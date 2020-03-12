CNH Industrial N : to Temporarily Close Italian Production Facilities Where Necessary

By Mauro Orru



CNH Industrial NV said late Wednesday that it would temporarily close its Italian production facilities where necessary as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread.

The agricultural and construction-equipment maker said it would implement additional safety measures while facilities are closed.

"These protocols will be applied across all CNH Industrial's manufacturing sites should conditions require. This will enable the company to continue to provide all employees with a safe working environment, whilst managing production volumes accordingly," the company said in a statement.

The announcement came as the Italian government imposed a nationwide quarantine, ordering the closure of all restaurants and bars along with most stores in a bid to combat the epidemic.

