 8,839 Contract liabilities include $602 million and $657 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for future rents related to buy-back agreements. 19 Warranty and Campaign Programs CNH Industrial pays for basic warranty and other service action costs. A summary of recorded activity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 for the basic warranty and accruals for campaign programs are as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Balance at beginning of period $ 919 $ 925 Current year additions 184 184 Claims paid (169) (180) Currency translation adjustment and other (47) (14) Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 887 $ 915 Restructuring Provision The Company incurred restructuring expenses of $5 million and $8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively. 15. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES As a global company with a diverse business portfolio, CNH Industrial is exposed to numerous legal risks, including dealer and supplier litigation, intellectual property right disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, product performance, asbestos, personal injury, emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues and environmental claims that arise in the ordinary course of business. The most significant of these matters are described below. The outcome of any current or future proceedings, claims, or investigations cannot be predicted with certainty. Adverse decisions in one or more of these proceedings, claims or investigations could require the Company to pay substantial damages or undertake service actions, recall campaigns or other costly actions. It is therefore possible that legal judgments could give rise to expenses that are not covered, or not fully covered, by insurers' compensation payments and could affect CNH Industrial's financial position and results. When it is probable that such a loss has been incurred and the amount can be reasonably estimated, an accrual has been made against the Company's earnings and included in "Other liabilities" on the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Although the ultimate outcome of legal matters pending against CNH Industrial and its subsidiaries cannot be predicted, the Company believes the reasonable possible range of losses for these unresolved legal matters in addition to the amounts accrued would not have a material effect on its condensed consolidated financial statements. Environmental Pursuant to the U.S. Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980 ("CERCLA"), which imposes strict and, under certain circumstances, joint and several liability for remediation and liability for natural resource damages, and other federal and state laws that impose similar liabilities, CNH Industrial has received inquiries for information or notices of its potential liability regarding 66 non-owned U.S. sites at which regulated materials allegedly generated by CNH Industrial were released or disposed ("Waste Sites"). Of the Waste Sites, 16 are on the National Priority List ("NPL") promulgated pursuant to CERCLA. For 60 of the Waste Sites, the monetary amount or extent of the Company's liability has either been resolved, it has not been named as a potentially responsible party ("PRP"), or its liability is likely de minimis. Because estimates of remediation costs are subject to revision as more information becomes available about the extent and cost of remediation and settlement agreements can be reopened under certain circumstances, the Company's potential liability for remediation costs associated with the 66 Waste Sites could change. Moreover, because liability under CERCLA and similar laws can be joint and several, CNH Industrial could be required to pay amounts in excess of its pro ratashare of remediation costs. However, when appropriate, the financial strength of other PRPs has been considered in the determination of the Company's potential liability. CNH Industrial believes that the costs associated with the Waste Sites will not have a material effect on the Company's business, financial position, or results of operations. The Company is conducting environmental investigatory or remedial activities at certain properties that are currently or were formerly owned and/or operated or that are being decommissioned. The Company believes that the outcome of these activities will not have a material adverse effect on its business, financial position, or results of operations. The actual costs for environmental matters could differ materially from those costs currently anticipated due to the nature of historical handling and disposal of hazardous substances typical of manufacturing and related operations, the discovery of currently unknown 20 conditions and as a result of more aggressive enforcement by regulatory authorities and changes in existing laws and regulations. As in the past, CNH Industrial plans to continue funding its costs of environmental compliance from operating cash flows. Investigation, analysis and remediation of environmental sites is a time consuming activity. The Company expects such costs to be incurred and claims to be resolved over an extended period of time that could exceed 30 years for some sites. As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, environmental reserves of approximately $31 million and $32 million, respectively, were established to address these specific estimated potential liabilities. Such reserves are undiscounted and do not include anticipated recoveries, if any, from insurance companies. After considering these reserves, management is of the opinion that the outcome of these matters will not have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial position or results of operations. Other Litigation and Investigation Follow-upon Damages Claims: Iveco S.p.A., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, and its competitors were subject to an investigation by the European Commission (the "Commission") into certain business practices in the European Union in relation to M&H trucks. On July 19, 2016, the Commission announced a settlement with Iveco. Following the settlement, CNH Industrial has been named as defendant in private litigation commenced in various European jurisdictions and Israel by customers and other third parties, either acting individually or as part of a wider group or class of claimants. These claims remain at an early stage. Further, on the basis of the letters issued by a significant number of customers indicating that they may commence proceedings in the future, CNH Industrial expects to face further claims based on the same legal grounds in the same and other jurisdictions. The extent and outcome of these claims cannot be predicted at this time. Guarantees CNH Industrial provided guarantees on the debt or commitments of third parties and performance guarantees on non-consolidated affiliates as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 totaling of $448 million and $453 million, respectively. 16. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The Company may elect to measure financial instruments and certain other items at fair value. This fair value option would be applied on an instrument-by-instrument basis with changes in fair value reported in earnings. The election can be made at the acquisition of an eligible financial asset, financial liability or firm commitment or, when certain specified reconsideration events occur. The fair value election may not be revoked once made. The Company has not elected the fair value measurement option for eligible items. Fair-Value Hierarchy The hierarchy of valuation techniques for financial instruments is based on whether the inputs to those valuation techniques are observable or unobservable. Observable inputs reflect market data obtained from independent sources while unobservable inputs reflect the Company's market assumptions. These two types of inputs have created the following fair-value hierarchy: Level 1 - Quoted prices for identicalinstruments in active markets. Level 2 - Quoted prices for similarinstruments in active markets; quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and model-derived valuations in which all significant inputs and significant value drivers are observable in active markets. Level 3 - Valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. This hierarchy requires the use of observable market data when available. Determination of Fair Value When available, the Company uses quoted market prices to determine fair value and classifies such items in Level 1. In some cases where a market price is not available, the Company will use observable market-based inputs to calculate fair value, in which case the items are classified in Level 2. If quoted or observable market prices are not available, fair value is based upon internally developed valuation techniques that use, where possible, current market-based or independently sourced market parameters such as interest rates, currency rates, or yield curves. Items valued using such internally generated valuation techniques are classified according to the lowest level input or value driver that is significant to the valuation. Thus, an item may be classified in Level 3 even though there may be some significant inputs that are readily observable. The following section describes the valuation methodologies used by the Company to measure various financial instruments at fair value, including an indication of the level in the fair value hierarchy in which each instrument is generally classified. Where appropriate, the description includes details of the valuation models, and the key inputs to those models as well as any significant assumptions. 