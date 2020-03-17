Log in
Cnmc Goldmine : To Comply With Malaysia's Movement Control Order

03/17/2020 | 02:55pm EDT
BackMar 18, 2020
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 18, 2020 2:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CNMC GOLDMINE TO COMPLY WITH MALAYSIA'S MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER
Announcement Reference SG200318OTHRQ1ZM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Kuoh Yang
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

Attachment 1 (Size: 267,593 bytes)

Disclaimer

CNMC Goldmine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 18:54:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58,5 M
EBIT 2020 18,7 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M
Finance 2020 30,7 M
Yield 2020 5,60%
P/E ratio 2020 6,05x
P/E ratio 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 61,2 M
Chart CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,29  $
Last Close Price 0,15  $
Spread / Highest target 95,3%
Spread / Average Target 95,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 95,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuoh Yang Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiang Xiong Lin Executive Chairman
Wai Khen Kan Chief Operating Officer & Group Finance Manager
Chee Kong Choo Executive Vice Chairman
Cheng Tuck Kuan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.23%46
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.26%32 894
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.93%29 182
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 246
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-11.15%11 003
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-28.23%10 240
