CNO Financial : Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

Financial and operating results for the period ended December 31, 2019
February 11, 2020
Unless otherwise specified, comparisons in this presentation are between 4Q18 and 4Q19.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our press release issued on February 11, 2020, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date.
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains the following financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): operating earnings measures; book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) per share; operating return measures; earnings before net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss related to reinsurance transaction, other non-operating items, corporate interest expense and taxes; and debt to capital ratios, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.
While management believes these measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com.
2
3
2019 Year in Review
Strong production and operating discipline enhancing shareholder value
Strong
Operational
Performance
Building on Track Record of Execution
Growth initiatives continue to bear fruit; all growth scorecard metrics up for the full year
Solid new product launch activity
Underwriting performance stable; all health benefit ratios within or better than provided guidance
Second consecutive year of record Worksite sales
Leveraged and broadened DTC capabilities
Returned $319 million to shareholders; $252 million in share buybacks; increased buyback authorization by $500 million
Received investment grade credit ratings from S&P and Fitch
13% increase in BV per diluted share (excl. AOCI)1 due to tax planning strategy and strong operating performance
Acquired Web Benefits Design ("WBD")
Entered into strategic technology partnership expected to deliver $20 million in savings over 5 years
1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.
4
Quarter in Review
Solid performance fueled by disciplined growth
Strong
Operational
Performance
Building on Track Record of Execution
Life and health sales up 9%
Annuity collected premiums down 9% reflecting pricing discipline; account values up 5%
Insurance policy income up 1%
All health benefit ratios within or better than provided guidance
Fee income up $20 million
Tax strategy enables full use of expiring NOLs ($194 million); drove a $1.28 increase in net income per share
Operating income1 per share up 4% excluding significant items
Returned $91.4 million to shareholders; $75 million in share buybacks
BV per diluted share (excl. AOCI)1 of $22.09 up 9% from $20.30 at 9/30
Operating ROE1, excluding significant items, of 10.4%
1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.
5
Growth Scorecard
Three of five metrics up Q/Q; all five up for full year
Drive Growth the Right
Expand to
($ millions)
2018
2019
% Change
4Q
TY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
TY
Q/Q
TY
New Annualized Premium 1
Life Insurance
$36.3
$147.5
$39.7
$39.4
$37.3
$34.9
$151.3
-3.9%
2.6%
Health Insurance
53.3
183.7
40.1
45.8
46.7
62.7
195.3
17.6%
6.3%
Total Life & Health Insurance
$89.6
$331.2
$79.8
$85.2
$84.0
$97.6
$346.6
8.9%
4.6%
Collected Premiums
Bankers Life
$732.1
$2,648.2
$683.9
$705.2
$692.8
$711.1
$2,793.0
-2.9%
5.5%
Washington National
176.3
692.8
176.8
176.9
176.1
181.2
711.0
2.8%
2.6%
Colonial Penn
75.2
298.3
77.2
76.7
77.1
77.3
308.3
2.8%
3.4%
Sub-total
983.6
3,639.3
937.9
958.8
946.0
969.6
3,812.3
-1.4%
4.8%
LTC in run-off
3.7
145.8
3.6
3.4
3.3
3.2
13.5
-13.5%
nm
Total CNO
$987.3
$3,785.1
$941.5
$962.2
$949.3
$972.8
$3,825.8
-1.5%
1.1%
Annuity Collected Premiums
Bankers Life
$354.3
$1,163.2
$315.3
$341.0
$325.0
$324.1
$1,305.4
-8.5%
12.2%
Client Assets in Brokerage and Advisory 2
Bankers Life
$1,104.9
$1,104.9
$1,234.4
$1,303.0
$1,362.7
$1,515.0
$1,515.0
37.1%
37.1%
Fee Revenue
$10.6
$49.8
$25.4
$15.6
$16.3
$30.2
$87.5
185.0%
75.7%
Measured as 100% of new term life and health annualized premiums and 10% of single premium whole life deposits.
