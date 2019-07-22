Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  CNH Industrial NV    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL NV

(CNHI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Behind the Wheel: Laying the ground for a bright future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 05:31am EDT

CNH Industrial Australia’s business units and employees dedicated resources and time to supporting the Australian charity One Voice. Teams from CASE Construction Equipment and IVECO helped in preparing the ground for a new community that will welcome those on the margins of society to restore and rebuild their lives. Find out more in the latest Behind the Wheel webisode: cnhindustrial.com/onevoice_en

London, July 22, 2019

As a longtime advocate for fostering and improving the communities in which it operates, CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), encourages its employees around the world to help make a difference in their local areas.

The latest Behind the Wheel webisode depicts how the Company’s global construction equipment brand, CASE and commercial vehicles brand IVECO in Australia came together to support the One Voice charity. One Voice is in the preparatory stages of its new ‘Elevate’ program, which will be hosted on 30 acres of land in the Macedon Ranges, an hour outside of Melbourne, in southeast Australia. Elevate will be a therapeutic community committed to restoring life and dignity for people who may have lost their way or have been forgotten by the wider community.

Watch as CASE brings in equipment and manpower to prepare the land for this future community and then how the whole IVECO team bands together to provide general maintenance assistance including the clearing and cleaning up of the area, gardening, installing fences, executing general repairs and other maintenance works. CNH Industrial and its employees have also donated a range of essential items and new clothing to the ‘Elevate’ program.

IVECO first became involved with One Voice by providing a custom-fitted Daily, its light commercial vehicle model, as a mobile shower van for the charity’s Shower Services, provided in the state capital cities of Australia. These services have helped over 35,000 people experiencing homelessness. To learn more about One Voice visit: https://onevoice.org.au

Watch the new webisode here: cnhindustrial.com/onevoice_en

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                       
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments

Primary Logo

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Behind the Wheel - One Voice CASE
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Behind the Wheel - One Voice IVECO

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
05:31aBEHIND THE WHEEL : Laying the ground for a bright future
GL
07/18CNH Industrial to announce 2019 Second Quarter financial results on August 1
GL
07/16CNH Industrial Honors Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners fo..
GL
07/10CNH INDUSTRIAL : New Holland showcases its sustainable solutions at the World Bi..
AQ
07/03CNH INDUSTRIAL : announces the closing of its notes offering of Euro 500,000,000..
AQ
07/03CNH Industrial announces the closing of its notes offering of Euro 500,000,00..
GL
07/03CNH Industrial wins the ‘Valor Inovação Brasil' Award for the second co..
GL
07/02Fitch Ratings improves CNH Industrial's Outlook to Positive
GL
06/27CNH INDUSTRIAL : announces plans to issue notes denominated in Euro
AQ
06/27CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 500,000,000 guarante..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 518 M
EBIT 2019 2 136 M
Net income 2019 1 175 M
Debt 2019 361 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,84x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 13 870 M
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,34  €
Last Close Price 9,14  €
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Alan Berger Chief Technical Officer
Mina Gerowin Herrmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV16.51%13 870
PACCAR21.33%24 019
KOMATSU LTD8.20%21 576
KUBOTA CORP11.57%19 348
KNORR-BREMSE18.66%16 874
EPIROC AB22.85%12 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group