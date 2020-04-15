Log in
CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5TP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual Reports and Related Documents

04/15/2020 | 06:21am EDT
Please refer to the attachments.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor') in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, Director, Head of Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

CNMC Goldmine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 10:20:04 UTC
Latest news on CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIM
06:21aAnnual Reports and Related Documents
PU
03/17CNMC GOLDMINE : To Comply With Malaysia's Movement Control Order
PU
02/14CNMC GOLDMINE : Notification On The Release Of Financial Results And Investors' ..
PU
02/14FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Notification of Results Release
PU
01/31CNMC GOLDMINE : Impact Of Wuhan Coronavirus On Underground Mining Operations
PU
01/31GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :impact of wuhan coronavirus on underground mining operat..
PU
01/15Congo opens Chinese-owned Deziwa copper and cobalt mine
RE
01/15Congo launches Chinese-owned Deziwa copper and cobalt mine
RE
2019CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
2019FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42,7 M
EBIT 2019 8,87 M
Net income 2019 5,75 M
Finance 2019 20,4 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 9,79x
P/E ratio 2020 5,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 56,3 M
Technical analysis trends CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,29  $
Last Close Price 0,14  $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuoh Yang Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiang Xiong Lin Executive Chairman
Wai Khen Kan Chief Operating Officer & Group Finance Manager
Chee Kong Choo Executive Vice Chairman
Cheng Tuck Kuan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED8.43%56
NEWMONT CORPORATION37.84%48 481
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION30.51%43 429
POLYUS-0.27%22 199
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.15.71%15 125
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.12%14 146