2 Client assets include cash and securities in brokerage and managed advisory accounts.
6
Segment Update
Growth in earnings and continued momentum with initiatives
Key Initiatives
Reinvigorate growth
Expand to the right
Reshape the agent force and optimize productivity
Fourth Quarter Highlights
EBIT excluding significant items1 up 2% despite NII headwinds
Life and Health NAP flat; third party policies up 20%
Fee revenue up 123%
Annuity account value up 5% to $9.1 billion
Total client assets up 37% at BD/RIA to $1.5 billion
FA count up 7%; 14% of agent force is dually licensed
Sixth consecutive quarter of growing producing agent count; up 6% vs +4% in 4Q18
Ongoing agent retention and productivity improvements
1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.
7
Segment Update
Record overall sales and sharp improvement in consumer market
Key Initiatives
Maintain growth momentum
Advance worksite capabilities
Expand geographically
Enhance product portfolio
Fourth Quarter Highlights
New sales record; overall NAP up 32%
Life NAP up 7%; Life collected premiums up 14%
Consumer division sales up 57%
Worksite NAP up 7% against +38% in 4Q18
Worksite producing agent count up 14%
WBD integration in line with expectations
Continued expansion into underpenetrated territories
Geographic expansion drove 3% of total 4Q NAP
Product diversification initiatives comprised 8% of total 4Q NAP
8
Segment Update
Record full year production; leveraging DTC platform
Continued diversification of consumer contact points: 2.4 million unique website visitors (up 20%) and 1.2 million telesales interactions in 2019; 5,000 webchats per month
Piloting third party products in DTC channel
Leveraging DTC expertise to support other channels
9
Excess Capital Allocation Strategy
Disciplined and opportunistic approach to maximize shareholder value
Organic investments to sustain and grow the core businesses
Return capital to shareholders
$75 million in share repurchases in 4Q; $252 million YTD
Dividend payout ratio targeted at 20-25%
$532 million left under current repurchase authorization
Opportunistic transactions
Highly selective M&A to expand product offerings or enhance distribution
10
Financial Highlights
Net operating income per share1 up 4%; tax strategy created $194 million in shareholder value
Fourth Quarter 2019
Net Operating Income
Net operating income per diluted share1 of $0.52, up 44% from $0.36 in 4Q18
Excluding significant items, operating income per share up 4%
Lower NII from change in market yields, lower prepayment income, and 1Q19 up-in-quality repositioning drove decline of $0.081 per share
YTD operating income per share of $1.80, down 2%2
Actuarial review complete; lowered ultimate new money rate
Weighted average share count down 9%
Operating ROE1, excluding significant items, of 10.4%
Tax strategy enhances shareholder value; drives 9% increase in BV per diluted share (excl. AOCI)1, generates $194 million in income, $1.29 per share
Generated $327 million in gross full year FCF; $287 million net
Holding company cash and investments of $187 million
Estimated consolidated RBC ratio of 408%
Statutory operating income of $563 million; Statutory capital
and surplus of $1.7 billion
1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.
YTD 2018 operating income per share adj. to remove the earnings from the ceded LTC business and excl. significant items.
3 Excludes $46 million income tax benefit to be received from the holding company that will be returned to the holding company in the form of a dividend. There was no impact on capital and surplus.
($ millions, except where noted)
$1.83
$1.85
Net Operating
$1.83
$1.80
Income Per Share1
Net Operating
Income Per Share
Adjusted for Ceded
LTC Business2 and
$0.52
Excluding Significant
$0.36 $0.45
Items
$0.47
4Q18
4Q19
FY182
FY19
Net Operating
$59.8
$78.6
$303.1
$290.0
Income1
Net Operating Income
Adj. for Ceded LTC
$74.9
$70.7
$303.2
$282.1
Business2 and Excl.
