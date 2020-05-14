Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CNH Industrial N.V.    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiat Chrysler/Peugeot deal in spotlight after Exor setbacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 07:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chairman Elkann attends investor day held by holding group in Turin

By Giulio Piovaccari

Fiat Chrysler's decision to scrap its dividend marks another setback for plans by the Agnelli family's Exor arm to raise cash after a $9 billion(7.37 billion pounds) sale of its reinsurer unit PartnerRe collapsed this week.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and French Peugeot owner PSA, which have agreed a tie-up to create the world's fourth largest carmaker, said late on Wednesday they were both withdrawing their annual dividend. That will allow them each to preserve 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in cash during the coronavirus crisis.

Exor, led by Agnelli scion John Elkann and FCA's controlling shareholder with a 28.9% stake, will miss out on around 320 million euros in cash at a time when two deals to reshape its portfolio of businesses have either been scrapped or delayed.

The coronavirus crisis had already forced vehicle and equipment maker CNH Industrial, also controlled by Exor, to delay to late 2021 "or beyond" a plan to split in two and list its truck, bus and engine business, which was initially due to be completed by early next year.

All eyes are now on the $50 billion FCA-PSA merger.

The two automakers said on Wednesday that preparations for their planned 50-50 merger were "advancing well" and that the closing was expected on schedule, before the end of the first quarter of next year.

The sale of Bermuda-based PartnerRe foundered after Exor resisted attempts by French insurer Covea to drive down the price of the cash deal.

Some saw that as a warning shot to PSA not to try the same tactics with FCA where Elkann is the chairman.

"With its decision not to accept a discount on PartnerRe, Elkann has sent a strong message to PSA and its CEO (Carlos) Tavares," an investment banker close to the situation, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

"The message is: don't expect to come around and get much different conditions on the FCA-PSA merger".

The decision to scrap payment of ordinary dividends, which had been announced in December as part of the tie-up agreement between the two automakers, did not alter the terms of the deal as both companies took the same step.

Analysts are, however, focusing on a 5.5 billion euro special dividend FCA is set to pay to its investors just before completing the merger.

Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Monica Bosio said she still expected the payment of the special dividend, "which implicitly represents the premium assigned to the group in the deal thanks to its positioning in the U.S. and to its high-value brands such as Jeep, Ram and Maserati".

Marco Opipari, an analyst at Fidentiis, said the merger was essential to the two group's long-term competitiveness, especially in the current scenario, but that some terms of the agreement could be rediscussed.

"A Solomonic solution could be to cut FCA's extraordinary dividend to 3 billion euros," he said, adding that, as a rebalancing, PSA could ditch the planned spin-off of its controlling stake in parts maker Faurecia.

The COVID-19 spread has hit asset valuations hard and raised questions about the terms of deals struck before the virus swept across the world. Shares in both FCA and PSA are both down around 45% this year.

Exor's other investments include Ferrari, Italian soccer champions Juventus and weekly magazine the Economist.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 0.17% 5.73 Delayed Quote.-47.91%
EXOR N.V. -3.10% 42.43 Delayed Quote.-36.47%
FAURECIA SE -4.52% 28.29 Real-time Quote.-38.25%
FERRARI N.V. -1.37% 154.76 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -2.77% 7.147 Delayed Quote.-44.10%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB -2.18% 0.944 Delayed Quote.-22.61%
PEUGEOT -5.81% 11.31 Real-time Quote.-43.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
07:20aFiat Chrysler/Peugeot deal in spotlight after Exor setbacks
RE
05/12STEYR Konzept wins 2020 MUSE Design Award
GL
05/11CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Interim Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020
PU
05/11CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Quarterly Report for the three months ended March 31, 2020
PU
05/08CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Announces a progressive resumption of manufacturing operation..
AQ
05/08CNH : 2020 first quarter results
AQ
05/06LYFT, METLIFE PROMISE COST CUTTING : Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/06CNH INDUSTRIAL N : 2020 first quarter results
PU
05/06CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Swung to 1Q Net Loss, Revenue Fell
DJ
05/06CNH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 412 M
EBIT 2020 -166 M
Net income 2020 -84,2 M
Debt 2020 1 692 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 -39,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 7 736 M
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,75  $
Last Close Price 5,73  $
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Heywood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John B. Lanaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-47.91%7 736
PACCAR, INC.-16.56%22 818
KOMATSU LTD.1.42%18 009
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.11%16 220
KNORR-BREMSE-9.15%14 398
EPIROC AB-13.18%12 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group