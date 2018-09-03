CNIM : attends MSPO 2018, Kielce, Poland

Meet CNIM on the French Pavillon, Hall E, Booth E51, 4th to 7th September 2018

The International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPOis one of the most important meeting places of the Defense sector in Europe. The showcase of the latest military technologies, armaments and products for the army annually attracts 400 exhibitors from 29 countries and more than 13,000 visitors. The 26th edition of the exhibition will be held from the 4th to 7th September 2018 in Kielce, Poland.

CNIM will present its bridging systems especially the Motorized Floating Bridge, PFM: a solution dedicated to continuous or discontinuous crossing of wet gaps.

In service in the French Army, the PFM is also the tactical chosen solution of Land Forces for its great maneuverability and its easy & fast implementation. Either deployed as a continuous floating bridge or a roll-on roll-off ferry, it offers wet gap crossing capability forMLC 70T/80W class vehicles.

Built from self-propelled sections, it is o

a rugged design requiring a very little maintenance .

The PFM can b e easily deployed in record time with a minimum number of staff: 30' and with only 33 persons for a 100 m long bridge.

utcome of

Major crossing exercice with French Land Forces (May 2018)