Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CNO Financial Group, Inc.    CNO

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bankers Life : Offers Security Builder® Indexed Annuity with Earned Interest Linked to S&P 500®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:01am EDT

CHICAGO, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, announced today its new Security Builder® Indexed Annuity (Security Builder®), an insurance product designed to earn interest and safeguard funds. This is the fourth indexed annuity product offered by Bankers Life.

"Faced with financial uncertainties caused by COVID-19 market volatility, many middle-income consumers are reviewing their finances and reconsidering preparations for the future," said Scott Goldberg, president of the consumer division at CNO Financial Group. "Anyone nearing retirement should take a second look at their financial plan and consider insurance products that offer financial upside with downside protection.  Security Builder can safely accumulate savings and provide an ongoing income stream that is guaranteed for life."

Security Builder's benefits are designed for:

  • Higher returns
  • Tax-deferred earnings
  • Beneficiary-friendly money, making it easier to leave a legacy for loved ones or a favorite charity
  • Principal safety and access to funds

The account value of the annuity is linked, in part, to the S&P 500—all while protecting principal against downside stock market risk. If the S&P 500 experiences a loss, the annuity does not experience a corresponding drop in value, and that value is guaranteed never to decrease due to stock market declines.

Security Builder complements Bankers Life current fixed indexed annuity products, including the Guaranteed Lifetime Income Annuity (GLIA), the Premium Bonus Indexed Annuity (PBIA), and the GrowthPoint® Indexed Annuity. Bankers Life also offers various insurance and retirement solutions, which include Medicare supplement insurance, life insurance, long-term care insurance and supplemental health insurance, as well as investment solutions offered through Bankers Life Securities, Inc. and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc.

Security Builder is available in 49 states through Bankers Life exclusive insurance agents with issue ages from 18 to 85 for Qualified Funds and 0 to 85 for Non-Qualified Funds. Payout may be subject to withdrawal charges, which can vary by state. To learn more about this and other income longevity products offered by Bankers Life, visit BankersLife.com.

About Bankers Life
Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,200 career agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc.  Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life Securities General Agency, Inc., (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA).

Securities and variable annuities offered through Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member, FINRA/SIPC (dba BL Securities Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA).

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankers-life-offers-security-builder-indexed-annuity-with-earned-interest-linked-to-sp-500-301091292.html

SOURCE Bankers Life


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
10:01aBANKERS LIFE : Offers Security Builder® Indexed Annuity with Earned Interest Lin..
PR
06/09CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08CNO FINANCIAL : Bankers Life Forget Me Not Days® Annual Fundraiser to Support Al..
PR
06/04CNO FINANCIAL : Chief Actuary Karen DeToro Named Chief Risk Officer
AQ
06/02CNO FINANCIAL GROUP : Chief Actuary Karen DeToro Named Chief Risk Officer
PR
05/20CNO FINANCIAL GROUP : Announces Invested in Giving Back® Charity Program Winners..
PR
05/11CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders,..
AQ
05/11CNO FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL C..
AQ
05/08CNO FINANCIAL GROUP : Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend and Results of An..
PR
05/05CNO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group