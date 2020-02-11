CNO Financial : Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation 0 02/11/2020 | 05:18pm EST Send by mail :

Unless otherwise specified, comparisons in this presentation are between 4Q18 and 4Q19. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our press release issued on February 11, 2020, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date. Non-GAAP Measures This presentation contains the following financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): operating earnings measures; book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) per share; operating return measures; earnings before net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss related to reinsurance transaction, other non-operating items, corporate interest expense and taxes; and debt to capital ratios, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented. While management believes these measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 2 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 3 2019 Year in Review Strong production and operating discipline enhancing shareholder value Strong Operational Performance Building on Track Record of Execution Growth initiatives continue to bear fruit; all growth scorecard metrics up for the full year

Solid new product launch activity

Underwriting performance stable; all health benefit ratios within or better than provided guidance

Second consecutive year of record Worksite sales

Leveraged and broadened DTC capabilities

Returned $319 million to shareholders; $252 million in share buybacks; increased buyback authorization by $500 million

Received investment grade credit ratings from S&P and Fitch

13% increase in BV per diluted share (excl. AOCI) 1 due to tax planning strategy and strong operating performance

due to tax planning strategy and strong operating performance Acquired Web Benefits Design ("WBD")

Entered into strategic technology partnership expected to deliver $20 million in savings over 5 years 1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 4 Quarter in Review Solid performance fueled by disciplined growth Strong Operational Performance Building on Track Record of Execution Life and health sales up 9%

Annuity collected premiums down 9% reflecting pricing discipline; account values up 5%

Insurance policy income up 1%

All health benefit ratios within or better than provided guidance

Fee income up $20 million

Tax strategy enables full use of expiring NOLs ($194 million); drove a $1.28 increase in net income per share

Operating income 1 per share up 4% excluding significant items

per share up 4% excluding significant items Returned $91.4 million to shareholders; $75 million in share buybacks

BV per diluted share (excl. AOCI) 1 of $22.09 up 9% from $20.30 at 9/30

of $22.09 up 9% from $20.30 at 9/30 Operating ROE 1 , excluding significant items, of 10.4% 1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 5 Growth Scorecard Three of five metrics up Q/Q; all five up for full year Drive Growth the Right Expand to ($ millions) 2018 2019 % Change 4Q TY 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q TY Q/Q TY New Annualized Premium 1 Life Insurance $36.3 $147.5 $39.7 $39.4 $37.3 $34.9 $151.3 -3.9% 2.6% Health Insurance 53.3 183.7 40.1 45.8 46.7 62.7 195.3 17.6% 6.3% Total Life & Health Insurance $89.6 $331.2 $79.8 $85.2 $84.0 $97.6 $346.6 8.9% 4.6% Collected Premiums Bankers Life $732.1 $2,648.2 $683.9 $705.2 $692.8 $711.1 $2,793.0 -2.9% 5.5% Washington National 176.3 692.8 176.8 176.9 176.1 181.2 711.0 2.8% 2.6% Colonial Penn 75.2 298.3 77.2 76.7 77.1 77.3 308.3 2.8% 3.4% Sub-total 983.6 3,639.3 937.9 958.8 946.0 969.6 3,812.3 -1.4% 4.8% LTC in run-off 3.7 145.8 3.6 3.4 3.3 3.2 13.5 -13.5% nm Total CNO $987.3 $3,785.1 $941.5 $962.2 $949.3 $972.8 $3,825.8 -1.5% 1.1% Annuity Collected Premiums Bankers Life $354.3 $1,163.2 $315.3 $341.0 $325.0 $324.1 $1,305.4 -8.5% 12.2% Client Assets in Brokerage and Advisory 2 Bankers Life $1,104.9 $1,104.9 $1,234.4 $1,303.0 $1,362.7 $1,515.0 $1,515.0 37.1% 37.1% Fee Revenue $10.6 $49.8 $25.4 $15.6 $16.3 $30.2 $87.5 185.0% 75.7% Measured as 100% of new term life and health annualized premiums and 10% of single premium whole life deposits.

2 Client assets include cash and securities in brokerage and managed advisory accounts. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 6 Segment Update Growth in earnings and continued momentum with initiatives Key Initiatives Reinvigorate growth Expand to the right Reshape the agent force and optimize productivity Fourth Quarter Highlights EBIT excluding significant items 1 up 2% despite NII headwinds

up 2% despite NII headwinds Life and Health NAP flat; third party policies up 20%

Fee revenue up 123%

Annuity account value up 5% to $9.1 billion

Total client assets up 37% at BD/RIA to $1.5 billion

FA count up 7%; 14% of agent force is dually licensed

Sixth consecutive quarter of growing producing agent count; up 6% vs +4% in 4Q18

Ongoing agent retention and productivity improvements 1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 7 Segment Update Record overall sales and sharp improvement in consumer market Key Initiatives Maintain growth momentum Advance worksite capabilities Expand geographically Enhance product portfolio Fourth Quarter Highlights New sales record; overall NAP up 32%

