Cnim : Regulated information - Paris, March 17, 2020

Regulated information - Paris, 17 March 2020

The discussions initiated by CNIM Group with its financing banks and credit insurers have reached a positive stage today with the conclusion of a first protocol which especially enables the Group to issue new bank guarantees required for its major construction contracts, in particular those relating to its EPC business activity. The banking pool and the French State have also granted to the Group a short-term financing secured by its Paris headquarters, the sale of which has been initiated. These developments significantly strengthen the Group's resources, after the default of its British civil engineering subcontractor mentioned in the press release of December 13, 2019, and enable the Group, with the support of its major clients, to stabilize its situation.

CNIM Group has then requested the resumption of the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris as of March 17, 2020.

CNIM Group, further to this first stabilization step, will finalize with the French State, its financing banks and its partners a second agreement dedicated to medium-term financing, secured by its subsidiaries' shares, subject to information and consultation of its employee representative institutions. The company will inform the market of the main terms of this second agreement.

In accordance with the position and recommendation of the AMF relating to the periodic information of listed companies, CNIM Group announces that its unaudited revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounts to 588.4 million euros compared to 689.8 million euros in 2018, then decreased by 14.7%. The revenue generated by the Environment & Energy activity amounts to 391.7 million euros, down 20.6% compared to 2018; the expected additional costs due to difficulties in completing Environment & Energy EPC contracts, mainly due to civil works activities, have a negative impact on revenue, which is recognized using the cost-to-costpercentage-of-completion method. 2019 revenue for the Innovation & Systems activity amounts 196.7 million euros and is stable compared to 2018.

Orders recorded by the Group in 2019 - compared to 2018 - are up by 55.6% for the Environment

Energy Sector, which in 2019 recorded orders for waste recovery units in Lostock (United Kingdom), Belgrade (Serbia) and Rambervillers (France), and are up by 6.8% for the Innovation

Systems Sector, then resulting in an increase of 40,5% at Group level.

About CNIM Group

Founded in 1856, CNIM is a French equipment manufacturer and industrial contractor operating on a worldwide basis. The Group prov ides its products and services to major public and private sector organizations, local authorities and national governments in Environment, Energy, Defense, and High Technology markets. Technological innovation is at the core of equipment and services designed and manufactured by the Group. They contribute to produce cleaner and more competitive energy, to limit environmental impacts of industrial activities, to secure sensitive facilities and infrastructures, and to protect individuals and nation states. CNIM is listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris. It relies on a stable family-based majority shareholding structure committed to its development. The Group employs 2,613 people and had revenues of €689.8 million in 2018, 62.1% of which was from exports.

