Iveco Defence Vehicles awarded contract to deliver a new generation of medium multirole protected vehicles to Dutch Armed Forces

Iveco Defence Vehicles, a company of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the Dutch Ministry of Defence to provide 1275 medium multirole protected vehicles denominated “12kN”. The acquisition is part of the Defence-wide Replacement Programme of Wheeled Vehicles (DVOW - Defensiebrede Vervanging Operationele Wielvoertuigen), with deliveries from 2022 through 2026.

The Iveco Defence Vehicles’ MTV – Medium Tactical Vehicle, is designed to combine high tactical 4x4 mobility, optimal off-road performance and high crew protection, together with an excellent payload capability. Outstanding modularity and system integration capabilities are guaranteed across all range variants such as hard top, soft top, pick up, casualty transport and personnel transport, in order to support all different Military users, from Army to Marines, Navy, Air Force, Special Operational Units and Military Police.

High reliability, ease of maintenance and low through life cycle costs were core requirements during the design of MTV, guiding the choice of the main assemblies towards components with proven performance and reliability over many millions kilometers in the most diversified and demanding environmental conditions.

Over the years, Iveco Defence Vehicles has delivered many vehicles to the Dutch Army from its wide commercial and military product range such as the Iveco Stralis 6x2 long haulage lorries, the Trakker 8x8 for the Army’s Fire Department and the EuroCargo 4x4 delivered to the Dutch Marines for the Caribbean territories.

This award represents an important milestone in the consolidation of the strategic partnership between the Dutch MoD and Iveco Defence Vehicles, confirming once again the leadership of the company in the multirole vehicle segment for defense and homeland security missions.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