Life NAP up 7%; Life collected premiums up 14%

Consumer division sales up 57%

Worksite NAP up 7% against +38% in 4Q18

Worksite producing agent count up 14%

WBD integration in line with expectations

Continued expansion into underpenetrated territories

Geographic expansion drove 3% of total 4Q NAP

Product diversification initiatives comprised 8% of total 4Q NAP CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 8 Segment Update Record full year production; leveraging DTC platform Key Initiatives Continue sales growth Improve sales productivity; expand web/digital capabilities Enhance product portfolio; extend DTC capabilities Fourth Quarter Highlights Best full year sales on record (up 7%); 4Q NAP down 8% due to lower marketing spend

First-year collected premiums up 7%; Total collected premiums up 3%

collected premiums up 7%; Total collected premiums up 3% Continue to invest in web/digital capabilities

Technology enhancements supporting productivity gains

Continued diversification of consumer contact points: 2.4 million unique website visitors (up 20%) and 1.2 million telesales interactions in 2019; 5,000 webchats per month

Piloting third party products in DTC channel

Leveraging DTC expertise to support other channels CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 9 Excess Capital Allocation Strategy Disciplined and opportunistic approach to maximize shareholder value Organic investments to sustain and grow the core businesses Return capital to shareholders $75 million in share repurchases in 4Q; $252 million YTD

Dividend payout ratio targeted at 20-25%

20-25% $532 million left under current repurchase authorization Opportunistic transactions Highly selective M&A to expand product offerings or enhance distribution CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 10 Financial Highlights Net operating income per share1 up 4%; tax strategy created $194 million in shareholder value Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Operating Income Net operating income per diluted share 1 of $0.52, up 44% from $0.36 in 4Q18

of $0.52, up 44% from $0.36 in 4Q18 Excluding significant items, operating income per share up 4% Lower NII from change in market yields, lower prepayment income, and 1Q19 up-in-quality repositioning drove decline of $0.08 1 per share YTD operating income per share of $1.80, down 2% 2

Actuarial review complete; lowered ultimate new money rate

Weighted average share count down 9%

Operating ROE 1 , excluding significant items, of 10.4%

, excluding significant items, of 10.4% Tax strategy enhances shareholder value; drives 9% increase in BV per diluted share (excl. AOCI) 1 , generates $194 million in income, $1.29 per share

, generates $194 million in income, $1.29 per share Generated $327 million in gross full year FCF; $287 million net

Holding company cash and investments of $187 million

Estimated consolidated RBC ratio of 408%

Statutory operating income of $56 3 million; Statutory capital and surplus of $1.7 billion 1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure. YTD 2018 operating income per share adj. to remove the earnings from the ceded LTC business and excl. significant items.

3 Excludes $46 million income tax benefit to be received from the holding company that will be returned to the holding company in the form of a dividend. There was no impact on capital and surplus. ($ millions, except where noted) $1.83 $1.85 Net Operating $1.83 $1.80 Income Per Share1 Net Operating Income Per Share Adjusted for Ceded LTC Business2 and $0.52 Excluding Significant $0.36 $0.45 Items $0.47 4Q18 4Q19 FY182 FY19 Net Operating $59.8 $78.6 $303.1 $290.0 Income1 Net Operating Income Adj. for Ceded LTC $74.9 $70.7 $303.2 $282.1 Business2 and Excl. Significant Items Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 165.9 151.4 165.5 157.1 (in millions) CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 11 Segment Results Stable underwriting margins despite NII headwinds Segment EBIT Excluding Significant Items1 ($ millions) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Bankers Life $81.1 $63.1 $86.4 $78.9 $83.1 Washington $30.5 National $29.7 $25.9 $26.8 $27.2 Colonial $4.8 $5.8 $3.7 $6.2 Penn ($1.4) LTC in $0.3 $2.5 $3.2 $3.6 $2.7 run-off Corporate $0.8 ($12.0) ($11.2) ($15.3) ($15.1) Total CNO $100.6 $95.5 $109.3 $101.8 $104.1 Colonial Penn $17.8 $14.2 $19.7 $19.1 $18.8 In-Force1 Segment Highlights Lower investment income impacted all segments

Bankers Life results reflect improved benefit ratios and fee income offset by $12.7 million in investment headwinds

Washington National results impacted by MS run-off block and favorable ISL results in prior period

run-off block and favorable ISL results in prior period Colonial Penn Adjusted EBIT 1 reflects solid in-force growth (up 6% to $19 million)

reflects solid in-force growth (up 6% to $19 million) Full year Adjusted EBIT of $14 million; full year In-Force EBIT of $72 million, up 7%

LTC in run-off benefited from favorable underwriting margin; expect breakeven performance going forward 1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 12 Health Margins All benefit ratios within or better than guidance Bankers Life Medicare Supplement Benefit Ratio $190 $191 $191 $190 $189 76.0% 72.3% 74.0% 74.9% 74.2% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Earned Premium ($ millions) Reported Benefit Ratio Benefit ratio of 74.2%

