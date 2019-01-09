AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of CNO Financial Group, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of
“a-” of the life/health subsidiaries of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO
Financial) (headquartered in Carmel, IN) [NYSE:CNO]. Concurrently, AM
Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR and the Long-Term Issue Credit
Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “bbb-” of CNO Financial. The outlook of these
Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of
the companies and ratings.)
The ratings reflect CNO Financial Group’s balance sheet strength, which
is categorized as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management. AM Best notes that as part of its risk-reduction strategy,
CNO Financial recently completed an indemnity coinsurance transaction
with a highly rated counterparty in which the company reinsured most of
its long-term care (LTC) legacy business, which includes all of its
pre-2003 issued comprehensive and nursing home LTC policies,
representing approximately $2.7 billion in statutory reserves. AM Best
expects a decrease in morbidity and lower tail risk given the
sensitivities of LTC insurance to policyholder behavior patterns and
future interest rates. Additionally, this transaction will serve to
materially reduce potential earnings volatility and related capital at
risk.
CNO Financial has reported consistent profitability ratios, which are
attributable to a combination of revenue growth, adequate investment
returns and expense management initiatives. Moreover, the organization
has maintained favorable pre- and post- transaction levels of
risk-adjusted capitalization at its regulated insurance entities and on
a consolidated basis. Favorable capital ratios have been supported by a
trend of positive earnings and good premium growth across its core lines
of business. Going forward, risk-based capital requirements will be
lower given the relatively capital intensive nature of the LTC business.
AM Best notes that Bankers Life and Casualty Company (Bankers Life)
(Chicago, IL), the group’s lead operating entity, has seen general
improvement in its risk-adjusted capitalization in recent years.
Furthermore, the operating subsidiaries’ capitalization has benefited
from capital support from CNO Financial when needed. The operating
subsidiaries also serve as a primary source of dividend capacity for the
holding company to service its debt and other corporate initiatives.
CNO Financial’s adjusted financial leverage ratio remains moderate at
approximately 22%, although it has increased slightly, reflecting a
capital charge resulting from ceding commission paid on the reinsurance
transaction. Despite the modest increase in leverage, AM Best notes that
the company’s financial leverage and interest coverage ratios remain in
line with expectations. CNO Financial also has typically maintained
more-than-adequate holding company liquidity and adequate cash for
management of interest expenses and general corporate expenses.
Finally, CNO Financial’s overall first-year premium levels have
increased modestly over the last year, driven by strong indexed annuity
sales growth, partially offset by lower premium trends in the Medicare
supplement and LTC product lines. The decline in LTC premium continues
to be a function of the company’s shift to alternative solutions, such
as short-term care products and the reductions in benefits.
The FSRs have been affirmed at A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs
have been affirmed at “a-” for the following key life/health
subsidiaries of CNO Financial Group, Inc.:
-
Bankers Life and Casualty Company
-
Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company
-
Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company
-
Washington National Insurance Company
The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed:
CNO Financial Group, Inc.—
-- “bbb-” on $325 million 4.50% senior unsecured notes, due 2020
-- “bbb-” on $500 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2025
