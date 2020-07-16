Log in
CNH Industrial to announce 2020 Second Quarter financial results on July 30, 2020

07/16/2020 | 05:00am EDT


London, July 16, 2020

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2020 will be released on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the 2020 Second Quarter results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST / 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: https://bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q2_2020.
 
For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 753 M - -
Net income 2020 -84,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -197x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 10 099 M 10 099 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 63 499
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,72 $
Last Close Price 7,48 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Heywood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John B. Lanaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-32.00%10 099
PACCAR, INC.-0.48%27 216
KOMATSU LTD.-13.83%20 128
KUBOTA CORPORATION-6.60%18 328
KNORR-BREMSE AG7.37%17 935
EPIROC AB7.13%16 224
