CNO Financial : 39 Athletes Qualify for the Olympic Team Trials at the 12th Annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

11/09/2019 | 03:35pm EST

39 Athletes Qualify for the Olympic Team Trials at the 12th Annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2019/PRNewswire / -- The 12th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon and 5Kwas held this morning in downtown Indianapolis. For the first year ever, the event completely sold out in all three event distances offered: the full marathon, half marathon and 5K.

The full marathon and half marathon also saw their most competitive fields ever with a total of 39 athletes running under the time standard to compete in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Compared to last year, 14 athletes qualified for their respective Olympic Trial races. Women led the pack among those that qualified: this year's race had more than double the number of women qualifiers from 2018. To-date, the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is among the top marathons with the most qualifiers across the country.

Results:
CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon
Men's Champion:Nate Guthalsof Olathe, KSin 2:17:51. Second place went to Luke Hickmanof Willoughby Hills, OHin a race that saw 10 men run under the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon time standard of 2:19:00.

'This year's race had a great field, and was really well organized,' said Guthals. 'I had a little company for most of the way. I'm was feeling tired, but I was happy with the outcome.'

Women's Champion:Dot McMahanof Rochester, MIset a new course record in a winning time of 2:35:36. Cassandra Vinceof Coldwater, MIwas second in 2:38:24. A total of 22 women ran under the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon qualifying time of 2:45:00.

'The course is great. I did not have a PR, but this was the fastest I have run in quite a few years since I turned 40,' said McMahan. 'I hope to come back, as I am a Midwest kind of girl.'

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon
Men's Champion:Dan Nesterof Boulder, COwon in a time of 1:03:01. Abdisamed Abdiwas second in a time of 1:03:23.

Women's Champion: Molly Grabill of Boulder, COimproved from her runner-up finish in 2018, and was crowned champion in a time of 1:12:20. Anne-Marie Blaneyof Rochester Hills, MIwas second in 1:12:27. Three American women ran under the Olympic Team Trials standard of 1:13:00.

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K:
Men's Champion: Jacob Stamm, Indianapolis, INin 15:07.Women's Champion:Esther Atkins, Greenville, SC, 16:30.

Other Highlights:

  • The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon had its eighth consecutive sellout with over 4,700 marathon finishers, the most ever for the event.
  • Including the marathon, half marathon, and 5K, the number of finishers surpassed 15,000.
  • Participant representation from 50 states and 22 countries.
  • More than 1,700 students graduated from the Monumental Kids Movement. The youth running program now includes 58 schools in Center Township, including 35 IPS schools.
  • The fifth annual Apex Monumental Challenge, presented by Apex Benefits, saw 38 companies take part in this participation-based employee health and wellness competition.

'We're thrilled to celebrate our 12th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon,' said Jed Cornforth, Executive Director, Beyond Monumental. 'Our elite fields this year highlighted that our course is among the top marathons in the country to run fast. With the help of our civic leaders, title sponsor CNO Financial Group, presenting sponsors Franciscan Health and Apex Benefits, and incredible volunteers, we celebrated as thousands of people strived for remarkable goals in Indianapolistoday.'

'Today's celebration of this nationally-recognized marathon was inspiring,' said Gary C. Bhojwani, CEO of CNO Financial Group. 'It was phenomenal to see the culmination of all the hard work and dedication from the runners, volunteers and the fans in a race that brings out the best of Indy and our CNO associates. Our title sponsorship of the marathon is more than just a race; it's also a commitment to health, wellness and the central Indianacommunity. We'd like to extend a special thank you to Mayor Joe Hogsett, and we look forward to another successful race in 2020.'

Complete results and event photographs can be found at https://www.monumentalmarathon.com/results/2019-results-overview/.

This is the fourth year of CNO Financial Group's title sponsorship, once again providing significant growth opportunities for this year's event. For the 12th consecutive year, Franciscan Health served as the presenting sponsor of the marathon and half marathon.

Plans are already underway for next year's event, set for Saturday, November 7, 2020. Registration for 2020 will open on January 1, 2020with special Monumental Resolution pricing.

About Beyond MonumentalBeyond Monumental provides the Indianapoliscommunity with a complement of activities built around their premiere event that promotes healthy living & fitness for all ages. Beyond Monumental gives back to the Indianapoliscommunity by supporting youth programming that reinforces healthy lifestyles for young people, with an emphasis on working with urban students and IndianapolisPublic Schools, donating more than $1.3 millionin 11 years. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is a top 15 marathon in the US and is nationally recognized by Runners' World as one of 'Ten Great Marathons for First Timers'. The 13th annual running is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2010. www.beyondmonumental.org

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies - principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company - primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

For further information: Rhiannon Johns, Marketing & Communications Manager, Beyond Monumental, rhi@beyondmonumental.org, 317.513.0866; Susan J. Villalobos, Public Relations Manager, CNO Financial Group, SusanJudith.Villalobos@CNOInc.com, 312.396.7678

Disclaimer

CNO Financial Group Inc. published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 20:34:02 UTC