Significant Items
Weighted Average
Shares Outstanding
165.9
151.4
165.5
157.1
(in millions)
11
Segment Results
Stable underwriting margins despite NII headwinds
Segment EBIT Excluding Significant Items1
($ millions)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Bankers Life
$81.1
$63.1
$86.4
$78.9
$83.1
Washington
$30.5
National
$29.7
$25.9
$26.8
$27.2
Colonial
$4.8
$5.8
$3.7
$6.2
Penn
($1.4)
LTC in
$0.3
$2.5
$3.2
$3.6
$2.7
run-off
Corporate
$0.8
($12.0)
($11.2)
($15.3)
($15.1)
Total CNO
$100.6
$95.5
$109.3
$101.8
$104.1
Colonial Penn
$17.8
$14.2
$19.7
$19.1
$18.8
In-Force1
Segment Highlights
Lower investment income impacted all segments
Bankers Life results reflect improved benefit ratios and fee income offset by $12.7 million in investment headwinds
Washington National results impacted by MS run-off block and favorable ISL results in prior period
Colonial Penn Adjusted EBIT1 reflects solid in-force growth (up 6% to $19 million)
Full year Adjusted EBIT of $14 million; full year In-Force EBIT of $72 million, up 7%
LTC in run-off benefited from favorable underwriting margin; expect breakeven performance going forward
1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.
12
Health Margins
All benefit ratios within or better than guidance
Bankers Life Medicare
Supplement Benefit Ratio
$190
$191
$191
$190
$189
76.0%
72.3%
74.0%
74.9%
74.2%
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Earned Premium ($ millions)
Reported Benefit Ratio
Benefit ratio of 74.2%
1% (+/-) = $1.9 million pre-tax
2019 benefit ratio guidance of
73-77%
Bankers Life Long-term Care
IABR1,2
$64
$64
$64
$64
$63
74.7%
77.2%
77.5%
78.7%
75.0%
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Earned Premium ($ millions)
Reported IABR
IABR1,2 of 75.0%
1% (+/-) = $0.6 million pre-tax
2019 IABR1,2 guidance of 74-79%
Washington National
Supplemental Health IABR1
$156 $156 $157 $158 $160
53.8%
56.2%
55.4%
54.2%
53.4%
4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Earned Premium ($ millions)
Reported IABR
IABR1 of 54.2%
1% (+/-) = $1.6 million pre-tax
2019 IABR1 guidance of 55-58%
1 Interest-adjusted benefit ratio (IABR); a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Appendix for the corresponding GAAP measure. 2 Retained LTC business only.
13
Investment Results
Consistent performance reflecting stable allocation in low rate environment
Average Invested Assets and Cash
$21,832 $22,058 $22,201 $22,382 $22,588
$290.4
$270.6
$286.7
$275.9
$272.0
Net
Investment
Income
($ millions)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
New Money Rate1
4.77%
4.38%
4.58%
4.66%
4.08%
Book Yield2
5.24%
5.15%
5.08%
5.03%
4.97%
Earned Yield3
5.40%
5.02%
5.30%
5.11%
4.97%
Pre-Pay/Call/Make-
$10.9
$2.5
$6.6
$3.0
$4.6
whole Income
Alternative
$13.0
$5.5
$17.1
$17.7
$12.9
Investment Income
Impairments
$0.5
$2.2
-
$3.4
$6.8
Quarter Highlights
New money rate reflects conservative positioning
Sequential decline largely reflects lack of new alternatives investments
Sequential book yield decline of 6 bps in line with expectations
Alternatives results in line with expectations
Prepayment income $6.3 million lower YoY
Credit performance remains solid
No significant allocation changes in 4Q
BBBs comprise 39% of fixed maturity portfolio vs. 45% in 4Q18
New money rate is the book yield on fixed maturity investments acquired in the period, excluding assets purchased for FHLB matchbook program.
2 Book yield on fixed maturity investments, excluding assets held in the FHLB matchbook program.
Earned yield is the investment income earned during the period divided by the weighted average book value of the investment portfolio, excluding amounts related to assets held in the FHLB matchbook program.
