Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CNH Industrial N.V.    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNH Industrial brands delivering over 360 units to Uzbekistan to support cotton harvest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:00am EDT


CNH Industrial’s global agriculture and construction equipment brands Case IH, CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Agriculture are in the process of executing an important delivery during these exceptional times.

London, July 1, 2020

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) and its brands have found innovative solutions to overcome unprecedented challenges in order to deliver mission critical equipment the world over. The latest in a series of shipments consists of agricultural machinery from Case IH and New Holland and construction equipment from CASE Construction Equipment to support Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector, specifically cotton, the country’s principal cash crop, with delivery to one of its largest producers. The Company has been working with the nation’s key cotton harvesting players since 2018.

Together, CNH Industrial’s brands offer global leadership in cotton harvesting with a full-line mechanized product portfolio to serve this sector in every stage from plowing to planting, cultivating to harvesting and residue management. The order includes the following units: 120 Case IH Puma tractors made in Saint Valentin, Austria; 23 Case IH Axial-Flow 4088 combine harvesters with header attachments and 40 New Holland BC5070 balers, all produced in Harbin, China; 46 Case IH Cotton Express cotton pickers manufactured in Benson, USA; 120 plows from New Holland produced in Överum, Sweden; 10 backhoe loaders from the CASE brand, manufactured in Lecce, Italy; and CASE-branded pneumatic hammers. Financing for this order is provided by CNH Industrial Capital, the Company’s global financial services business supporting customers and dealers.

Given the international scope of the order and the context of the delivery in the midst of a global pandemic, the Company is working with a number of partners to realize transportation based on co-modality, incorporating a mix of transport modes for the most optimal and sustainable approach to getting the equipment to its final destination. All of this ensures timely delivery to the end customer to enable them to make full use of the equipment for the cotton harvesting season, and in some cases for the successive grain harvest.  

Throughout the pandemic, CNH Industrial has continued to support its global dealer network and to maintain aftermarket services. Today, the majority of CNH Industrial’s 67 global plants have reopened. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, the Company has established a global COVID-19 Safety Protocol throughout its plants and logistics centers, which encompasses 48 different measures and is in compliance with local regulations in all countries in which it operates.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contacts:

Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                       
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Alessia Domanico
Corporate Communications – AMEA & ANZ
CNH Industrial
Tel. +39 331 694 6984
E-mail: media.amea@cnhind.com

Attachments

Primary Logo

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Case IH Cotton Express Picker

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
05:00aCNH Industrial brands delivering over 360 units to Uzbekistan to support cott..
GL
06/26CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Pricing of CNH Industrial Capital LLC $600 million notes
PU
06/23Pricing of CNH Industrial Capital LLC $600 million notes
GL
06/23CNH Industrial announces subsidiary notes offering
GL
06/18CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industri..
PU
06/18CNH INDUSTRIAL N : announces updates on its investment in Nikola Corporation
PU
06/17CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industri..
AQ
06/16Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's..
GL
06/12Nikola, Tesla Map Different Paths to Commercial Truck Market
DJ
06/11CNH INDUSTRIAL N : announces updates on its investment in Nikola Corporation
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 616 M - -
Net income 2020 -87,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -209x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 9 492 M 9 492 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 63 499
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,59 $
Last Close Price 7,03 $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Heywood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John B. Lanaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-36.09%9 492
PACCAR, INC.-5.37%25 878
KOMATSU LTD.-16.60%19 318
KUBOTA CORPORATION-6.84%18 167
KNORR-BREMSE AG-0.57%16 369
EPIROC AB1.53%14 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group