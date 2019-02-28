CNO Financial : Announces New Charity Program, Invested in Giving Back

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 28, 2019/PRNewswire / -- CNO Financial Group, a holding company for several national life and health insurance companies that serve middle-income Americans and retirees, announces a new charity program, Invested in Giving Back.

Through this program, associates nominated and voted for their favorite charity to receive a donation. In addition, executive leaders selected an employee for the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award among employees that completed a minimum of 40 volunteer hours. The award results in a $10,000donation made to the charity of the award recipient's choice.

Earlier this month, nine local nonprofits received a share of $160,000.

American Cancer Society

Alzheimer's Association (Greater Indiana Chapter)

Children's Scholarship Fund Philadelphia

CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Mended Little Hearts of Indianapolis

PAWS Chicago

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

'Invested in Giving Back furthers our company's ongoing philanthropic mission of positively impacting our communities. It also gives our employees a greater voice in how CNO donations are allocated,' said Gerardo Monroy, chief marketing officer. 'We're excited to see such high employee engagement in our new charity program and we're proud to continue supporting nonprofit organizations that address the health and financial wellness of middle-income Americans.'

In addition to the company's donations, CNO recognized Gail Mitchell, CNO vice president of underwriting, with the Invested in Giving Back 2019 Volunteer of the Year award. This annual award is given to associates who demonstrate a commitment to community volunteerism. Gail received this recognition for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions in Indianapolis. The company also gave the organization a $10,000donation on Gail's behalf.

Since 2010, CNO has awarded $180,000to organizations where our associates volunteer their time and talent, recognizing more than 30 unique associate volunteers.

To learn more about CNO's commitment to the community, please visit, https://www.cnoinc.com/about-cno/in-the-community/