1% (+/-) = $1.9 million pre-tax

(+/-) = $1.9 million pre-tax 2019 benefit ratio guidance of

73-77% Bankers Life Long-term Care IABR1,2 $64 $64 $64 $64 $63 74.7% 77.2% 77.5% 78.7% 75.0% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Earned Premium ($ millions) Reported IABR IABR 1,2 of 75.0%

of 75.0% 1% (+/-) = $0.6 million pre-tax

(+/-) = $0.6 million pre-tax 2019 IABR 1,2 guidance of 74-79% Washington National Supplemental Health IABR1 $156 $156 $157 $158 $160 53.8% 56.2% 55.4% 54.2% 53.4% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Earned Premium ($ millions) Reported IABR IABR 1 of 54.2%

of 54.2% 1% (+/-) = $1.6 million pre-tax

(+/-) = $1.6 million pre-tax 2019 IABR 1 guidance of 55-58% 1 Interest-adjusted benefit ratio (IABR); a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Appendix for the corresponding GAAP measure. 2 Retained LTC business only. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 13 Investment Results Consistent performance reflecting stable allocation in low rate environment Average Invested Assets and Cash $21,832 $22,058 $22,201 $22,382 $22,588 $290.4 $270.6 $286.7 $275.9 $272.0 Net Investment Income ($ millions) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 New Money Rate1 4.77% 4.38% 4.58% 4.66% 4.08% Book Yield2 5.24% 5.15% 5.08% 5.03% 4.97% Earned Yield3 5.40% 5.02% 5.30% 5.11% 4.97% Pre-Pay/Call/Make- $10.9 $2.5 $6.6 $3.0 $4.6 whole Income Alternative $13.0 $5.5 $17.1 $17.7 $12.9 Investment Income Impairments $0.5 $2.2 - $3.4 $6.8 Quarter Highlights New money rate reflects conservative positioning

Sequential decline largely reflects lack of new alternatives investments

Sequential book yield decline of 6 bps in line with expectations

Alternatives results in line with expectations

Prepayment income $6.3 million lower YoY

Credit performance remains solid

No significant allocation changes in 4Q

BBBs comprise 39% of fixed maturity portfolio vs. 45% in 4Q18

New money rate is the book yield on fixed maturity investments acquired in the period, excluding assets purchased for FHLB matchbook program. 2 Book yield on fixed maturity investments, excluding assets held in the FHLB matchbook program. Earned yield is the investment income earned during the period divided by the weighted average book value of the investment portfolio, excluding amounts related to assets held in the FHLB matchbook program. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 14 Committed to Long-Term Shareholder Value Creation Continued progress on strategic initiatives Extend depth and Leverage diverse Effectively deploy distribution Expand to Enhance customer breadth of product channels and excess capital the right experience offerings unique product combination Growth in sales, earnings, FCF, and ROE Striking the right balance between growth and profitability CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 15 Questions and Answers CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 16 Appendix 1: Quarter in Review Strong Operational Performance • Broker-Dealer/Registered Investment Advisor Slide 18 • Agent Count Slide 19 Building on Strong Track Record of Execution • Bankers Life Retained LTC Insurance Slides 20-21 • Portfolio Composition Slide 22 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 17 Broker-Dealer/Registered Investment Advisor Account value up 37% YoY; over $1.5 billion in client assets ($ millions) 2018 2019 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Net New Client Assets in Brokerage -$1.1 -$3.0 $5.1 $13.4 $17.4 Brokerage and Advisory1 Advisory 13.2 35.7 33.2 29.9 45.4 Total $12.1 $32.7 $38.3 $43.3 $62.8 Client Assets in Brokerage and Brokerage $794.1 $861.6 $886.0 $913.7 $982.9 Advisory1 at end of period Advisory 310.8 372.8 417.0 449.0 532.1 Total $1,104.9 $1,234.4 $1,303.0 $1,362.7 $1,515.0 1 Client assets include cash and securities in brokerage and managed advisory accounts. Net new client assets includes total inflows of cash and securities into brokerage and managed advisory accounts less outflows. Inflows include interest and dividends and exclude changes due to market fluctuations. Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life General Agency, Inc. (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA). Agents who are financial advisors are registered with Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Securities and variable annuity products and services are offered by Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC, (dba BL Securities, Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services are offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA). Home Office: 111 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60601 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 18 Agent Counts Bankers Life producing agent count up for sixth consecutive quarter Bankers Life 2018 2019 % Change 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Q/Q Total Quarterly Average Producing Agents1,3 4,177 4,125 4,294 4,270 4,417 5.7% Quarterly Average Financial Advisors2,3 560 583 595 596 596 6.4% Washington National Total Quarterly Average Producing Agents1,3 730 682 726 729 745 2.1% 1 Producing Agents are agents that have submitted at least one policy in the month. 2 Financial advisors are agents who are licensed to sell certain securities brokerage products and services. 3 Quarterly average agent and advisor counts represent the average of the last 3 months. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 19 Bankers Life Retained Long-Term Care Insurance Retained book characterized by limited benefits, shorter duration periods % of Policies by Benefit Period Key LTC Data (As of 12/31/2019) 2% GAAP Reserves $1.92B <= 1 Yr 4% Statutory Reserves $1.97B Between 1 and 4 Policies In-Force 187,679 37% Yrs Average Attained Age 74 years 57% Greater Than 4 Avg. Daily Benefit $175 but Not Life Life % Policies w/ Inflation Rider 26.1% Average Benefit Period1 1.6 years 1 Not including policies with lifetime benefits. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 20 Bankers Life Retained Long-Term Care Insurance Highly-differentiatedin-force block; prudently managed New sales (~$25 million annually) focused on short duration products

