Cnim : Bertin Technologies, subsidiary of CNIM Group, enters into exclusive negotiations with Naldeo Group with a view to the disposal of its Energy and Environment Engineering and Consulting activity.

Bertin Technologies, subsidiary of CNIM Group, enters into exclusive negotiations with Naldeo Group with a view to the disposal of its Energy and Environment Engineering and Consulting activity.

In order to focus on its strategic business, Bertin Technologies has into entered exclusive negotiations with Naldeo Group with a view to the disposal of its "Bertin Energy Environment" activity.

Bertin Energy Environment has 70 engineers, situated essentially in Saclay (Île-de-France) and Tarnos (south-west), and has a strong reputation with major industrial players, energy providers and regional authorities, to which it provides its varied technological and industrial expertise.

The envisaged merger would allow for the joint development of activities based on the common DNA of technical expertise, strong innovation capabilities and know-how in digital and carbon-free energies.

These plans, which will be referred to an information and consultation procedure with the staff representation bodies concerned, could be finalised by Autumn 2020.

About Bertin Technologies

BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES, subsidiary of CNIM Group, draws from its long experience in innovation to provide innovative consulting and engineering services. For more than 60 years, its Bertin Energy Environment department has supported industries and regions with their energy transition and environmental awareness challenges, through a set of complementary expertise relating to technological consulting, process engineering, industrial risk management, operational security, industrial performance, renewable and decentralized energy production and software and digital solutions.

The company also develops, produces and markets innovative systems and instruments throughout the world. Engineers and senior level managers make up 2/3 of its 620-strong workforce. Its revenues in 2019 were close to 100 million euros. The company has a global operational presence.

www.bertin-technologies.com

www.bertin-energie-environnement.com

A CNIM Group company

Founded in 1856, CNIM is a French equipment manufacturer and industrial contractor operating on a worldwide basis. The Group supplies products and services to major public and private sector organizations, local authorities and national governments in the Environment, Energy, Defense, and high technology markets. Technological innovation is at the heart of the equipment and services designed and produced by the Group. They contribute to the production of cleaner and more competitive energy, to limiting the environmental impacts of industrial activities, to making sensitive facilities and infrastructures safer and protecting individuals and nation states. The Group is listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris. It relies on a stable family-based majority shareholding structure committed to its

