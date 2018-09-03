Log in
08/31 04:47:10 pm
103 EUR   -5.07%
03:37aCNIM : attends MSPO 2018, Kielce, Poland
PU
08/23RWM BIRMINGHAM, : meet with CNIM on stand 5D84-E85
PU
08/17CNIM : Finalisation of the SELCHP divestiture operation
PU
CNIM : attends MSPO 2018, Kielce, Poland

09/03/2018

Meet CNIM on the French Pavillon, Hall E, Booth E51, 4th to 7th September 2018

The International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPOis one of the most important meeting places of the Defense sector in Europe. The showcase of the latest military technologies, armaments and products for the army annually attracts 400 exhibitors from 29 countries and more than 13,000 visitors. The 26th edition of the exhibition will be held from the 4th to 7th September 2018 in Kielce, Poland.

CNIM will present its bridging systems especially the Motorized Floating Bridge, PFM: a solution dedicated to continuous or discontinuous crossing of wet gaps.

In service in the French Army, the PFM is also the tactical chosen solution of Land Forces for its great maneuverability and its easy & fast implementation. Either deployed as a continuous floating bridge or a roll-on roll-off ferry, it offers wet gap crossing capability forMLC 70T/80W class vehicles.

Built from self-propelled sections, it is outcome of a rugged designrequiring a verylittle maintenance.
The PFM can be easily deployed in record time with a minimum number of staff: 30' and with only 33 persons for a 100 m long bridge.

Major crossing exercice with French Land Forces (May 2018)

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 01:36:01 UTC
Technical analysis trends CNIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Management Board
Herlicq Christiane Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
François Darpas Head-Human Resources & Information Systems
François Canellas Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNIM-23.43%0
WASTE MANAGEMENT5.33%38 970
REPUBLIC SERVICES8.62%23 868
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA39.58%5 290
TETRA TECH, INC.43.20%3 862
CLEAN HARBORS INC26.25%3 847