21 Derivatives CNH Industrial utilizes derivative instruments to mitigate its exposure to interest rate and foreign currency exposures. Derivatives used as hedges are effective at reducing the risk associated with the exposure being hedged and are designated as a hedge at the inception of the derivative contract. CNH Industrial does not hold or enter into derivative or other financial instruments for speculative purposes. The credit and market risk related to derivatives is reduced through diversification among various counterparties, utilizing mandatory termination clauses and/or collateral support agreements. Derivative instruments are generally classified as Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The cash flows underlying all derivative contracts were recorded in operating activities in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Foreign Exchange Derivatives CNH Industrial has entered into foreign exchange forward contracts and swaps in order to manage and preserve the economic value of cash flows in a currency different from the functional currency of the relevant legal entity. CNH Industrial conducts its business on a global basis in a wide variety of foreign currencies and hedges foreign currency exposures arising from various receivables, liabilities, and expected inventory purchases and sales. Derivative instruments utilized to hedge the foreign currency risk associated with anticipated inventory purchases and sales in foreign currencies are designated as cash flow hedges. Gains and losses on these instruments are deferred in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and recognized in earnings when the related transaction occurs. If a derivative instrument is terminated because the hedge relationship is no longer effective or because the hedged item is a forecasted transaction that is no longer determined to be probable, the cumulative amount recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is recognized immediately in earnings. Such amounts were insignificant in all periods presented. CNH Industrial also uses forwards and swaps to hedge certain assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. Such derivatives are considered economic hedges and not designated as hedging instruments. The changes in the fair values of these instruments are recognized directly in income in "Other, net" and are expected to offset the foreign exchange gains or losses on the exposures being managed. All of CNH Industrial's foreign exchange derivatives are considered Level 2 as the fair value is calculated using market data input and can be compared to actively traded derivatives. The total notional amount of CNH Industrial's foreign exchange derivatives was $6.9 billion and $6.9 billion at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Interest Rate Derivatives CNH Industrial has entered into interest rate derivatives (swaps and caps) in order to manage interest rate exposures arising in the normal course of business. Interest rate derivatives that have been designated as cash flow hedges are being used by the Company to mitigate the risk of rising interest rates related to existing debt and anticipated issuance of fixed-rate debt in future periods. Gains and losses on these instruments are deferred in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and recognized in interest expense over the period in which CNH Industrial recognizes interest expense on the related debt. Interest rate derivatives that have been designated as fair value hedge relationships have been used by CNH Industrial to mitigate the volatility in the fair value of existing fixed rate bonds and medium-term notes due to changes in floating interest rate benchmarks. Gains and losses on these instruments are recorded in "Interest expense" in the period in which they occur and an offsetting gain or loss is also reflected in "Interest expense" based on changes in the fair value of the debt instrument being hedged due to changes in floating interest rate benchmarks. CNH Industrial also enters into offsetting interest rate derivatives with substantially similar terms that are not designated as hedging instruments to mitigate interest rate risk related to CNH Industrial's committed asset-backed facilities. Unrealized and realized gains and losses resulting from fair value changes in these instruments are recognized directly in income. Net gains and losses on these instruments were insignificant for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. All of CNH Industrial's interest rate derivatives outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are considered Level 2. The fair market value of these derivatives is calculated using market data input and can be compared to actively traded derivatives. The total notional amount of CNH Industrial's interest rate derivatives was approximately $5.1 billion and $5.4 billion at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. As a result of the reform and replacement of specific benchmark interest rates, uncertainty remains regarding the timing and exact nature of those changes. At March 31, 2020, the notional amount of hedging instruments directly affected by the reform of benchmark interest rates is $971 million. In the first quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the economic environment. With regard to hedge accounting, the Company continues to monitor significant developments in order to assess the potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hedging relationships in place and to update its estimates concerning whether forecasted transactions can still be considered probable of occurring. 22 Financial Statement Impact of CNH Industrial Derivatives The following table summarizes the gross impact of changes in the fair value of derivatives designated as cash flow hedges on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net income (loss) during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (in millions): Recognized in Net Income Gain (Loss) Gain (Loss) Recognized in Reclassified from For the Three Months Ended Accumulated Other Accumulated Other Comprehensive Classification of Gain (Loss) Comprehensive March 31, Income Income into Income 2020 Foreign exchange contracts $ 81 Net sales (1) Cost of goods sold (16) Other, Net 15 Interest rate contracts (15) Interest expense (1) Total $ 66 $ (3) 2019 Foreign currency contracts $ (62) Net sales (5) Cost of goods sold (11) Other, Net (11) Interest rate contracts (9) Interest expense (1) Total $ (71) $ (28) The following table summarizes the activity in accumulated other comprehensive income related to the derivatives held by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: In Millions Before-Tax Income Tax After-Tax Amount Amount Accumulated derivative net losses as of December 31, 2019 $ (62) $ 8 $ (54) Net changes in fair value of derivatives 66 (2) 64 Net losses reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income into income 3 (2) 1 Accumulated derivative net losses as of March 31, 2020 $ 7 $ 4 $ 11 In Millions Before-Tax Income Tax After-Tax Amount Amount Accumulated derivative net losses as of December 31, 2018 $ (23) $ 1 $ (22) Net changes in fair value of derivatives (71) 20 (51) Net losses reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income into income 28 (4) 24 Accumulated derivative net losses as of March 31, 2019 $ (66) $ 17 $ (49) 23 The following tables summarize the impact that changes in the fair value of fair value hedges and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments had on earnings (in millions). For the Three Months Ended March 31, Classification of Gain 2020 2019 Fair Value Hedges Interest rate derivatives Interest expense $ 40 $ 11 Not Designated as Hedges Foreign exchange contracts Other, Net $ 141 $ (24) The fair values of CNH Industrial's derivatives as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 in the condensed consolidated balance sheets are recorded as follows: in millions of dollars Derivatives designated as hedging instruments under Subtopic 815-20 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance Sheet Location Fair Balance Sheet Location Fair Value Value Interest rate contracts Derivative assets 82 Derivative assets 44 Foreign currency contracts Derivative assets 111 Derivative assets 17 Total derivative assets designated as hedging instruments 193 61 Interest rate contracts Derivative liabilities 42 Derivative liabilities 29 Foreign currency contracts Derivative liabilities 69 Derivative liabilities 69 Total derivative liabilities designated as hedging instruments 111 98 Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments under Subtopic 815-20 Interest rate contracts Derivative assets - Derivative assets - Foreign currency contracts Derivative assets 28 Derivative assets 12 Total derivative assets not designated as hedging instruments 28 12 Interest rate contracts Derivative liabilities - Derivative liabilities - Foreign currency contracts Derivative liabilities 51 Derivative liabilities 23 Total derivative liabilities not designated as hedging 51 23 instruments Items Measured at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis The following tables present for each of the fair-value hierarchy levels the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Level 1 Level 2 Total March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Assets Foreign exchange derivatives $ - $ - $ 139 $ 29 $ 139 $ 29 Interest rate derivatives - - 82 44 82 44 Investments 1 1 - - 1 1 Total Assets $ 1 $ 1 $ 221 $ 73 $ 222 $ 74 Liabilities Foreign exchange derivatives $ - $ - $ (119) $ (92) $ (119) $ (92) Interest rate derivatives - - (42) (29) (42) (29) Commodities - - (1) - (1) - Total Liabilities $ - $ - $ (162) $ (121) $ (162) $ (121) 24 Fair Value of Other Financial Instruments The carrying value of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, trade accounts receivable and accounts payable included in the condensed consolidated balance sheets approximates its fair value. Financial Instruments Not Carried at Fair Value The estimated fair market values of financial instruments not carried at fair value in the condensed consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Carrying Fair Carrying Fair Amount Value Amount Value (in millions) Financing receivables $ 17,584 $ 17,590 $ 19,428 $ 19,375 Debt $ 23,518 $ 23,293 $ 24,854 $ 25,249 Financing Receivables The fair value of financing receivables is based on the discounted values of their related cash flows at current market interest rates and they are classified as a Level 3 fair value measurement. Debt All debt is classified as a Level 2 fair value measurement with the exception of bonds issued by CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. and bonds issued by CNH Industrial N.V. that are classified as a Level 1 fair value measurement. 17. ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) The Company's share of other comprehensive income (loss) includes net income plus other comprehensive income, which includes changes in fair value of certain derivatives designated as cash flow hedges, certain changes in pension and other retirement benefit plans, foreign currency translations gains and losses, changes in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, the Company's share of other comprehensive income (loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method, and reclassifications for amounts included in net income (loss) less net income (loss) and other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest. For more information on derivative instruments, see "Note 16: Financial Instruments". For more information on pensions and retirement benefit obligations, see "Note 6: Employee Benefit Plans and Postretirement Benefits". The Company's other comprehensive income (loss) amounts are aggregated within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). The tax effect for each component of other comprehensive income (loss) consisted of the following (in millions): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Gross Income Net Amount Taxes Amount Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges $ 69 $ (4) $ 65 Changes in retirement plans' funded status (29) 9 (20) Foreign currency translation (427) - (427) Share of other comprehensive (loss) of entities using the (19) - (19) equity method Other comprehensive income (loss) $ (406) $ 5 $ (401) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Gross Income Net Amount Taxes Amount Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges $ (43) $ 16 $ (27) Changes in retirement plans' funded status (10) 3 (7) Foreign currency translation 86 - 86 Share of other comprehensive income of entities using the (3) - (3) equity method Other comprehensive income (loss) $ 30 $ 19 $ 49 25 The changes, net of tax, in each component of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) consisted of the following (in millions): Share of Other Unrealized Comprehensive Change in Income (Loss) of Gain (Loss) on Foreign Currency Entities Using Cash Flow Retirement Plans' the Equity Total Hedges Funded Status Translation Method Balance, January 1, 2019 $ (22) $ (473) $ (1,216) $ (148) $ (1,859) Other comprehensive income (loss), before (51) (76) 86 (5) (46) reclassifications Amounts reclassified from other comprehensive 24 69 - - 93 income Other comprehensive income (loss) * (27) (7) 86 (5) 47 Reclassification of certain tax effects - (65) - - (65) Balance, Balance, March 31, 2019 $ (49) $ (545) $ (1,130) $ (153) $ (1,877) Balance, January 1, 2020 $ (54) $ (650) $ (1,145) $ (153) $ (2,002) Other comprehensive income (loss), before 63 9 (427) (17) (372) reclassifications Amounts reclassified from other comprehensive 2 (29) - - (27) income (loss) Other comprehensive income (loss) * 65 (20) (427) (17) (399) Balance, March 31, 2020 $ 11 $ (670) $ (1,572) $ (170) $ (2,401) Excluded from the table above is other comprehensive income (loss) allocated to noncontrolling interests of $(2) million and $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Significant amounts reclassified out of each component of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 consisted of the following: Amounts Reclassified from Other Consolidated Statement Comprehensive Income (Loss) of Operations Line Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Cash flow hedges $ 1 $ 5 Net sales 16 11 Cost of goods sold (15) 11 Other, net 1 1 Interest expense (1) (4) Income taxes $ 2 $ 24 Change in retirement plans' funded status: Amortization of actuarial losses $ 11 $ 17 * Amortization of prior service cost (33) (30) * (7) 82 Income taxes $ (29) $ 69 Total reclassifications, net of tax $ (27) $ 93 These amounts are included in net periodic pension and other postretirement benefit cost. See "Note 6: Employee Benefit Plans and Postretirement Benefits" for additional information. 26 18. RELATED PARTY INFORMATION CNH Industrial's related parties are primarily EXOR N.V. and the companies that EXOR N.V. controls or has significant influence over, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and its subsidiaries and affiliates ("FCA") and Ferrari N.V. and its subsidiaries and affiliates ("Ferrari"). As of March 31, 2020, EXOR N.V. held 42.2% of CNH Industrial's voting power and had the ability to significantly influence the decisions submitted to a vote of CNH Industrial's shareholders, including approval of annual dividends, the election and removal of directors, mergers or other business combinations, the acquisition or disposition of assets and issuances of equity and the incurrence of indebtedness. The percentage above has been calculated as the ratio of (i) the aggregate number of common shares and special voting shares owned by EXOR N.V. to (ii) the aggregate number of outstanding common shares and special voting shares of CNH Industrial as of March 31, 2020. In addition, CNH Industrial engages in transactions with its unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates over which CNH Industrial has a significant influence or jointly controls. The Company's Audit Committee reviews and evaluates all significant related party transactions. Transactions with EXOR N.V. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates EXOR N.V. is an investment holding company in Europe. Among other things, EXOR N.V. manages a portfolio that includes investments in FCA and Ferrari. CNH Industrial did not enter into any significant transactions with EXOR N.V. during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. In connection with the establishment of Fiat Industrial (now CNH Industrial) through the demerger from Fiat (now FCA), the two companies entered into a Master Services Agreement ("MSA") which sets forth the primary terms and conditions pursuant to which the service provider subsidiaries of CNH Industrial and FCA provide services to the service receiving subsidiaries. As structured, the applicable service provider and service receiver subsidiaries become parties to the MSA through the execution of an Opt-in letter that may contain additional terms and conditions. Pursuant to the MSA, service receivers are required to pay to service providers the actual cost of the services plus a negotiated margin. FCA subsidiaries provide CNH Industrial with administrative services such as accounting, cash management, maintenance of plant and equipment, security, information systems and training under the terms and conditions of the MSA and the applicable Opt-in letters. Additionally, CNH Industrial sells engines and light commercial vehicles to and purchases engine blocks and other components from FCA subsidiaries. Furthermore, CNH Industrial and FCA may engage in other minor transactions in the ordinary course of business. These transactions with FCA are reflected in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Net sales $ 130 $ 160 Cost of goods sold $ 57 $ 113 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 24 $ 33 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) Trade receivables $ 4 $ 4 Trade payables $ 55 $ 83 Transactions with Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates CNH Industrial sells commercial vehicles, agricultural and construction equipment, and provides technical services to unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates such as IVECO-OTO MELARA Società Consortile a responsabilità limitata, CNH de Mexico SA de CV, Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. and New Holland HFT Japan Inc. CNH Industrial also purchases equipment from unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, such as Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. These transactions primarily affected revenues, finance and interest income, cost of goods sold, trade receivables and payables and are presented as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Net sales $ 164 $ 251 Cost of goods sold $ 92 $ 106 27 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) Trade receivables $ 95 $ 121 Trade payables $ 90 $ 70 At March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, CNH Industrial had provided guarantees on commitments of its joint ventures for an amount of $141 million and $145 million, respectively, mainly related to IVECO-OTO MELARA Società Consortile a responsabilità limitata. At March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, CNH Industrial had provided guarantees on commitments of its associated company for an amount of $276 million and $276 million, respectively, related to CNH Industrial Capital Europe S.a.S. 19. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION The operations and key financial measures and financial analysis differ significantly for manufacturing and distribution businesses and financial services businesses; therefore, management believes that certain supplemental disclosures are important in understanding the consolidated operations and financial results of CNH Industrial. This supplemental data is as follows: Industrial Activities- The financial information captioned "Industrial Activities" reflects the consolidation of all majority-owned subsidiaries except for Financial Services. Financial Services has been included using the equity method of accounting whereby the net income and net assets of Financial Services are reflected, respectively, in "Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates" in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations, and in "Investment in Financial Services" in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets. Financial Services- The financial information captioned "Financial Services" reflects the consolidation or combination of Financial Services business. Transactions between the "Industrial Activities" and "Financial Services" have been eliminated to arrive at the condensed consolidated financial statements. Statement of Operations Industrial Activities Financial Services Three Months Ended March 31, 20202019 Three Months Ended March 31, 20202019 (in millions) Revenues Net sales $ 4,993 $ 6,006 $ - $ - Finance, interest and other income 15 30 489 474 Total Revenues $ 5,008 $ 6,036 $ 489 $ 474 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold $ 4,414 $ 4,966 $ - $ - Selling, general and administrative expenses 464 493 62 46 Research and development expenses 214 244 - - Restructuring expenses 5 8 - - Interest expense 74 83 143 153 Other, net 15 16 182 152 Total Costs and Expenses $ 5,186 $ 5,810 $ 387 $ 351 Income before income taxes and equity in income of (178) 226 102 123 unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates Income tax (expense) benefit 53 (54) (30) (36) Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (9) (3) 8 8 and affiliates Results from intersegment investments 80 95 - - Net income (loss) $ (54) $ 264 $ 80 $ 95 28 Balance Sheets Industrial Activities Financial Services March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,429 $ 4,407 $ 421 $ 468 Restricted cash 122 120 732 778 Trade receivables, net 344 416 26 28 Financing receivables, net 979 1,223 18,998 20,657 Inventories, net 7,291 6,907 144 175 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,885 5,268 1 1 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 3,011 3,213 223 237 Equipment under operating leases 47 51 1,750 1,806 Goodwill 2,363 2,383 151 155 Other intangible assets, net 775 790 15 16 Deferred tax assets 1,072 1,090 170 178 Derivative assets 154 34 84 47 Other assets 1,929 2,148 164 319 Total Assets $ 26,401 $ 28,050 $ 22,879 $ 24,865 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Debt $ 6,817 $ 6,558 $ 19,093 $ 20,748 Trade payables 4,796 5,490 155 191 Deferred tax liabilities 12 19 277 286 Pension, postretirement and other postemployment benefits 1,450 1,558 19 20 Derivative liabilities 130 97 49 32 Other liabilities 7,538 8,172 647 771 Total Liabilities $ 20,743 $ 21,894 $ 20,240 $ 22,048 Equity 5,622 6,121 2,639 2,817 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 36 35 - - Total Liabilities and Equity $ 26,401 $ 28,050 $ 22,879 $ 24,865 29 Statements of Cash Flows Industrial Activities Financial Services Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (54) $ 264 $ 80 $ 95 