98% of new sales for policies with 2 years or less in benefits Average benefit period of 11 months New business 25% reinsured since 2008

Reserve assumptions informed by historical experience

No morbidity improvement No mortality improvement Minimal future rate increases Ultimate new money rate lowered to target 4.00% 10-year Treasury rate

Favorable economic profile

2019 Loss Recognition Testing margin increased to $251 million or ~13.3% of Net GAAP Liabilities Statutory reserves ~$50 million higher than GAAP reserves Total LTC is just 13% of overall CNO reserves Potential adverse impact from severe stress scenarios is significantly reduced

CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 21 Portfolio Composition Conservative allocation; 1Q19 up-in-quality repositioning $25 billion of Invested Assets Fixed Maturity Securities by Ratings Mortgage HY Corporates, (Fair Value as of 12/31/2019) Loans, 6.6% 2.5% CMO, 4.2% CMBS, 8.0% Municipals, 8.9% ABS, 10.3% IG Corporates, Govts/Agency, 1.2% 49.0% CLO, 1.6% Equities, 0.2% Other Invested Assets, 2.1% Alternatives, 2.3% General Approach Policy Loans, 0.5% Cash, 2.6% Positioned for stable performance across credit cycles

Emphasizing quality NAIC 2, 38.6% NAIC 1, 57.7% NAIC 3, 2.9% NAIC 4, 0.8% NAIC 5 & NAIC 6, 0.0% Low impairments through multiple cycles

Lower than average allocation to most higher risk categories - all carefully calibrated CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 22 Appendix 2: Financial Exhibits • Holding Company Liquidity Slide 24 • Tax Asset Summary Slide 25 • Non-GAAP Financial Measures Slides 26-42 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 23 2019 Holding Company Liquidity ($ millions) 4Q19 FY19 Cash and Investments Balance - Beginning $ 260.4 $ 220.4 Sources Dividends from Insurance Subsidiaries 16.0 186.3 Dividends from Non-insurance Subsidiaries - 8.0 Management Fees 28.1 115.5 Surplus Debenture Interest 12.3 59.9 Earnings on Corporate Investments 2.2 13.6 Gross Proceeds from New Debt - 500.0 Other 1.6 20.9 Total Sources 60.2 904.2 Uses Share Repurchases 73.2 250.5 Interest Expense 25.5 48.3 Common Stock Dividends 16.4 66.9 Debt Repayments - 425.0 Acquisition - 66.7 Holding Company Expenses & Other 18.8 80.7 Total Uses 133.9 938.1 Mark-to-market Changes in Investment Balances - 0.2 Cash and Investments Balance - December 31, 2019 $ 186.7 $ 186.7 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 24 Tax Asset Summary Loss Carryforwards ($ millions) $532 Life $110 Non-Life $422 Loss Carryforwards (1) Details Total estimated economic value of NOLs of $406 million @ 10% discount rate (~$2.71 on per share basis)

