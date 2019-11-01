Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 1, 2019 12:05
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference
SG191101OTHRKRPA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Kuoh Yang
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1
(Size: 341,594 bytes)
Sales 2019
46,7 M
EBIT 2019
13,2 M
Net income 2019
6,92 M
Finance 2019
4,49 M
Yield 2019
2,93%
P/E ratio 2019
11,5x
P/E ratio 2020
-
EV / Sales2019
1,60x
EV / Sales2020
0,83x
Capitalization
79,4 M
Technical analysis trends CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIM
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,23 $
Last Close Price
0,19 $
Spread / Highest target
15,5%
Spread / Average Target
15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
15,5%
