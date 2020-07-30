Log in
CNH Industrial N.V.    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
CNH Industrial N : posts smaller than expected loss in second quarter, generates small cash flow

07/30/2020 | 09:27am EDT
The truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial NV releases Q4 and FY results

Vehicle and equipment maker CNH Industrial posted a narrower-than-expected second quarter loss on Thursday and forecast net sales from industrial activities would fall between 15-20% this year, due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

In March the group, which is controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, withdrew its financial outlook for this year due to the deterioration of global macroeconomic and market conditions triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Acting Chief Executive Suzanne Heywood said the group had all its plants and depots back up and running by May.

"This meant that we were well positioned to supply products into end-markets that strengthened ahead of expectations, enabling us to deliver better than expected business performance with modest free cash flow generation," she said in a stement.

CNH said its industrial activities made an adjusted loss before interest and tax of $58 million in the April-June period, better than a forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters for a $221 million (170 million pounds) loss.

That compares with an adjusted EBIT from industrial activities of $527 million in the same period of last year.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial trimmed losses after the results were released. By 1320 GMT they were down 1.3% after having fallen more than 4% earlier.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains said its net debt at end-June stood a $2.3 billion, broadly unchanged during the quarter, thanks to a number of cash-preservation measures and a positive free cash flow of $97 million.

However the group said its free cash flow of industrial activities was expected to remain negative for the full year despite an expected cash generation in the second half.

Available liquidity amounted to $11.5 billion at the end of the second quarter.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