Life NOLs are expected to offset 80% of life taxable income until fully utilized. Non-life NOLs are expected to offset 100% of non- life taxable income and 35% of the remaining life taxable income not offset by life NOLs through 2023. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 1 Excludes $10 million related to state operating loss carryforwards. 25 4Q18 Significant Items The table below summarizes the financial impact of significant items on our 4Q18 net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions). Three months ended December 31, 2018 Excluding significant Actual results Significant items items Net Operating Income: Bankers Life $ 78.0 $ 3.1 (1) $ 81.1 Washington National 31.9 (2.2) (1) 29.7 Colonial Penn 4.8 - 4.8 Long-term care in run-off 0.3 - 0.3 Adjusted EBIT from business segments 115.0 0.9 115.9 Corporate Operations, excluding corporate interest expense (29.7) 14.4 (2) (15.3) Adjusted EBIT 85.3 15.3 100.6 Corporate interest expense (12.1) - (12.1) Operating earnings before tax 73.2 15.3 88.5 Tax expense on operating income 13.4 0.2 13.6 Net operating income (3) $ 59.8 $ 15.1 $ 74.9 Net operating income per diluted share (3) $ 0.36 $ 0.09 $ 0.45 Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions including $3.1 million of unfavorable impacts in the Bankers Life segment and $2.2 million of favorable impacts in the Washington National segment. $14.4 million unfavorable impact of current market conditions on the value of investments backing our Company-owned life insurance (COLI) used as a vehicle to fund Bankers Life's agent deferred compensation plan. Changes in the value of COLI investments are not subject to income taxes. A non-GAAP measure. See pages 28 and 31 for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 26 4Q19 Significant Items The table below summarizes the financial impact of significant items on our 4Q19 net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions). Three months ended December 31, 2019 Excluding significant Actual results Significant items items Net Operating Income: Bankers Life $ 72.3 $ 10.8 (1) $ 83.1 Washington National 28.0 (0.8) (1) 27.2 Colonial Penn 6.2 - 6.2 Long-term care in run-off 2.7 - 2.7 Adjusted EBIT from business segments 109.2 10.0 119.2 Corporate Operations, excluding corporate interest expense 4.9 (20.0) (2) (15.1) Adjusted EBIT 114.1 (10.0) 104.1 Corporate interest expense (13.8) - (13.8) Operating earnings before tax 100.3 (10.0) 90.3 Tax expense on operating income 21.6 (2.1) 19.5 Net operating income (3) $ 78.7 $ (7.9) $ 70.8 Net operating income per diluted share (3) $ 0.52 $ (0.05) $ 0.47 Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions including $10.8 million of unfavorable impacts in the Bankers Life segment and $0.8 million of favorable impacts in the Washington National segment. $20.0 million of the net favorable impact from legal and regulatory matters. A non-GAAP measure. See pages 28 and 31 for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 27 Quarterly Earnings ($ millions) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Bankers Life $ 78.0 $ 63.1 $ 86.4 $ 78.9 $ 72.3 Washington National 31.9 30.5 25.9 26.8 28.0 Colonial Penn 4.8 (1.4) 5.8 3.7 6.2 Long-term care in run-off 0.3 2.5 3.2 3.6 2.7 Adjusted EBIT from business segments 115.0 94.7 121.3 113.0 109.2 Corporate operations, excluding interest expense (29.7) 0.8 (12.0) (11.2) 4.8 Adjusted EBIT* 85.3 95.5 109.3 101.8 114.1 Corporate interest expense (12.1) (12.1) (12.6) (13.9) (13.8) Operating earnings before taxes 73.2 83.4 96.7 87.9 100.3 Tax expense on period income 13.4 17.6 20.3 18.7 21.7 Net operating income 59.8 65.8 76.4 69.2 78.6 Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net of related amortization (10.5) (0.7) (1.7) (2.6) 7.1 Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (27.5) 16.6 6.8 4.7 (2.6) Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization (0.8) (29.6) (35.9) (29.3) 13.4 Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan 0.9 (5.3) (11.6) (6.0) 2.5 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (7.3) - - Other 1.8 1.2 0.7 (1.2) (13.3) Non-operating income (loss) before taxes (36.1) (17.8) (49.0) (34.4) 7.1 Income tax expense (benefit): On non-operating income (loss) (7.6) (3.8) (10.2) (7.2) 1.4 Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items 3.0 - - - (193.7) Net non-operating income (loss) (31.5) (14.0) (38.8) (27.2) 199.4 Net income (loss) $ 28.3 $ 51.8 $ 37.6 $ 42.0 $ 278.0 *Management believes that an analysis of earnings before net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss related to reinsurance transaction, other non-operating items, corporate interest expense and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT," a non-GAAP financial measure) provides a clearer comparison of the operating results of the company quarter-over-quarter because it excludes: (1) net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments; (2) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings; (3) fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities that are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals; (4) loss on extinguishment of debt; (5) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan; (6) loss related to reinsurance transaction; (7) charges in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (8) other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities. The table above provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT to net income. