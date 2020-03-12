Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CNH Industrial N.V.    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNH Industrial N : to Temporarily Close Italian Production Facilities Where Necessary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 06:35am GMT

By Mauro Orru

CNH Industrial NV said late Wednesday that it would temporarily close its Italian production facilities where necessary as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread.

The agricultural and construction-equipment maker said it would implement additional safety measures while facilities are closed.

"These protocols will be applied across all CNH Industrial's manufacturing sites should conditions require. This will enable the company to continue to provide all employees with a safe working environment, whilst managing production volumes accordingly," the company said in a statement.

The announcement came as the Italian government imposed a nationwide quarantine, ordering the closure of all restaurants and bars along with most stores in a bid to combat the epidemic.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
06:35aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : to Temporarily Close Italian Production Facilities Where Nece..
DJ
03/11CNH Industrial Intensified Measures to Address COVID-19 Outbreak
GL
03/11CNH INDUSTRIAL N : FPT Buys Electric Powertrain Developer
DJ
03/11FPT Industrial acquires Potenza Technology to extend electrification capabili..
GL
03/10CNH INDUSTRIAL N : CASE Unveils "Project Zeus" -- the all-new 580 EV -- the Indu..
PR
03/10CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Surge in Sanctions Lifts Compliance Services
DJ
03/04CNH INDUSTRIAL N : SEC Filing (6-K)
PU
03/03CNH Industrial N.V. files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F and releases 2019 E..
GL
03/03CNH Industrial fully supportive of Nikola Corporation NASDAQ listing
GL
02/28CNH Industrial N.V. announces the extension for one additional year of its eu..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 601 M
EBIT 2020 1 330 M
Net income 2020 1 033 M
Debt 2020 359 M
Yield 2020 3,09%
P/E ratio 2020 9,62x
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 10 112 M
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,22  $
Last Close Price 7,49  $
Spread / Highest target 86,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-31.91%10 112
PACCAR, INC.-18.27%22 394
KOMATSU LTD.0.56%17 261
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.82%15 614
KNORR-BREMSE-9.84%14 115
EPIROC AB-12.99%12 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group