CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CNMC)
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
12:32aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

11/01/2019 | 12:32am EDT
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release
BackNov 01, 2019
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 12:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG191101OTHRKRPA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Kuoh Yang
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019

Attachments

Attachment 1 (Size: 341,594 bytes)

Disclaimer

CNMC Goldmine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:31:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46,7 M
EBIT 2019 13,2 M
Net income 2019 6,92 M
Finance 2019 4,49 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 79,4 M
Technical analysis trends CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,23  $
Last Close Price 0,19  $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuoh Yang Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiang Xiong Lin Executive Chairman
Wai Khen Kan Chief Operating Officer & Group Finance Manager
Chee Kong Choo Executive Vice Chairman
Cheng Tuck Kuan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED28.57%79
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION14.66%32 000
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION18.45%30 265
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED45.92%16 406
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 297
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED52.15%14 298
