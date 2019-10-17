CNO Financial : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) will report results for the third quarter of 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The company will host a conference call to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Participate by Dial-In

To participate, please dial (844) 668-8093 or (647) 253-8656 for international participants, at least five minutes before the call start time. The operator will ask you to identify yourself and your company, and will also ask for the conference ID, "5583722."

Participate by Webcast

For those investors who prefer to listen to the call online, we will be broadcasting the call live via webcast. The event can be accessed through the Investors section of our website as follows: (http://ir.cnoinc.com). Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary software.

Participate by Replay

If you are unable to join us on the call, you may access a replay of the call through webcast, available through the Investors section of our website at: (http://ir.cnoinc.com).

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com.