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense, net of assets under operating leases and assets sold 155 168 - 1 under buy-back commitments Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating leases and assets 65 79 63 65 sold under buy-back commitments Undistributed loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (25) (84) (8) (8) Other non-cash items 15 28 24 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Provisions (150) (96) (2) (10) Deferred income taxes (27) 10 (5) 22 Trade and financing receivables related to 46 (65) 600 (229) sales, net Inventories, net (697) (950) 146 71 Trade payables (478) 171 (28) (41) Other assets and liabilities (223) (339) 11 99 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (1,373) $ (814) $ 881 $ 70 Investing activities: Additions to retail receivables - - (926) (947) Collections of retail receivables - - 1,035 1,225 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of assets sold under operating leases and assets sold under 5 - - - buy-back commitments Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of assets under operating leases and sold under buy-back (63) (77) - (2) commitments Expenditures for assets under operating leases and (98) (100) (158) (185) assets sold under buy-back commitments Other 517 (370) (390) 398 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 361 $ (547) $ (439) $ 489 Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 100 683 2,120 3,127 Payments of long-term debt (5) (630) (2,652) (3,371) Net increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 150 73 93 (394) Dividends paid (1) (1) (40) (7) Other - - - 20 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 244 $ 125 $ (479) $ (625) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and (208) (42) (56) - cash equivalents and restricted cash Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (976) (1,278) (93) (66) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 4,527 4,553 1,246 1,250 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,551 $ 3,275 $ 1,153 $ 1,184 30 20. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS As previously announced, in light of the challenges and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 situation, as a precautionary measure, the Board of Directors decided to withdraw the dividend distribution previously proposed for payment on May 5, 2020. At the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on April 16, 2020, the Company's shareholders replaced the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's common shares issued as of the date of the AGM and approved the plan to award (rights to subscribe for) common shares in the capital of the Company to executive directors in accordance with Article 13.6 of the Company's Articles of Association. On April 29, 2020, the Company issued £600 million ($748 million) of commercial paper through the Joint HM Treasury and Bank of England's COVID Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). Furthermore, in Canada, the Company issued a new retail ABS transaction on April 23, 2020 for a total amount of C$465 million ($338 million). 31 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS GENERAL CNH Industrial N.V. ("CNH Industrial" or the "Company") is incorporated in, and under the laws of, the Netherlands. CNH Industrial has its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its principal office in London, England, United Kingdom. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, the terms "CNH Industrial" and the "Company" refer to CNH Industrial and its subsidiaries. The Company has five reportable segments reflecting the five businesses directly managed by CNH Industrial N.V., consisting of: Agriculture, which designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment (ii) Construction, which designs, produces and sells construction equipment (iii) Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, which designs, produces and sell trucks, commercial and specialty vehicles, and buses, (iv) Powertrain, which designs, produces and sells engines, transmissions and axles for those vehicles and engines for marine and power generation applications; and (v) Financial Services, which provides financial services to customers acquiring our products. The Company's worldwide agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial and specialty vehicles, powertrain operations as well as corporate functions are collectively referred to as "Industrial Activities." The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the notes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in this report, as well as our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Results for the interim periods presented are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the full fiscal year due to seasonal and other factors. Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic area. Our geographical regions are: (1) North America; (2) Europe; (3) South America and (4) Rest of World. The geographic designations have the following meanings: North America : United States, Canada and Mexico;

: United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe : member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Ukraine, and Balkans;

: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Ukraine, and Balkans; South America : Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and

: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and Rest of World : Continental Asia (including Turkey and Russia), Oceania and member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (excluding Ukraine), and African continent and Middle East. Non-GAAP Financial Measures We monitor our operations through the use of several non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding our operating results and enhance the reader's ability to assess our financial performance and financial position. These measures facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions as they provide additional transparency with respect to our core operations. These financial measures have no standardized meaning in U.S. GAAP, and are unlikely to be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our primary non-GAAP financial measures are defined as follows: Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expenses of Industrial Activities, net, restructuring expenses, the finance and non-service component of pension and other post-employment costs, foreign exchange gains/(losses) and certain non-recurring items. In particular, non-recurring items are specifically disclosed items that management considers to be rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature and not reflective of on-going operational activities. We provide a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure included in our consolidated statements of operations, to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization including on assets sold under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments. We provide a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure included in our consolidated statements of operations, to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA. 32 Net Debt and Net Debt of Industrial Activities (or Net Industrial Debt) Net Debt is defined as total debt less intersegment notes receivable, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and derivative hedging debt. We provide a reconciliation of Total Debt, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure included in our consolidated balance sheets, to Net Debt. Due to different sources of cash flows used for the repayment of the debt between Industrial Activities and Financial Services (by cash from operations for Industrial Activities and by collection of financing receivables for Financial Services), management separately evaluates the cash flow performance of Industrial Activities using Net Debt of Industrial Activities. Revenues on a Constant Currency Basis We discuss the fluctuations in revenues on a constant currency basis by applying the prior-year average exchange rates to current year's revenue expressed in local currency in order to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange ("FX") rate fluctuations. Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (or Industrial Free Cash Flow): refers to Industrial Activities, only, and is computed as consolidated cash flow from operating activities less: cash flow from operating activities of Financial Services; investments of Industrial Activities in assets sold under buy-back commitments, assets under operating leases, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets; change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities; as well as other changes and intersegment eliminations. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The operations, and key financial measures and financial analysis, differ significantly for manufacturing and distribution businesses and financial services businesses; therefore, management believes that certain supplemental disclosures are important in understanding our consolidated operations and financial results. For further information, see "Note 19: Supplemental Information" to our condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020, where we present supplemental consolidating data split by Industrial Activities and Financial Services. Industrial Activities include the Financial Services business on the equity basis of accounting. Transactions between Industrial Activities and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated data. COVID-19 Update As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and significantly impact various markets and industries around the world, the Company's business efforts and business plans have focused on four areas: The health and well-being of our employees;

well-being of our employees; The continuity of our business from a liquidity, cost management and market presence perspective;

The strength of our dealer network and our supplier base;

Supporting our customers and the communities in which we operate. With respect to liquidity for the quarter, the Company took several actions to bolster its financial condition and has in place contingency plans to reduce costs while supporting business operations though the COVID-19 pandemic. These actions included: Withdrew the dividend distribution previously proposed for payment on May 5, 2020