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 28 Colonial Penn Segment Adjusted EBIT Summarized by In-Force and New Business An analysis of Adjusted EBIT for Colonial Penn, separated between in-force and new business, provides increased clarity for this segment as the vast majority of the costs to generate new business in this segment are not deferrable and Adjusted EBIT will fluctuate based on management's decisions on how much marketing costs to incur in each period. Adjusted EBIT from new business includes pre-tax revenues and expenses associated with new sales of our insurance products during the first year after the sale is completed. Adjusted EBIT from in-force business includes all pre-tax revenues and expenses associated with sales of insurance products that were completed more than one year before the end of the reporting period. The allocation of certain revenues and expenses between new and in-force business is based on estimates, which we believe are reasonable (dollars in millions): Adjusted EBIT from Inforce Business Adjusted EBIT from New Business Adjusted EBIT from Inforce and New Business Revenues 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Insurance policy income $ 62.9 $ 64.0 $ 64.3 $ 64.5 $ 64.4 $ 12.0 $ 12.7 $ 13.3 $ 13.0 $ 12.6 $ 74.9 $ 76.7 $ 77.6 $ 77.5 $ 77.0 Net investment income 11.2 10.7 10.8 10.4 10.3 - - - - - 11.2 10.7 10.8 10.4 10.3 Fee revenue and other income 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.3 - - - - - 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.3 Total revenues 74.5 75.2 75.5 75.2 75.0 12.0 12.7 13.3 13.0 12.6 86.5 87.9 88.8 88.2 87.6 Benefits and expenses Insurance policy benefits 42.8 48.2 44.1 42.5 42.4 7.3 8.0 8.4 8.2 7.9 50.1 56.2 52.5 50.7 50.3 Interest expense 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 - - - - - 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 Amortization 4.8 4.1 3.2 5.0 4.7 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 4.9 4.5 3.6 5.4 5.1 Other operating costs and expenses 8.7 8.3 8.1 8.2 8.8 17.6 19.9 18.4 19.8 16.9 26.3 28.2 26.5 28.0 25.7 Total benefits and expenses 56.7 61.0 55.8 56.1 56.2 25.0 28.3 27.2 28.4 25.2 81.7 89.3 83.0 84.5 81.4 Adjusted EBIT from Inforce Business $ 17.8 $ 14.2 $ 19.7 $ 19.1 $ 18.8 $ (13.0) $ (15.6) $ (13.9) $ (15.4) $ (12.6) $ 4.8 $ (1.4) $ 5.8 $ 3.7 $ 6.2 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 29 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following provides additional information regarding certain non-GAAP measures used in this presentation. A non-GAAP measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. While management believes these measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, www.CNOinc.com. Operating earnings measures Management believes that an analysis of net income applicable to common stock before net realized investment gains or losses from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss related to reinsurance transaction, changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items and other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities ("net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the Company and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the Company's underlying fundamentals. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 30 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures A reconciliation of net income (loss) applicable to common stock to net operating income (and related per-share amounts) is as follows (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts): 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Net income (loss) applicable to common stock $ 28.3 $ 51.8 $ 37.6 $ 42.0 $ 278.0 Non-operating items: Net realized investment (gains) losses from sales and impairments, net of related amortization 10.5 0.7 1.7 2.6 (7.1) Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings 27.5 (16.6) (6.8) (4.7) 2.6 Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization 0.8 29.6 35.9 29.3 (13.4) Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan (0.9) 5.3 11.6 6.0 (2.5) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 7.3 - - Loss related to reinsurance transaction - - - - - Other (1.8) (1.2) (0.7) 1.2 13.3 Non-operating (income) loss before taxes 36.1 17.8 49.0 34.4 (7.1) Income tax (expense) benefit: On non-operating (income) loss 7.6 3.8 10.2 7.2 (1.4) Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items (3.0) - - - 193.7 Net non-operating (income) loss 31.5 14.0 38.8 27.2 (199.4) Net operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 59.8 $ 65.8 $ 76.4 $ 69.2 $ 78.6 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) $ 0.17 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 1.84 Net realized investment (gains) losses from sales and impairments (net of related amortization and taxes) 0.05 - 0.01 0.01 (0.04) Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (net of taxes) 0.13 (0.08) (0.04) (0.02) 0.01 Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities (net of related amortization and taxes) - 0.15 0.18 0.15 (0.07) Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan (net of taxes) - 0.03 0.06 0.03 (0.01) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 0.03 - - Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items 0.02 - - - (1.28) Other (0.01) (0.01) - 0.01 0.07 Net operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 0.52 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 31 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures A reconciliation of operating income and shares used to calculate basic and diluted operating earnings per share is as follows (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts, and shares in thousands): 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Operating income $ 59.8 $ 65.8 $ 76.4 $ 69.2 $ 78.6 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic earnings per share 164,118 160,948 158,816 154,257 150,138 Effect of dilutive securities on weighted average shares: Stock options, restricted stock and performance units 1,772 1,241 919 1,003 1,271 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share 165,890 162,189 159,735 155,260 151,409 Net operating income per diluted share $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 0.52 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 32 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Book value per diluted share Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised, restricted stock and performance units were vested and convertible securities were converted. