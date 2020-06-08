CNO Financial : Bankers Life Forget Me Not Days® Annual Fundraiser to Support Alzheimer's Association® Launches Virtual Campaign

CHICAGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand focused on the insurance needs of Americans near or in retirement, announced today the launch of its 18th annual Forget Me Not Days® fundraising campaign to benefit the Alzheimer's Association's care, support and research programs.

"The Alzheimer's Association reports that more than 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's and more than 16 million Americans are unpaid caregivers," said Scott Goldberg, president of the consumer division at CNO Financial Group and Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter board member. "Now more than ever, it is important to continue to support the important work of the Alzheimer's Association in the fight against Alzheimer's and its search for a cure."

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing best practices, the national community collection campaign will switch to a completely virtual format with a web-based portal and will use social media to help fundraise and promote its efforts.

One hundred percent of funds raised through the Forget Me Not Days campaign are donated to the Alzheimer's Association, the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research in the U.S. Since 2019, the Forget Me Not Days campaign has aligned with The Longest Day, an Alzheimer's Association signature campaign, as a Global Team. To learn more and donate visit, www.ForgetMeNotDays.com. Since 2003, CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life have helped raise more than $6 million for the Alzheimer's Association through the Forget Me Not Days campaign and corporate donations.

"We are grateful to CNO and Bankers Life for their ongoing and generous support, which over the past 18 years has had a tremendous impact on supporting individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer's," said Donna McCullough, chief field and development officer for the Alzheimer's Association. "While The Longest Day may look a little different this year due to COVID-19, we appreciate that our Global Teams continue to help us advance Alzheimer's care, support and research. Thank you to Bankers Life and its employees for shining a light to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's, especially during these challenging times."

Learn more about The Longest Day campaign and the Alzheimer's Association, or dial its national 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900).

To learn more about CNO's commitment to the community, please visit https://www.cnoinc.com/about-cno/in-the-community/

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,200 career agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

