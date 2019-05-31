Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  CNH Industrial NV    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL NV

(CNHI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CNH Industrial hosts U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker, and Local Agricultural Leaders at New Holland Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Burr Ridge, May 31, 2019

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) hosted a roundtable with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, and local Agricultural leaders at the New Holland manufacturing facility in New Holland, Pennsylvania, on May 30, to promote the quick Congressional passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and to discuss the challenges U.S. farmers are currently facing.

“Farmers remain the backbone of America’s rural communities. Manufacturing and agriculture provide employment and economic stability in many states,” said Hubertus Mühlhäuser, CEO, CNH Industrial, “It’s a privilege to welcome Secretary Perdue, Congressman Smucker, and local agricultural leaders at our New Holland plant, and we appreciate the opportunity to voice the need for the prompt passage of the USMCA and encourage the Administration to seek a swift resolution to the remaining trade issues farmers and manufacturers face.”

Secretary Perdue said, “Our farmers, ranchers, and producers have an abundance of the highest quality products they want to sell around the globe, so it is my hope USMCA gets passed before Congress leaves for August recess. The biggest part of my job is getting out of Washington and hearing from farmers about what’s on their minds. It was great to be here in Pennsylvania today and I very much appreciate the CNH Industrial family of companies and their involvement in helping our farmers and producers be so productive.”

Following the round table discussion, Tim Smith, New Holland plant manager, led the group on a tour of the state-of-the-art facility and outlined the history of the New Holland brand, “The New Holland brand has been serving the needs of farmers and ranchers across North America since 1895. The name is deeply rooted in this region and known globally for its world-class manufacturing and leading agricultural equipment.”

Congressman Smucker added, “It’s a great pleasure to be back at the New Holland facility and to connect with workers to hear from them how Washington can ensure the continuous success of the agricultural and manufacturing industries. We were pleased to bring Secretary Perdue together with our farmers and business leaders in the 11th District.”

New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction sell and service an innovative line of agricultural and construction equipment, including tractors, hay and forage equipment, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and mini excavators.​​ The New Holland facility in Pennsylvania employs more than 1,000 people. Globally, New Holland has more than 3,000 dealers serving customers in 160 countries.​​

CNH Industrial has a strong presence in North America with 11 manufacturing plants, 12 research and development centers, and a workforce of 9,000.


CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
https://media.cnhindustrial.com/NAFTA/Subscribe

Media contact:

Rebecca Fabian
Corporate Communications Manager – North America
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +1 630 887 4671                 
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment

Primary Logo

CNH_NH_Roundtable

Braden Cammauf (Head of FPT North America), Brett Davis (Vice President New Holland North America), Hubertus Mühlhäuser (CEO CNH Industrial), U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Steve Nadherny (Vice President Government Affairs, CNH Industrial), Bret Lieberman (Hay & Forage GPL), Tim Smith (New Holland Plant Manager)

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
08:01aCNH Industrial hosts U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, U.S. Congres..
GL
06:01aCNH Industrial inaugurates new TechPro2 youth training program in Ethiopia
GL
05/30CNH INDUSTRIAL : hosts U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley at the CASE Construction Equi..
AQ
05/30HEULIEZ BUS wins major order for electric buses from the Paris public transpo..
GL
05/29The CASE Construction Equipment plant in Burlington, U.S.A and the CNH Indust..
GL
05/26CNH INDUSTRIAL : Planting seeds of a revolution
AQ
05/26CNH INDUSTRIAL : Planting seeds of a revolution
AQ
05/24CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : buyback program
AQ
05/19CNH INDUSTRIAL : Robots take the wheel as autonomous farm machines hit the field
AQ
05/13CNH INDUSTRIAL : Fpt industrial announces its commitment to art, supporting the ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 29 334 M
EBIT 2019 1 974 M
Net income 2019 1 200 M
Debt 2019 7 821 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 10,20
P/E ratio 2020 9,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 12 063 M
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Alan Berger Chief Technical Officer
Mina Gerowin Herrmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV1.22%12 063
PACCAR18.15%23 572
KOMATSU LTD7.74%21 867
KUBOTA CORP9.10%18 779
KNORR-BREMSE25.80%17 826
EPIROC AB10.33%11 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About