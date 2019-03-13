Cnim : Join CNIM & Bertin on ITER Business Forum from March 26 to 28.

CNIM & Bertin will showcase their solutions on ITER Business Forum(IBF)at the Juan-Les-Pins Congress Centre from March 26 to 28.

CNIM is one of the official sponsors of this new edition. CNIM and its subsidiary Bertin have been ITER's major partners for 10 years.

CNIM will showcase its High safety handling solutions.

CNIM designs and manufactures innovative solutions tailored to the most demanding environments. Partner of choice in the manufacture of complex and special secure fuel handling systems, CNIM also puts its skills in electromechanical engineering and in command and control into service for the safety of workers exposed to radiation risks :

Spent fuel transfer system in power plant

Fuel handling & transferring system for geological storage

Discover our High safety handling solutions

.

CNIM has a high expertise in Large & high accuracy manufacturing.

CNIM offers a wide range of large machining equipment and welding expertise (including electron beam welding):

Radial plates for ITER

400 t superconducting magnets….

Discover CNIM expertise in Large & high accuracy manufacturing