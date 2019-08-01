Log in
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV

(CNHI)
2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

08/01/2019 | 08:00am EDT

The following is an extract from the “CNH Industrial 2019 second quarter results” press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the CNH Industrial corporate website: cnhindustrial.com/en-us/media/press_releases/ or consulting the accompanying PDF:

For the second quarter of 2019 CNH Industrial reported a robust net income of $427 million,
or $0.31 per share, on consolidated revenues of $7.6 billion.
Net debt of Industrial Activities at $1.5 billion

Financial results presented under U.S. GAAP

  • Industrial Activities net sales were $7.1 billion, down 7% compared to the second quarter of 2018 (down 2% on a constant currency basis), with positive price realization more than offset by lower sales volume and negative currency translation impact
  • Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities was $527 million, with a 7.5% margin, flat compared to the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of Industrial Activities was $768 million, with a 10.9% margin
  • Adjusted net income was $430 million in the second quarter of 2019, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.31, up 11% compared to the second quarter of 2018
  • Net debt of Industrial Activities at June 30, 2019 was $1.5 billion, in line with March 31, 2019
  • On July 2, Fitch Ratings improved the outlook of CNH Industrial N.V. to positive from stable and affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.’s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC’s long-term issuer default rating at “BBB-”
  • On July 3, CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. issued €500 million in principal amount of 1.625% notes due 2029 and guaranteed by CNH Industrial N.V.
  • Full year guidance at: net sales of Industrial Activities expected between $27 and $27.5 billion, adjusted diluted EPS between $0.84 and $0.88, and net debt of Industrial Activities between $0.4 billion and $0.2 billion

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 317 M
EBIT 2019 2 158 M
Net income 2019 1 167 M
Debt 2019 344 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 13 641 M
Managers
NameTitle
Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Alan Berger Chief Technical Officer
Mina Gerowin Herrmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV16.21%13 641
PACCAR24.20%24 289
KOMATSU LTD7.52%21 268
KUBOTA CORP11.24%19 136
KNORR-BREMSE16.64%16 452
EPIROC AB24.94%13 045