Implemented several initiatives to conserve cash and optimize profitability, including limiting discretionary spending, temporarily furloughing employees, eliminating non-essential travel, delaying or reducing hiring activities and deferring certain discretionary operating expenditures. The Company completed the quarter ended March 31, 2020 with Cash and cash equivalents of $3.9 billion, Restricted cash of $0.8 million and undrawn committed facilities of $5.2 billion, for a total of $9.9 billion of liquidity available. As announced, during the quarter, the Company temporarily suspended the majority of its manufacturing operations in Europe and North and South America. On April 27, the Company began to restart some of its industrial facilities in Europe within the constraints of applicable emergency regulations. As of May 5, more than two thirds of the Company's 67 plants are, to varying degrees, operational. On a regional basis, more than 75% of production sites in Europe and some 60% in North America, in South America and in the Rest of the World are already, to varying degrees, operational. The Company plans to return to full operation at most sites by the end of May. During the quarter, the Company continued to ensure that most parts depots, service facilities and dealerships remained operational. This decision was taken considering the vital nature to society of the sectors in which the Company operates, especially in emergency situations: agricultural and construction machinery, the transport of goods and people, fire fighting vehicles and those dedicated to public safety. The Company is currently evaluating actions to reduce costs and protect its financial position, its liquidity and capital structure, and its ratings. Specifically these measures include continued elimination of discretionary operating expenses where possible, accessing 33 public financial support measures enacted as a response to the global pandemic, reducing capital expenditures and tightly managing inventories. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020 senior management, including our Acting Chief Executive Officer, the entire Board of Directors and almost 900 members of our management team, have agreed to reduce their compensation temporarily. Depending on the duration and extent of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Company's results of operations, financial condition and cash flows in 2020 may also be materially impacted by, among other things, restructuring actions, goodwill and other non-cash impairments, price pressure on new and used vehicles, which may give rise to further reserve requirements with respect to vehicles in stock and residual value commitments, excess inventory, and difficulties in collecting financial receivables resulting in increased allowances for credit losses. Planned Spin-off of On-Highway Business The Company has confirmed its intention to separate its "On-Highway" (commercial vehicles and powertrain) and "Off- Highway" (agriculture, construction and specialty vehicles) businesses. The original timeline for the implementation of the proposed separation will, however, be extended as a consequence of the negative market conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Consolidated Results of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Revenues: Net sales $ 4,993 $ 6,006 Finance, interest and other income 468 451 Total Revenues 5,461 6,457 Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 4,414 4,966 Selling, general and administrative expenses 526 539 Research and development expenses 214 244 Restructuring expenses 5 8 Interest expense 181 183 Other, net 197 168 Total Costs and Expenses 5,537 6,108 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in income of (76) 349 unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates Income tax (expense) benefit 23 (90) Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and (1) 5 affiliates Net income (loss) (54) 264 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11 7 Net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. $ (65) $ 257 Revenues We recorded revenues of $5,461 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, down 15.4% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (down 12.6% on a constant currency basis). Net sales of Industrial Activities were $4,993 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, down 16.9% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (down 14.1% on a constant currency basis), due to the adverse COVID-19 impact on market conditions across all regions, coupled with previously announced actions to reduce dealer inventory levels. Cost of Goods Sold Cost of goods sold were $4,414 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $4,966 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. As a percentage of net sales of Industrial Activities, cost of goods sold was 88.4% in the three months ended March 31, 2020 (82.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2019). 34 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses were $526 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 (9.6% of total revenues), down $13 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (8.3% of total revenues). Research and Development Expenses For the three months ended March 31, 2020, research and development expenses were $214 million compared to $244 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The costs in both periods were primarily attributable to spending on engine development costs associated with emission requirements and continued investment in new products. Restructuring Expenses Restructuring expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $5 million, compared to $8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The costs in the three months ended March 31, 2020 were primarily attributable to actions taken by CNH Industrial in the context of the "Transform2Win" strategy. Interest Expense Interest expense was $181 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $183 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The interest expense attributable to Industrial Activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020, net of interest income and eliminations, was $59 million compared to $53 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. Other, net Other, net expenses were $197 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and includes a pre-tax gain of $30 million as a result of the Benefit Modification Amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from the Benefit Modification. Other, net expenses were $168 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and included a pre-tax gain of $30 million due to the Benefit Modification Amortization. Income Taxes Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions, except percentages) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in income of $ (76) $ 349 unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates Income tax (expense) benefit $ 23 $ (90) Effective tax rate 30.3 % 25.8 % Income tax benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $23 million compared to income tax expense of $90 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were 30.3% and 25.8%, respectively. The higher 2020 effective tax rate was primarily due to changes in the jurisdictional mix of pre-tax results and the percentage impact of discrete tax items on the overall level of pre-tax results. Excluding the impacts of restructuring, the Benefit Modification Amortization, and charges taken due to actions included in the 'Transform-2-Win' Strategy, the effective tax rate was 31% in the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the impacts of restructuring and the Benefit Modification Amortization, the effective tax rate was 26% in the first quarter of 2019. Equity in Income of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates totaled $(1) million and $5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net Income (Loss) Net loss was $54 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $264 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net loss included a pre-tax gain of $30 million ($23 million net of tax impact) as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from the 2018 U.S. healthcare plan modification, as well as pre-tax restructuring and other discrete charges of $12 million ($11 million after-tax) due to actions included in the "Transform2Win" strategy. In the three months ended March 31, 2019, net income included $30 million ($22 million net of tax impact) as a result of the Benefit Modification Amortization and a charge of $8 million of restructuring expenses. Industrial Activities and Business Segments The following tables show revenues, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA by segment. We have also included a discussion of our results by Industrial Activities and each of our business segments. 35 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Change % Change Excl. FX (in millions, except percentages) Revenues: Agriculture $ 2,244 $ 2,490 (9.9)% (7.2)% Construction 422 640 (34.1)% (31.8)% Commercial and Specialty Vehicles 2,021 2,414 (16.3)% (13.1)% Powertrain 753 1,036 (27.3)% (24.7)% Eliminations and other (447) (574) Total Net sales of Industrial Activities 4,993 6,006 (16.9)% (14.1)% Financial Services 489 474 3.2 % 6.0 % Eliminations and other (21) (23) Total Revenues $ 5,461 $ 6,457 (15.4)% (12.6)% Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Adj 2019 Adj 2020 2019 $ Change EBIT EBIT Margin Margin (in millions, except percentages) Adjusted EBIT by segment: Agriculture $ 24 $ 168 $ (144) 1.1 % 6.7 % Construction (83) 13 (96) (19.7)% 2.0 % Commercial and Specialty Vehicles (56) 51 (107) (2.8)% 2.1 % Powertrain 31 96 (65) 4.1 % 9.3 % Unallocated items, eliminations and other (64) (50) (14) Total Industrial Activities (148) 278 (426) (3.0)% 4.6 % Financial Services 110 131 (21) 22.5 % 27.6 % Eliminations and other - - - Adjusted EBIT $ (38) $ 409 $ (447) (0.7)% 6.3 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Adj 2019 Adj 2020 2019 $ Change EBITDA EBITDA Margin Margin (in millions, except percentages) Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Agriculture $ 88 $ 243 $ (155) 3.9 % 9.8 % Construction (70) 27 (97) (16.6)% 4.2 % Commercial and Specialty Vehicles 58 177 (119) 2.9 % 7.3 % Powertrain 60 128 (68) 8.0 % 12.4 % Unallocated items, eliminations and other (64) (50) (14) Total Industrial Activities 72 525 (453) 1.4 % 8.7 % Financial Services 173 197 (24) 35.4 % 41.6 % Eliminations and other - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 245 $ 722 $ (477) 4.5 % 11.2 % Net sales of Industrial Activities were $4,993 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, down 16.9% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (down 14.1% on a constant currency basis), due to adverse COVID-19 impact on market conditions across all regions, coupled with previously announced actions to reduce dealer inventory levels. Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities was a loss of $148 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to an adjusted EBIT of $278 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019, strongly impacted by industry demand disruptions in March, negative absorption caused by plant shutdowns, and actions to lower inventory levels. 