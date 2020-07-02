Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CNH Industrial N.V.    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Closing of $600 million notes of CNH Industrial Capital LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:20am EDT

London, July 2, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, has completed its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.950% notes due 2023, with an issue price of 99.370%.

The net proceeds of this offering were approximately $593 million after payment of offering and other related expenses. CNH Industrial Capital LLC intends to add the net proceeds from the offering to its general funds and use them for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the purchase of receivables or other assets in the ordinary course of business. The net proceeds may also be applied to repay CNH Industrial Capital LLC’s indebtedness as it becomes due.

The notes, which are senior unsecured obligations of CNH Industrial Capital LLC, will pay interest semi-annually on January 2 and July 2 of each year, beginning on January 2, 2021, and will be guaranteed by CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and New Holland Credit Company, LLC, each a wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial Capital LLC. The notes will mature on July 2, 2023.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, NatWest Markets Securities Inc., Société Générale and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers and the representatives of the underwriters for the offering, and Banca IMI S.p.A., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. and UniCredit Capital Markets LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019. Copies of the prospectus supplement and prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 1-866-803-9204; NatWest Markets Securities Inc., 600 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT 06901, Attn: NatWest Markets Syndicate Desk, Telephone: 1-203-897-6166, Email: SyndicateAmericas@natwestmarkets.com; Société Générale, 245 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10167, Attn: Syndicate Desk GLBA/SYN/CAP/BND, Telephone: 1-855-881-2108, Email: LON-GLFI-SYN-CAP@sgcib.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, Telephone: 1-800-645-3751, Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering are also available on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

***

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CNH Industrial Capital LLC is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.  As a captive finance company, the primary business of CNH Industrial Capital LLC and its subsidiaries is to underwrite and manage financing products for end-use customers and dealers of CNH Industrial America LLC and CNH Industrial Canada Ltd. (collectively, “CNH Industrial North America”) and provide other related financial products and services to support the sale of agricultural and construction equipment sold by CNH Industrial North America. CNH Industrial Capital LLC and its subsidiaries also provide wholesale and retail financing related to new and used agricultural and construction equipment manufactured by entities other than CNH Industrial North America. CNH Industrial Capital LLC’s principal executive offices are located at 5729 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53406, and the telephone number is +1(262) 636-6011.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
10:20aClosing of $600 million notes of CNH Industrial Capital LLC
GL
07/01CNH Industrial brands delivering over 360 units to Uzbekistan to support cott..
GL
06/26CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Pricing of CNH Industrial Capital LLC $600 million notes
PU
06/23Pricing of CNH Industrial Capital LLC $600 million notes
GL
06/23CNH Industrial announces subsidiary notes offering
GL
06/18CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industri..
PU
06/18CNH INDUSTRIAL N : announces updates on its investment in Nikola Corporation
PU
06/17CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industri..
AQ
06/16Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's..
GL
06/12Nikola, Tesla Map Different Paths to Commercial Truck Market
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 616 M - -
Net income 2020 -87,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -162x
Yield 2020 1,86%
Capitalization 9 195 M 9 195 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 63 499
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,63 $
Last Close Price 6,81 $
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Heywood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John B. Lanaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-38.09%9 195
PACCAR, INC.-6.13%25 670
KOMATSU LTD.-17.96%19 064
KUBOTA CORPORATION-8.17%17 966
KNORR-BREMSE AG-2.24%16 107
EPIROC AB1.53%14 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group