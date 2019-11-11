Log in
CNH Industrial N.V.    CNHI

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
New Holland Agriculture wins two Tractor of the Year® Awards

11/11/2019 | 01:30pm EST

London, November 11, 2019

New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), has received two accolades at Agritechnica 2019, the world’s largest agricultural trade show, currently taking place in Hannover, Germany.

The T6 Methane Power, the world’s first production methane tractor, was crowned the inaugural ‘Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2020’. And the T4 V/N/F tractor range received the coveted title of ‘Tractor of the Year 2020’ in the Best of Specialized category. The Tractor of the Year jury comprises journalists specializing in agricultural mechanization, representing leading European agricultural publications from 24 countries.

The T6 Methane Power is the culmination of New Holland’s pioneering work on the use of alternative fuels through its Clean Energy Leader strategy, and it is a significant step forward on the path to decarbonizing agriculture. Commercially available in 2020, it offers economic and practical advantages, which are further enhanced when using biomethane.

Its outstanding performance comes in an exceptionally eco-friendly package, delivering up to 30% lower running costs. In real field conditions the T6 Methane Power tractor produces 99% less particulate matter than an equivalent diesel configuration, and reduces CO2 emissions by minimum 10% and overall emissions by 80%. This tractor is a key element in New Holland’s Energy Independent Farm Concept, closing the loop of a true circular economy, from fields to energy generation and back to fields – a complete CO2-neutral cycle.

The second award, in the ‘Tractor of the Year 2020’ Best of Specialized category was presented to the New Holland T4 V/N/F range for its advanced technology package, comprising Terraglideä front axle adjustable suspension that deliver a smooth ride, and when coupled with Trelleborg PneuTrac tyres provides greater traction when working on hillsides, as well as improving fuel economy.

The T4N Terraglideä delivers best-in-class stability, especially with heavy front implements, with the anti-dive/squat feature, which prevents pitching during braking and acceleration. The axle roll control further adds to the tractor’s stability, preventing excessive oscillation and the risk of rolling over when working side slope. The operator not only enjoys the comfort of reduced tractor roll, but also greater safety from its stability.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

                       
Media contacts:
                       
Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial  
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                                                 
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

Primary Logo

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

New HOLLAND T4 110N Best of Specialized
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

New Holland T6 Methane Power Sustainable Tractor of the Year

© GlobeNewswire 2019