14
Committed to Long-Term Shareholder Value Creation
Continued progress on strategic initiatives
Extend depth and
Leverage diverse
Effectively deploy
distribution
Expand to
Enhance customer
breadth of product
channels and
excess capital
the right
experience
offerings
unique product
combination
Growth in sales, earnings, FCF, and ROE
Striking the right balance between growth and profitability
15
Questions and Answers
16
Appendix 1: Quarter in Review
Strong Operational Performance
•
Broker-Dealer/Registered Investment Advisor
Slide 18
•
Agent Count
Slide 19
Building on Strong Track Record of Execution
•
Bankers Life Retained LTC Insurance
Slides 20-21
•
Portfolio Composition
Slide 22
17
Broker-Dealer/Registered Investment Advisor
Account value up 37% YoY; over $1.5 billion in client assets
($ millions)
2018
2019
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Net New Client Assets in
Brokerage
-$1.1
-$3.0
$5.1
$13.4
$17.4
Brokerage and Advisory1
Advisory
13.2
35.7
33.2
29.9
45.4
Total
$12.1
$32.7
$38.3
$43.3
$62.8
Client Assets in Brokerage and
Brokerage
$794.1
$861.6
$886.0
$913.7
$982.9
Advisory1 at end of period
Advisory
310.8
372.8
417.0
449.0
532.1
Total
$1,104.9
$1,234.4
$1,303.0
$1,362.7
$1,515.0
1 Client assets include cash and securities in brokerage and managed advisory accounts. Net new client assets includes total inflows of cash and securities into brokerage and managed advisory accounts less outflows. Inflows include interest and dividends and exclude changes due to market fluctuations.
Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life General Agency, Inc. (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA). Agents who are financial advisors are registered with Bankers Life Securities, Inc.
are financial advisors are registered with Bankers Life Securities, Inc.
Securities and variable annuity products and services are offered by Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC, (dba BL Securities, Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services are offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA). Home Office: 111 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60601
18
Agent Counts
Bankers Life producing agent count up for sixth consecutive quarter
Bankers Life
2018
2019
% Change
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Q/Q
Total Quarterly Average Producing Agents1,3
4,177
4,125
4,294
4,270
4,417
5.7%
Quarterly Average Financial Advisors2,3
560
583
595
596
596
6.4%
Washington National
Total Quarterly Average Producing Agents1,3
730
682
726
729
745
2.1%
1 Producing Agents are agents that have submitted at least one policy in the month.
2 Financial advisors are agents who are licensed to sell certain securities brokerage products and services. 3 Quarterly average agent and advisor counts represent the average of the last 3 months.
19
Bankers Life Retained Long-Term Care Insurance
Retained book characterized by limited benefits, shorter duration periods
% of Policies by Benefit Period
Key LTC Data
(As of 12/31/2019)
2%
GAAP Reserves
$1.92B
<= 1 Yr
4%
Statutory Reserves
$1.97B
Between 1 and 4
Policies In-Force
187,679
37%
Yrs
Average Attained Age
74 years
57%
Greater Than 4
Avg. Daily Benefit
$175
but Not Life
Life
% Policies w/ Inflation Rider
26.1%
Average Benefit Period1
1.6 years
1 Not including policies with lifetime benefits.
CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020
Positioned for stable performance across credit cycles
Emphasizing quality
NAIC 2, 38.6%
NAIC 1, 57.7%
NAIC 3, 2.9%
NAIC 4, 0.8%
NAIC 5 & NAIC 6,
0.0%
Low impairments through multiple cycles
Lower than average allocation to most higher risk categories - all carefully calibrated
22
Appendix 2: Financial Exhibits
•
Holding Company Liquidity
Slide 24
•
Tax Asset Summary
Slide 25
•
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Slides 26-42
23
2019 Holding Company Liquidity
($ millions)
4Q19
FY19
Cash and Investments Balance - Beginning
$ 260.4
$ 220.4
Sources
Dividends from Insurance Subsidiaries
16.0
186.3
Dividends from Non-insurance Subsidiaries
-
8.0
Management Fees
28.1
115.5
Surplus Debenture Interest
12.3
59.9
Earnings on Corporate Investments
2.2
13.6
Gross Proceeds from New Debt
-
500.0
Other
1.6
20.9
Total Sources
60.2
904.2
Uses
Share Repurchases
73.2
250.5
Interest Expense
25.5
48.3
Common Stock Dividends
16.4
66.9
Debt Repayments
-
425.0
Acquisition
-
66.7
Holding Company Expenses & Other
18.8
80.7
Total Uses
133.9
938.1
Mark-to-market Changes in Investment Balances
-
0.2
Cash and Investments Balance - December 31, 2019
$ 186.7
$ 186.7
24
Tax Asset Summary
Loss Carryforwards
($ millions)
$532
Life $110
Non-Life $422
Loss Carryforwards (1)
Details
Total estimated economic value of NOLs of $406 million @ 10% discount rate (~$2.71 on per share basis)
Life NOLs are expected to offset 80% of life taxable income until fully utilized. Non-life NOLs are expected to offset 100% of non- life taxable income and 35% of the remaining life taxable income not offset by life NOLs through 2023.
CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020
1 Excludes $10 million related to state operating loss carryforwards.
25
4Q18 Significant Items
The table below summarizes the financial impact of significant items on our 4Q18 net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions).
Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions including $3.1 million of unfavorable impacts in the Bankers Life segment and $2.2 million of favorable impacts in the Washington National segment.
$14.4 million unfavorable impact of current market conditions on the value of investments backing our Company-owned life insurance (COLI) used as a vehicle to fund Bankers Life's agent deferred compensation plan. Changes in the value of COLI investments are not subject to income taxes.
A non-GAAP measure. See pages 28 and 31 for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.
26
4Q19 Significant Items
The table below summarizes the financial impact of significant items on our 4Q19 net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions).
Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions including $10.8 million of unfavorable impacts in the Bankers Life segment and $0.8 million of favorable impacts in the Washington National segment.
$20.0 million of the net favorable impact from legal and regulatory matters.
A non-GAAP measure. See pages 28 and 31 for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.
27
Quarterly Earnings
($ millions)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Bankers Life
$
78.0
$
63.1
$
86.4
$
78.9
$
72.3
Washington National
31.9
30.5
25.9
26.8
28.0
Colonial Penn
4.8
(1.4)
5.8
3.7
6.2
Long-term care in run-off
0.3
2.5
3.2
3.6
2.7
Adjusted EBIT from business segments
115.0
94.7
121.3
113.0
109.2
Corporate operations, excluding interest expense
(29.7)
0.8
(12.0)
(11.2)
4.8
Adjusted EBIT*
85.3
95.5
109.3
101.8
114.1
Corporate interest expense
(12.1)
(12.1)
(12.6)
(13.9)
(13.8)
Operating earnings before taxes
73.2
83.4
96.7
87.9
100.3
Tax expense on period income
13.4
17.6
20.3
18.7
21.7
Net operating income
59.8
65.8
76.4
69.2
78.6
Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net of related amortization
(10.5)
(0.7)
(1.7)
(2.6)
7.1
Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings
(27.5)
16.6
6.8
4.7
(2.6)
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization
(0.8)
(29.6)
(35.9)
(29.3)
13.4
Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan
0.9
(5.3)
(11.6)
(6.0)
2.5
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(7.3)
-
-
Other
1.8
1.2
0.7
(1.2)
(13.3)
Non-operating income (loss) before taxes
(36.1)
(17.8)
(49.0)
(34.4)
7.1
Income tax expense (benefit):
On non-operating income (loss)
(7.6)
(3.8)
(10.2)
(7.2)
1.4
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items
3.0
-
-
-
(193.7)
Net non-operating income (loss)
(31.5)
(14.0)
(38.8)
(27.2)
199.4
Net income (loss)
$
28.3
$
51.8
$
37.6
$
42.0
$
278.0
*Management believes that an analysis of earnings before net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss related to
reinsurance transaction, other non-operating items, corporate interest expense and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT," a non-GAAP financial measure) provides a clearer comparison of the
operating results of the company quarter-over-quarter because it excludes: (1) net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments; (2) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings; (3) fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities that
are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals; (4) loss on extinguishment of debt; (5) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan; (6) loss related to reinsurance transaction; (7) charges in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (8) other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable
to variable interest entities. The table above provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT to net income.
