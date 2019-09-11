Log in
CNH Industrial agricultural brands lead at Agritechnica 2019

09/11/2019 | 05:00am EDT

CNH Industrial has reached another significant milestone in its mission to become the world’s leading capital goods company, demonstrating the depth and breadth of its agricultural expertise by hosting all of its agricultural brands in a single space at Agritechnica 2019, one of the world’s largest trade shows, held in Hanover, Germany from November 10 to 16.

London, September 11, 2019

Agritechnica 2019 will mark an important step for CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), as the Company’s significant presence at this year’s exhibition underscores its position as a leading global agricultural equipment manufacturer, both in terms of products and advanced farming services, including industry-leading precision farming technologies.

CNH Industrial’s global agricultural brands Case IH and New Holland, premium European tractor brand STEYR and implement manufacturer Kongskilde, will be joined by the Company’s precision farming aftermarket brand AGXTEND™ on its exhibition début, alongside the global powertrain segment FPT Industrial. Together they will occupy some 7,300 square meters at the world’s preeminent agricultural trade show.

Each brand will create its own distinctive stand within CNH Industrial’s designated space displaying a range of cutting-edge differentiated new products and technologies which will further enhance farming productivity and efficiency. Case IH, New Holland, STEYR, and Kongskilde will be located in a prime position in Hall 3 near the busy main entrance. There will also be an area dedicated to CNH Industrial, showcasing the Company’s commitment to the key megatrend growth drivers of automation, digitalization, servitization and alternative fuels, and how they benefit agriculture.

FPT Industrial will be located in Hall 16, the home of Systems and Components companies while AGXTEND, the new Precision Farming aftermarket brand, will take up residence in Hall 11 in an area dedicated to Precision Farming and Digitalization.

Agritechnica is a biannual show, and takes place in Hanover, Germany from November 10 to 16, 2019. The 2017 edition was attended by over 2,800 exhibitors and attracted some 458,000 visitors.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                       
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
