CNH INDUSTRIAL NV

(CNHI)
CNH Industrial brands to show sustainable alternatives at the World Biogas Summit 2019

06/10/2019 | 05:01am EDT

New Holland Agriculture, IVECO and FPT Industrial will be amongst highly anticipated participants at the UK Anaerobic Digestion (AD) and World Biogas Expo 2019 taking place at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham, U.K. on July 3 - 4. The Company will be showcasing a range of innovative products from its brands including the New Holland Concept Methane Tractor, the IVECO Stralis Natural Power truck and FPT Industrial Natural Gas engines.

London, June 10, 2019

Sustainability, a core value at CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), is a key driver in the Company’s ongoing development and production of its extensive range of natural gas powered vehicles. The Company is a pioneer in the use of alternative propulsion technologies in both on and off road applications – the latest example of which is the CASE Construction Equipment ProjectTETRA methane powered wheel loader concept.

Exhibiting at the World Biogas Summit, the largest international trade show dedicated to anaerobic digestion (AD) and biogas will be CNH Industrial brands: New Holland Agriculture, the agriculture pioneer in the field of alternative fuels, IVECO, the European leader in natural gas powered commercial vehicles including vans, trucks and buses and FPT Industrial, which is at the forefront of alternative propulsion technologies.

Innovation and sustainability come together in the array of products on display. New Holland will show the innovative Methane-Powered Concept Tractor, which combines visionary design with advanced and sustainable biomethane combustion, a key element in the Energy Independent Farm™ concept, which sees farmers producing fuel from waste products. The IVECO Stralis NP, the first natural gas truck specifically designed for long distance transport,  which delivers the same performance as its diesel equivalent with ultra-low emissions will also be on display. FPT Industrial’s ground breaking NEF 6 cylinder and Cursor 13 natural gas engines which power the tractor and truck will also be exhibited.

Representatives from all three brands will address the Summit on a range of topics including, the future of biogas in agriculture, advanced powertrain technologies, the circular economy as well as discussing the growing role institutions have in facilitating the adoption of natural gas technologies.

Now in its ninth year, the World Biogas Summit provides a unique opportunity for manufacturers, policy makers and regulators to meet with other key stakeholders in the sector to exchange ideas, discuss international market trends and review the latest gas powered technologies.

Find out more at :http://world-biogas-summit.com/

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                       
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Primary Logo

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

IVECO Stralis NP
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

New Holland Methane Power
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

FPT Industrial Engine

© GlobeNewswire 2019