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments. Management believes this adjustment to the December 31, 2017 non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the tax effects stranded in accumulated other comprehensive income as a result of accounting rules which require the effects of the Tax Reform Act on deferred tax balances to be recorded in earnings, even if the balance was originally recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income. A reconciliation from book value per share to book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts): 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,370.9 $ 3,837.9 $ 4,252.2 $ 4,553.3 $ 4,677.0 Shares outstanding for the period 162,201,692 159,955,172 156,768,002 152,183,491 148,084,178 Book value per share $ 20.78 $ 23.99 $ 27.12 $ 29.92 $ 31.58 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,370.9 $ 3,837.9 $ 4,252.2 $ 4,553.3 $ 4,677.0 Less accumulated other comprehensive income (177.7) (654.9) (1,098.2) (1,442.9) (1,372.5) Adjusted shareholders' equity excluding AOCI $ 3,193.2 $ 3,183.0 $ 3,154.0 $ 3,110.4 $ 3,304.5 Shares outstanding for the period 162,201,692 159,955,172 156,768,002 152,183,491 148,084,178 Dilutive common stock equivalents related to: Stock options, restricted stock and performance units 1,391,458 1,168,027 894,456 1,059,278 1,499,372 Diluted shares outstanding 163,593,150 161,123,199 157,662,458 153,242,769 149,583,550 Book value per diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 19.52 $ 19.76 $ 20.00 $ 20.30 $ 22.09 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 33 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Interest-adjusted benefit ratios The interest-adjusted benefit ratio (a non-GAAP measure) is calculated by dividing the product's insurance policy benefits less imputed interest income on the accumulated assets backing the insurance liabilities by insurance policy income. Interest income is an important factor in measuring the performance of longer duration health products. The net cash flows generally cause an accumulation of amounts in the early years of a policy (accounted for as reserve increases), which will be paid out as benefits in later policy years (accounted for as reserve decreases). Accordingly, as the policies age, the benefit ratio will typically increase, but the increase in the change in reserve will be partially offset by the imputed interest income earned on the accumulated assets. The interest-adjusted benefit ratio reflects the effects of such interest income offset. Since interest income is an important factor in measuring the performance of these products, management believes a benefit ratio, which includes the effect of interest income, is useful in analyzing product performance. ($ millions) Bankers Life 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Long-term care benefit ratios Earned premium $ 63.8 $ 63.7 $ 63.5 $ 63.7 $ 63.4 Benefit ratio before imputed interest income on reserves 117.9% 120.6% 122.1% 123.6% 120.4% Interest-adjusted benefit ratio 74.7% 77.2% 77.5% 78.7% 75.0% Underwriting margin (earned premium plus imputed interest income on reserves less policy benefits) $ 16.2 $ 14.5 $ 14.3 $ 13.6 $ 15.8 Washington National Supplemental health benefit ratios Earned premium $ 156.0 $ 155.6 $ 156.7 $ 157.6 $ 159.7 Benefit ratio before imputed interest income on reserves 77.7% 77.6% 80.2% 79.5% 78.1% Interest-adjusted benefit ratio 53.8% 53.4% 56.2% 55.4% 54.2% Underwriting margin (earned premium plus imputed interest income on reserves less policy benefits) $ 72.1 $ 72.4 $ 68.7 $ 70.4 $ 73.2 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 34 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating return measures Management believes that an analysis of net income applicable to common stock before net realized investment gains or losses from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on reinsurance transaction, changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items, loss on extinguishment of debt and other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities ("net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the Company and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the Company's underlying fundamentals. Management also believes that an operating return, excluding significant items, is important as the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure also differs from return on equity because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of equity used to determine this ratio. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Such volatility is often caused by changes in the estimated fair value of our investment portfolio resulting from changes in general market interest rates rather than the business decisions made by management. In addition, our equity includes the value of significant net operating loss carryforwards (included in income tax assets). In accordance with GAAP, these assets are not discounted, and accordingly will not provide a return to shareholders (until after it is realized as a reduction to taxes that would otherwise be paid). Management believes that excluding this value from the equity component of this measure enhances the understanding of the effect these non-discounted assets have on operating returns and the comparability of these measures from period-to-period. Operating return measures are used in measuring the performance of our business units and are used as a basis for incentive compensation. CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 35 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures The calculations of: (i) operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); (ii) operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); and (iii) return on equity are as follows (dollars in millions): Trailing Twelve Months Ended 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Operating income $ 303.1 $ 295.0 $ 289.5 $ 271.2 $ 290.0 Operating income, excluding significant items $ 317.3 $ 310.1 $ 304.6 $ 286.3 $ 282.1 Net Income (loss) $ (315.0) $ (347.5) $ (412.1) $ 159.7 $ 409.4 Average common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,086.7 $ 2,942.5 $ 2,782.7 $ 2,697.2 $ 2,703.9 Average common shareholders' equity $ 4,200.3 $ 3,918.3 $ 3,795.6 $ 3,886.9 $ 4,166.8 Operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 9.8% 10.0% 10.4% 10.1% 10.7% Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 10.3% 10.5% 10.9% 10.6% 10.4% Return on equity -7.5% -8.9% -10.9% 