36 Adjusted EBITDA of Industrial Activities was $72 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $525 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019. Business Segment Performance Agriculture Net Sales The following table shows Agriculture net sales by geographic region for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019: Agriculture Sales-by geographic region: Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2020 2019 % Change North America $ 829 $ 859 (3.5)% Europe 783 932 (16.0)% South America 290 344 (15.7)% Rest of World 342 355 (3.7)% Total $ 2,244 $ 2,490 (9.9)% Agriculture's net sales totaled $2,244 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decline of 9.9% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (down 7.2% on a constant currency basis). The decrease was driven by lower industry volumes across all geographies and further deterioration linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with actions to reduce dealer inventories in North America, partially offset by price realization performance across all regions. For the first quarter of 2020, worldwide industry unit sales for tractors were down 15% compared to the first quarter of 2019, while worldwide industry sales for combines were down 11%. In North America, industry volumes in the over 140 horsepower ("hp") tractor market sector were down 7% and combines were down 22%. Industry volumes for under 140 hp tractors in North America were down 9%. European markets were down 10% and down 20% for tractors and combines, respectively. In South America, the tractor market decreased 6% and the combine market was decreased 30%. Rest of World markets decreased 17% for tractors and 2% for combines. Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT was $24 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, a $144 million decrease compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Positive price realization, disciplined cost management and favorable purchasing performance were more than offset by lower wholesale volume and market and product mix, negative fixed cost absorption (primarily in Europe) due to manufacturing facility shutdowns, higher product costs, and costs associated with product quality actions. Foreign exchange impact was negative, primarily from South America. Adjusted EBIT margin was 1.1% (6.7% in the first quarter of 2019). Construction Net Sales The following table shows Construction net sales by geographic region for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019: Construction Sales-by geographic region: Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2020 2019 % Change North America $ 170 $ 303 (43.9)% Europe 91 134 (32.1)% South America 66 70 (5.7)% Rest of World 95 133 (28.6)% Total $ 422 $ 640 (34.1)% Construction's net sales totaled $422 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decline of 34.1% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (down 31.8% on a constant currency basis), as result of deteriorating market conditions across all regions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly severe in the month of March in many key end-markets, including North America and Europe, combined with actions to reduce dealer inventory levels. 37 During the first quarter of 2020, Construction's worldwide compact equipment industry sales were down 22% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Worldwide general equipment and road building and site equipment industry sales were down 36% and 28%, respectively. Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT loss was $83 million, a $96 million decrease in the three months ended March 31, 2020 ($13 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019). Net pricing was impacted by retail program enhancements in response to COVID-19 impacted market conditions. Product cost was increased by negative fixed cost absorption due to plant shutdowns, and costs associated with continued quality improvement initiatives. Commercial and Specialty Vehicles Net Sales The following table shows Commercial and Specialty Vehicles' net sales by geographic region for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles Sales-by geographic region: Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2020 2019 % Change North America $ 10 $ 15 n.m. Europe 1,631 1,966 (17.0)% South America 121 141 (14.2)% Rest of World 259 292 (11.3)% Total $ 2,021 $ 2,414 (16.3)% n.m. - not meaningful Commercial and Specialty Vehicles' net sales totaled $2,021 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decline of 16.3% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (down 13.1% on a constant currency basis), driven by the market slowdown in Europe linked to COVID-19, with key markets for trucks significantly impacted in the month of March. During the first quarter of 2020, the European truck market (GVW ≥3.5 tons), excluding U.K. and Ireland, decreased 19% compared to the same period in 2019. In Europe, the Light Commercial Vehicles ("LCV") market (GVW 3.5-7.49 tons) decreased 14% and the Medium & Heavy ("M&H") truck market (GVW ≥7.5 tons) decreased 27%. In South America, new truck registrations (GVW ≥3.5 tons) decreased 9% over the same period of 2019, with a decrease of 5% in Brazil and of 34% in Argentina. In Rest of World, new truck registrations decreased by 21%. In the first quarter of 2020, trucks' estimated market share in the European truck market (GVW ≥3.5 tons), excluding U.K. and Ireland, was 10.8%, up 0.4% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Trucks' market share in South America in the first quarter of 2020 was 8.0%, up 0.1 p.p. compared to the first quarter of 2019. Commercial and Specialty Vehicles delivered approximately 25,100 vehicles (including buses and specialty vehicles) in the first quarter of 2020, representing a 24% decrease from the same prior-year period. Volumes were 32% and 5% lower in LCV and M&H truck segments, respectively. Commercial and Specialty Vehicles' deliveries were down 28%, 7% and 6% in Europe, in South America and in Rest of World, respectively. In the first quarter of 2020, trucks' ratio of orders received to units shipped and billed, or book-to-bill ratio, for the European truck market was 1.44. In the first quarter of 2020, truck order intake in Europe decreased 15% compared to the first quarter of 2019, with a decrease of 18% and 2% in LCV and in M&H, respectively. Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT loss was $56 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 ($51 million profit in the three months ended March 31, 2019), and was negatively impacted by the critical market conditions, particularly in Europe in the month of March, generating lower volumes and higher product costs due to plant shutdowns, as well as by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by positive price realization. 38 Powertrain Net Sales Powertrain's net sales totaled $753 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of 27.3% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (down 24.7% on a constant currency basis), due to lower sales volume mainly in Europe and Rest of World as a consequence of COVID-19. Sales to external customers accounted for 44% of total net sales (47% in the three months ended March 31, 2019), with a 27% captive volume reduction and a 33% non-captive volume reduction. During the first quarter of 2020, Powertrain sold approximately 102,000 engines, a decrease of 30% compared to the first quarter of 2019. In terms of major customers, 32% of engine units were supplied to Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, 13% to Agriculture, 5% to Construction and the remaining 50% to external customers. Additionally, Powertrain delivered approximately 12,900 transmissions and 35,800 axles, a decrease of 26% and 24%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT was $31 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a $65 million decrease compared to first quarter of 2019 ($96 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019), mainly due to unfavorable volume and mix, partially offset by positive price realization and product cost efficiencies. Adjusted EBIT margin was 4.1% in the three months ended March 31, 2020 (9.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2019). Financial Services Finance, Interest and Other Income Financial Services' revenues totaled $489 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, a 3.2% increase compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (up 6.0% on a constant currency basis), primarily due to higher used equipment sales in North America. Net Income Net income of Financial Services was $80 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $15 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, primarily attributable to higher risk costs due to deteriorating market conditions driven by COVID-19 and the negative impact of currency translation, partially offset by lower income taxes. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, retail loan originations (including unconsolidated joint ventures) were $2.1 billion, down $0.1 billion compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (flat on a constant currency basis). The managed portfolio, including unconsolidated joint ventures, was $24.7 billion as of March 31, 2020 (of which retail was 62% and wholesale 38%), down $1.4 billion compared to March 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of currency translation, the managed portfolio decreased $0.1 billion compared to the first quarter of 2019. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA The following table includes the reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to net income, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Net income (loss) $ (54) $ 264 Income tax expense (23) 90 Interest expenses of Industrial Activities, net of interest income and eliminations 59 53 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net (2) 9 Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs (30) (15) Restructuring expenses 5 8 Other discrete items 7 - Adjusted EBIT $ (38) $ 409 Depreciation and Amortization 155 169 Depreciation of assets under operating leases and assets sold with buy-back commitments 128 144 Adjusted EBITDA $ 245 $ 722 39 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES See our critical accounting policies discussed in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of the most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F. There have been no material changes to these policies, except for the adoption of ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losseswhich impacts our allowance for credit losses. See Note 2 and our March 31, 2020 quarterly financial statements. