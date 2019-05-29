Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  CNH Industrial NV    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL NV

(CNHI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The CASE Construction Equipment plant in Burlington, U.S.A and the CNH Industrial Agriculture facility in Harbin, China achieve Bronze Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 05:31am EDT

London, May 29, 2019

The CASE Construction Equipment manufacturing facility in Burlington, U.S.A. and the CNH Industrial agricultural equipment plant in Harbin, China have both achieved Bronze status in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program. This important milestone for CASE, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, global brands of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI), represents further tangible proof of the Company’s commitment to the pursuit of world-class manufacturing excellence.

The Burlington plant in Iowa, U.S.A. manufactures tractor loaders backhoes, rough-terrain forklifts and crawler dozers for the CASE brand, as well as headers for the Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brands and features a state-of-the-art Research and Development Center. Occupying 1,000,000 square feet alongside the Mississippi River and employing some 600 people, the plant has been producing equipment since 1937. The facility also includes a test laboratory set in 400 acres of proving grounds located ten miles north of the plant.

The Harbin plant, in north-east China, is the largest manufacturing complex of its kind in the region occupying 400,000 square meters. It produces a state-of-the-art range of tractors, combine harvesters, headers, balers, and other equipment through the Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brands. The plant employs some 350 people and adopted the WCM program just three years ago, initially involving a core group of people, before progressively extending it to the entire workforce.

World Class Manufacturing is one of the global manufacturing industry’s highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. To certify improvements, a system of periodic third-party audits evaluates all of the WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The WCM audits in both Burlington and Harbin noted progress and consistency across a variety of both manufacturing and managerial areas including People Development and Environment leading to their Bronze Level designation.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                       
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments

Primary Logo

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Harbin plant achieve bronze level in WCM
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Burlington plant achieve bronze level in WCM

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
05:31aThe CASE Construction Equipment plant in Burlington, U.S.A and the CNH Indust..
GL
05/26CNH INDUSTRIAL : Planting seeds of a revolution
AQ
05/26CNH INDUSTRIAL : Planting seeds of a revolution
AQ
05/24CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : buyback program
AQ
05/19CNH INDUSTRIAL : Robots take the wheel as autonomous farm machines hit the field
AQ
05/13CNH INDUSTRIAL : Fpt industrial announces its commitment to art, supporting the ..
AQ
05/13BEHIND THE WHEEL : The Goodwood Estate, in the fast lane for sustainable growth
AQ
05/08CNH INDUSTRIAL : reported record 2019 first quarter net income of $264 million o..
AQ
05/07CNH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/072019 First Quarter RESULTS
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 29 334 M
EBIT 2019 1 974 M
Net income 2019 1 200 M
Debt 2019 7 801 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 10,17
P/E ratio 2020 9,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 12 068 M
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Alan Berger Chief Technical Officer
Mina Gerowin Herrmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV0.66%12 068
PACCAR18.24%23 406
KOMATSU LTD6.97%21 443
KUBOTA CORP8.58%18 365
KNORR-BREMSE23.25%17 192
EPIROC AB9.97%11 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About