4.1% 9.8% (Continued on next page) CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 36 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following summarizes: (i) operating earnings; (ii) significant items; (iii) operating earnings, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income(loss) (dollars in millions): Net Operating Net Operating Income, income, excluding Net excluding significant income (loss) - Net Operating Significant significant items - trailing Net trailing income items (a) items four quarters income (loss) four quarters 1Q18 $ 73.9 $ (0.9) $ 73.0 $ 299.6 $ 84.3 $ 197.6 2Q18 81.9 - 81.9 309.0 102.2 216.4 3Q18 87.5 - 87.5 321.8 (529.8) (414.2) 4Q18 59.8 15.1 74.9 317.3 28.3 (315.0) 1Q19 65.8 - 65.8 310.1 51.8 (347.5) 2Q19 76.4 - 76.4 304.6 37.6 (412.1) 3Q19 69.2 - 69.2 286.3 42.0 159.7 4Q19 78.6 (7.9) 70.7 282.1 278.0 409.4 (a) The significant items have been discussed in prior press releases. (Continued on next page) CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 37 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures A reconciliation of pretax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income (loss) is as follows (dollars in millions): Twelve Months Ended 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Pretax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 381.2 $ 369.7 $ 362.3 $ 341.2 $ 368.3 Income tax expense (78.1) (74.7) (72.8) (70.0) (78.3) Operating return 303.1 295.0 289.5 271.2 290.0 Non-operating items: Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net of related amortization 37.9 36.7 24.1 (15.5) 2.1 Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (48.8) (16.5) (9.4) 0.6 25.5 Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization 55.5 0.8 (43.4) (95.6) (81.4) Fair value changes and amendment related to the agent deferred compensation plan 11.9 6.6 (16.0) (22.0) (20.4) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (7.3) (7.3) (7.3) Loss on reinsurance transaction (704.2) (704.2) (704.2) - - Other 1.7 (0.4) 4.5 2.5 (12.6) Non-operating loss before taxes (646.0) (677.0) (751.7) (137.3) (94.1) Income tax expense (benefit): On non-operating loss (135.7) (142.3) (157.9) (28.8) (19.8) Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items 107.8 107.8 107.8 3.0 (193.7) Net non-operating loss (618.1) (642.5) (701.6) (111.5) 119.4 Net income (loss) $ (315.0) $ (347.5) $ (412.1) $ 159.7 $ 409.4 (Continued on next page) CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 38 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions): 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,236.6 $ 3,263.2 $ 3,335.0 $ 3,225.6 Net operating loss carryforwards 640.6 621.6 613.1 409.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income 729.6 894.5 933.6 1,212.1 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,606.8 $ 4,779.3 $ 4,881.7 $ 4,847.5 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,318.7 $ 3,366.0 $ 2,705.8 $ 2,687.3 Net operating loss carryforwards 404.2 388.7 510.6 505.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income 894.3 700.2 403.5 177.7 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,617.2 $ 4,454.9 $ 3,619.9 $ 3,370.9 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 2,703.4 $ 2,702.9 $ 2,685.0 $ 2,761.9 Net operating loss carryforwards 479.6 451.1 425.4 542.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income 654.9 1,098.2 1,442.9 1,372.5 Common shareholders' equity $ 3,837.9 $ 4,252.2 $ 4,553.3 $ 4,677.0 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 39 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions): Trailing Four Quarter Average 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,086.7 $ 2,942.5 $ 2,782.7 $ 2,697.2 $ 2,703.9 Net operating loss carryforwards 440.4 461.8 479.0 476.2 470.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income 673.2 514.0 533.8 713.5 992.8 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,200.3 $ 3,918.3 $ 3,795.5 $ 3,886.9 $ 4,166.8 CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 40 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) The debt to capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), differs from the debt to capital ratio because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Such volatility is often caused by changes in the estimated fair value of our investment portfolio resulting from changes in general market interest rates rather than the business decisions made by management. A reconciliation of these ratios is as follows (dollars in millions): 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Corporate notes payable $ 916.8 $ 917.3 $ 988.3 $ 988.7 $ 989.1 Total shareholders' equity 3,370.9 3,837.9 4,252.2 4,553.3 4,677.0 Total capital $ 4,287.7 $ 4,755.2 $ 5,240.5 $ 5,542.0 $ 5,666.1 Corporate debt to capital 21.4% 19.3% 18.9% 17.8% 17.5% Corporate notes payable $ 916.8 $ 917.3 $ 988.3 $ 988.7 $ 989.1 Total shareholders' equity 3,370.9 3,837.9 4,252.2 4,553.3 4,677.0 Less accumulated other comprehensive income (177.7) (654.9) (1,098.2) (1,442.9) (1,372.5) Total capital $ 4,110.0 $ 4,100.3 $ 4,142.3 $ 4,099.1 $ 4,293.6 Debt to total capital ratio, excluding AOCI (a non-GAAP financial measure) 22.3% 22.4% 23.9% 24.1% 23.0% CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 41 Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following summarizes our estimate of the impact of lower general account asset investment income and changes in amounts impacting spreads on 4Q19 net income compared to 4Q18 net income (dollars in millions, except per share data): 4Q19 4Q18 Difference Net investment income on general account assets $ 272.0 $ 290.4 $ (18.4) Impact of amounts credited and cost of options impacting spread: Cost of interest credited to policyholders (25.9) (27.4) 1.5 Cost of options to fund index credits, net of forfeitures (24.8) (25.9) 1.1 Subtotal 221.3 237.1 (15.8) Tax expense (benefit) 46.5 49.8 (3.3) Impact on net income, net of income taxes $ 174.8 $ 187.3 $ (12.5) Per diluted share impact, based on 4Q19 weighted average shares oustanding (a non- $ (0.08) GAAP financial measure) CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020 42 Attachments Original document