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES The following discussion of liquidity and capital resources principally focuses on our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and our condensed consolidated balance sheets. Our operations are capital intensive and subject to seasonal variations in financing requirements for dealer receivables and dealer and company inventories. Whenever necessary, funds from operating activities are supplemented from external sources. CNH Industrial, focusing on cash preservation and leveraging on a good access to funding, continues to maintain solid financial strength and liquidity. Cash Flows During the three months ended March 31, 2020, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash decreased by $1,069 million primarily as a result of $623 million seasonal usage in working capital and the adverse impact of COVID-19. Cash and cash equivalents of Industrial Activities decreased by $976 million, while cash and cash equivalents of Financial Services decreased by $93 million. Cash Flows of Industrial Activities Net cash used by operating activities was $1,373 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $814 million used by operating activities in the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in cash usage was primarily due to an increase in working capital mainly as a result of a decrease in payables (also due to the shutdown of European plants in March) partially offset by a lower increase in inventory. Net cash provided by investing activities was $361 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $547 million used by investing activities in the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in cash provided by investing activities was primarily due to an increase in net cash receipts related to intersegment receivables and payables included in Other changes. Net cash provided by financing activities was $244 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to net cash provided of $125 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in cash provided by financing activities was primarily due to an increase in bank debt. Cash Flows of Financial Services Net cash provided by operating activities was $881 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $70 million provided by operating activities in the three months ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in financing receivables. Net cash used by investing activities was $439 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $489 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019, primarily reflecting a decrease in retail receivables from financing activities more than offset by net cash paid related to intersegment payables and receivables included in Other changes. Net cash used by financing activities was $479 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $625 million used by financing activities in the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in cash used was primarily due to a decrease in debt. Debt Our consolidated debt as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as detailed in the following table: Consolidated Industrial Activities Financial Services March 31, December March 31, December March 31, December 2020 31, 2019 2020 31, 2019 2020 31, 2019 (in millions) Total Debt $ 23,518 $ 24,854 $ 6,817 $ 6,558 $ 19,093 $ 20,748 40 A summary of total debt as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, is as follows: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Industrial Financial Total Industrial Financial Total Activities Services Activities Services (in millions) Total Bonds $ 4,972 $ 2,660 $ 7,632 $ 5,061 $ 2,649 $ 7,710 Asset-backed debt - 10,808 10,808 - 11,757 11,757 Other debt 354 4,724 5,078 165 5,222 5,387 Intersegment debt 1,491 901 - 1,332 1,120 - Total Debt $ 6,817 $ 19,093 $ 23,518 $ 6,558 $ 20,748 $ 24,854 A summary of issued bonds outstanding as of March 31, 2020 is as follows: Face value of Outstanding outstanding Currency bonds (in Coupon Maturity amount ($ millions) millions) Industrial Activities Euro Medium Term Notes: CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 367 2.875 % September 27, 2021 402 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 75 1.625 % March 29, 2022 82 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 316 1.375 % May 23, 2022 346 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 369 2.875 % May 17, 2023 404 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 650 1.750 % September 12, 2025 712 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 100 3.500 % November 12, 2025 110 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 500 1.875 % January 19, 2026 548 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 600 1.750 % March 25, 2027 657 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 50 3.875 % April 21, 2028 55 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 500 1.625 % July 3, 2029 548 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (1) EUR 50 2.200 % July 15, 2039 55 Other Bonds: CNH Industrial N.V. (2) USD 600 4.500 % August 15, 2023 600 CNH Industrial N.V. (2) USD 500 3.850 % November 15, 2027 500 Hedging effects, bond premium/discount, and (47) unamortized issuance costs Total Industrial Activities $ 4,972 Financial Services CNH Industrial Capital LLC USD 600 4.375 % November 6, 2020 600 CNH Industrial Capital LLC USD 500 4.875 % April 1, 2021 500 CNH Industrial Capital LLC USD 400 3.875 % October 15, 2021 400 CNH Industrial Capital LLC USD 500 4.375 % April 5, 2022 500 CNH Industrial Capital Australia Pty Ltd. AUD 175 2.100 % December 12, 2022 107 CNH Industrial Capital LLC USD 500 4.200 % January 15, 2024 500 Hedging effects, bond premium/discount, and 53 unamortized issuance costs Total Financial Services $ 2,660 Bond listed on the Irish Stock Exchange. Bond listed on the New York Stock Exchange. 41 The calculation of Net Debt as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and the reconciliation of Total Debt, the U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe to be most directly comparable, to Net Debt are shown below: Consolidated Industrial Activities Financial Services March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) Third party debt $ 23,518 $ 24,854 $ 5,326 $ 5,226 $ 18,192 $ 19,628 Intersegment notes payable - - 1,491 1,332 901 1,120 Total Debt(1) 23,518 24,854 6,817 6,558 19,093 20,748 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 3,850 4,875 3,429 4,407 421 468 Restricted cash 854 898 122 120 732 778 Intersegment notes receivable - - 901 1,120 1,491 1,332 Other current financial assets 51 58 51 58 - - Derivatives hedging debt 4 (1) 4 (1) - - Net Debt (Cash) (2) $ 18,759 $ 19,024 $ 2,310 $ 854 $ 16,449 $ 18,170 Total Debt of Industrial Activities Intersegment notes payable to Financial Services of $1,491 million and $1,332 million as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Total Debt of Financial Services includes Intersegment notes payable to Industrial Activities of $901 million and $1,120 million as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The net intersegment (receivable)/payable balance owed by Financial Services relating to Industrial Activities was $(590) million and $(212) million as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The decrease in Net Debt at March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 mainly reflects exchange rate differences. Excluding exchange differences effect ($1.0 billion), Net Debt increased by $0.7 billion, reflecting Industrial Free Cash Flow usage of $1.5 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2020, partially offset by a reduction in third party debt of Financial Services. The following table shows the change in Net Debt of Industrial Activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: (in millions) 2020 2019 Net Debt of Industrial Activities at beginning of period $ (854) $ (599) Adjusted EBITDA of Industrial Activities 72 525 Cash interest and taxes (79) (142) Changes in provisions and similar(1) (166) (162) Change in working capital (1,293) (1,132) Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities (1,466) (911) Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets(2) (63) (77) Other changes 6 22 Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (1,523) (966) Capital increases and dividends (1) (1) Currency translation differences and other 68 91 Change in Net Debt of Industrial Activities (1,456) (876) Net Debt of Industrial Activities at end of period $ (2,310) $ (1,475) Including other cash flow items related to operating lease and buy-back activities. Excluding assets sold under buy-back commitments and assets under operating leases For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities was a usage of $1,523 million primarily due to seasonal working capital buildup and the adverse impact of COVID-19. 42 The following table shows the change in Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: (in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities $ (532) $ (751) Net cash (provided by) used in Operating Activities of Financial Services (881) (70) Intersegment eliminations 40 7 Net cash (provided by) used in Operating Activities of Industrial Activities (1,373) (814) Change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities 5 3 Investments in assets sold under buy-back commitments and operating lease assets of (98) (100) Industrial Activities Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities (1,466) (911) Investments in property plant and equipment, and intangible assets of Industrial (63) (77) Activities Other changes (1) 6 22 Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities $ (1,523) $ (966) This item primarily includes change in intersegment financial receivables and capital increases in intersegment investments. In March 2019, CNH Industrial signed a five-year committed revolving credit facility for €4 billion ($4.45 billion at March 31, 2019 exchange rate) due to mature in 2024 with two extension options of 1-year each, exercisable on the first and second anniversary of the signing date. The credit facility replaced an existing five-year €1.75 billion credit facility due to mature in 2021. As of February 28, 2020, CNH Industrial exercised the first of the two extension options. The facility is now due to mature in March 2025. Available committed unsecured facilities expiring after twelve months amounted to approximately $5.2 billion at March 31, 2020 ($5.5 billion at December 31, 2019). Total committed secured facilities expiring after twelve months amounted to approximately $4.2 billion at March 31, 2020 ($4.1 billion at December 31, 2019), of which $0.9 billion was available at March 31, 2020 ($1.1 billion at December 31, 2019). The Company will closely monitor its liquidity and capital resources for any potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on its operations. With the strong liquidity position at the end of March and the demonstrated access to the financial markets, the Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents, access to credit facilities and cash flows from future operations will be adequate to fund its known cash needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please refer to "Note 10: Debt" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F for more information related to our debt and credit facilities. CONTINGENCIES As a global company with a diverse business portfolio, CNH Industrial is exposed to numerous legal risks, including legal proceedings, claims and governmental investigations, particularly in the areas of product liability (including asbestos-related liability), product performance, emissions and fuel economy, retail and wholesale credit, competition and antitrust law, intellectual property matters (including patent infringement), disputes with dealers and suppliers and service providers, environmental risks, and tax and employment matters. For more information, please refer to the information presented in "Note 15: Commitments and Contingencies" to our condensed consolidated financial statements. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this filing, including statements regarding our future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive strengths; business strategy; future financial position or operating results; budgets; projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items; costs; and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are forward- looking statements. These statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "continue", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "prospects", "plan", or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the COVID-19 outbreak, are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken or contemplated by governmental authorities or others in connection with the pandemic on our 43 business, our employees, customers and suppliers, including supply chain disruptions caused by mandated shutdowns and the adverse impact on customers, borrowers and other third parties to fulfill their obligations to us; disruption caused by business responses to COVID-19, including remote working arrangements, which may create increased vulnerability to cybersecurity or data privacy incidents; our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products; including demand uncertainty caused by COVID-19; general economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant economic uncertainty and volatility caused by COVID-19; travel bans, border closures, other free movement restrictions, and the introduction of social distancing measures in our facilities may affect in the future our ability to operate as well as the ability of our suppliers and distributors to operate; changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs, sanctions, trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and excess inventory levels; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; a decline in the price of used vehicles; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, follow-on private litigation in various jurisdictions after the settlement of the EU antitrust investigation announced on July 19, 2016, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; the Company's pension plans and other post-employment obligations; further developments of the COVID-19 pandemic not only on our operations, supply chains, distribution network, and level of demands of our products, as well as negative evolutions of the economic and financial conditions at global and regional levels; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including possible effects of "Brexit", other pandemics, terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere, our ability to achieve the targets set out in the Strategic Business Plan announced on September 3, 2019 at our Capital Markets Day event; our ability to successfully and timely implement the planned spin-off of the Company's On-Highway business; and other similar risks and uncertainties and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described in this filing, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data received from third parties. Such estimates and data are often revised. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly our forward-looking statements. All future written and oral forward-looking statements by CNH Industrial or persons acting on the behalf of CNH Industrial are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein or referred to above. 44 QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK See our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F (Part I, Item 11). There has been no material change in this information. 45 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION LEGAL PROCEEDINGS See "Note 14: Commitments and Contingencies" to our condensed consolidated financial statements. RISK FACTORS The following risk should be considered in conjunction with the risks identified in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F (Part I, Item 3D). The risks described in the annual report on Form 20-F and in the "Safe Harbor Statement" within this report are not the only risks faced by us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known or that are currently judged to be immaterial may also materially affect our business, financial condition or operating results. The COVID-19 pandemic could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and/or liquidity. COVID-19 was identified in China in late 2019 and has spread globally. The rapid spread of the virus has had a material, dramatic, and almost immediate impact on public health and the macroeconomy. From an economic perspective, the virus has resulted in weaker demand and supply constraints and the implementation of numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans, mandated shutdowns, border closures and other restrictions on the free movement of people and goods. These factors have impacted our workforce and operations as we temporarily closed the vast majority of our facilities. Travel bans, border closures, other restrictions on the free movement of people and goods, and the introduction of social distancing measures in our facilities may affect our future ability to operate as well as the ability of our suppliers and distributors to operate. Further, any future closing of manufacturing facilities due to weaker demand or supply constraints, or similar limitations or restrictions for our suppliers, or the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to execute business continuity plans, could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial position, results of operations, or liquidity. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic may materially adversely impact many of our customers, borrowers and other third parties and may affect their ability to fulfill their obligations to us in a timely manner. Depending on the duration and extent of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Company's results of operations, financial condition and cash flows in 2020 may also be materially impacted by, among other things, restructuring actions, goodwill and other non-cash impairments, price pressure on new and used vehicles, which may give rise to further reserve requirements with respect to vehicles in stock and residual value commitments, excess inventory, and difficulties in collecting financial receivables resulting in increased allowances for credit losses. The extent of the COVID-19 impact on our business, financial condition, results of operations, or liquidity, which could be material, will be determined by the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, its geographical spread, business disruptions and overall impact on the global economy. We cannot at this time reasonably estimate or quantify the magnitude of any resulting financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the uncertainty of the situation. Disruption caused by business responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including remote working arrangements, may create increased vulnerability to cybersecurity or data privacy incidents, including breaches of information technology and systems. Risks related to information technology and systems are described in our risk factor "A cybersecurity breach could interfere with our operations, compromise confidential information, negatively impact our corporate reputation and expose us to liability" in our "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has also caused, and is likely to continue to cause, economic, market and other disruptions worldwide that could result in global or regional economic downturn or recession. Additionally, volatility in the global capital markets could increase the cost of capital and could adversely impact access to capital. Risks related to negative economic conditions are described in our risk factor titled "Global economic conditions impact our business" and "We are exposed to political, economic, trade and other risks beyond our control as a result of operating a global business" under "Risks Related to our Business, Strategy and Operations" in our "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS The Company did not purchase any of its equity securities during the first quarter of 2020. DEFAULT UPON SENIOR SECURITIES Not applicable. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES Not applicable. OTHER INFORMATION None. 46 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CNH Industrial NV published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 07:18:00 UTC 0 Latest news on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 03:24a CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Interim Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 PU 03:19a CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Quarterly Report for the three months ended March 31, 2020 PU 05/08 CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Announces a progressive resumption of manufacturing operation.. AQ 05/08 CNH : 2020 first quarter results AQ 05/06 LYFT, METLIFE PROMISE COST CUTTING : Earnings at a Glance DJ 05/06 CNH INDUSTRIAL N : 2020 first quarter results PU 05/06 CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Swung to 1Q Net Loss, Revenue Fell DJ 05/06 CNH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05/06 CNH INDUSTRIAL N : confirms Annual General Meeting and removes dividend proposal PU 05/06 CNH Industrial 2020 First Quarter Results GL Financials (USD) Sales 2020 21 412 M EBIT 2020 -126 M Net income 2020 -42,1 M Debt 2020 1 692 M Yield 2020 2,43% P/E ratio 2020 -48,1x P/E ratio 2021 9,85x EV / Sales2020 0,44x EV / Sales2021 0,35x Capitalization 7 628 M Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 7,79 $ Last Close Price 5,65 $ Spread / Highest target 148% Spread / Average Target 37,9% Spread / Lowest Target -28,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Suzanne Heywood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director John B. Lanaway Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -48.64% 7 628 PACCAR, INC. -11.98% 24 070 KOMATSU LTD. 0.87% 18 038 KUBOTA CORPORATION 0.79% 15 305 KNORR-BREMSE -10.36% 14 234 EPIROC AB -13.98% 12 498