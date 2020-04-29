Log in
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
CNH Industrial announces the issuance of GBP 600,000,000 of commercial paper under the Joint HM Treasury and Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF)

04/29/2020


London, April 29, 2020 

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has successfully issued GBP 600 million of commercial paper through the Joint HM Treasury and Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). Further details are available on the CCFF website. The access to this facility demonstrates CNH Industrial’s continuous efforts to preserve a sound level of liquidity during this period of uncertainty.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 300 M
EBIT 2020 524 M
Net income 2020 421 M
Debt 2020 1 213 M
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 8 439 M
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Heywood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John B. Lanaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-43.18%8 439
PACCAR, INC.-13.01%23 909
KOMATSU LTD.-0.28%17 620
KNORR-BREMSE-5.82%14 934
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.54%14 841
EPIROC AB-11.94%12 332