28
Colonial Penn Segment Adjusted EBIT Summarized by In-Force and New Business
An analysis of Adjusted EBIT for Colonial Penn, separated between in-force and new business, provides increased clarity for this segment as the vast majority of the costs to generate new business in this segment are not deferrable and Adjusted EBIT will fluctuate based on management's decisions on how much marketing costs to incur in each period. Adjusted EBIT from new business includes pre-tax revenues and expenses associated with new sales of our insurance products during the first year after the sale is completed. Adjusted EBIT from in-force business includes all pre-tax revenues and expenses associated with sales of insurance products that were completed more than one year before the end of the reporting period. The allocation of certain revenues and expenses between new and in-force business is based on estimates, which we believe are reasonable (dollars in millions):
Adjusted EBIT from Inforce Business
Adjusted EBIT from New Business
Adjusted EBIT from Inforce and New Business
Revenues
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Insurance policy income
$
62.9
$
64.0
$
64.3
$
64.5
$
64.4
$
12.0
$
12.7
$
13.3
$
13.0
$
12.6
$
74.9
$
76.7
$
77.6
$
77.5
$
77.0
Net investment income
11.2
10.7
10.8
10.4
10.3
-
-
-
-
-
11.2
10.7
10.8
10.4
10.3
Fee revenue and other income
0.4
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.3
-
-
-
-
-
0.4
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.3
Total revenues
74.5
75.2
75.5
75.2
75.0
12.0
12.7
13.3
13.0
12.6
86.5
87.9
88.8
88.2
87.6
Benefits and expenses
Insurance policy benefits
42.8
48.2
44.1
42.5
42.4
7.3
8.0
8.4
8.2
7.9
50.1
56.2
52.5
50.7
50.3
Interest expense
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.3
-
-
-
-
-
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.3
Amortization
4.8
4.1
3.2
5.0
4.7
0.1
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
4.9
4.5
3.6
5.4
5.1
Other operating costs and expenses
8.7
8.3
8.1
8.2
8.8
17.6
19.9
18.4
19.8
16.9
26.3
28.2
26.5
28.0
25.7
Total benefits and expenses
56.7
61.0
55.8
56.1
56.2
25.0
28.3
27.2
28.4
25.2
81.7
89.3
83.0
84.5
81.4
Adjusted EBIT from Inforce Business
$
17.8
$
14.2
$
19.7
$
19.1
$
18.8
$
(13.0)
$
(15.6)
$
(13.9)
$
(15.4)
$
(12.6)
$
4.8
$
(1.4)
$
5.8
$
3.7
$
6.2
CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020
29
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following provides additional information regarding certain non-GAAP measures used in this presentation. A non-GAAP measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. While management believes these measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, www.CNOinc.com.
Operating earnings measures
Management believes that an analysis of net income applicable to common stock before net realized investment gains or losses from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss related to reinsurance transaction, changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items and other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities ("net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the Company and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the Company's underlying fundamentals.
30
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A reconciliation of net income (loss) applicable to common stock to net operating income (and related per-share amounts) is as follows (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts):
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Net income (loss) applicable to common stock
$
28.3
$
51.8
$
37.6
$
42.0
$
278.0
Non-operating items:
Net realized investment (gains) losses from sales and impairments, net of related amortization
10.5
0.7
1.7
2.6
(7.1)
Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings
27.5
(16.6)
(6.8)
(4.7)
2.6
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization
0.8
29.6
35.9
29.3
(13.4)
Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan
(0.9)
5.3
11.6
6.0
(2.5)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
7.3
-
-
Loss related to reinsurance transaction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
(1.8)
(1.2)
(0.7)
1.2
13.3
Non-operating (income) loss before taxes
36.1
17.8
49.0
34.4
(7.1)
Income tax (expense) benefit:
On non-operating (income) loss
7.6
3.8
10.2
7.2
(1.4)
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items
(3.0)
-
-
-
193.7
Net non-operating (income) loss
31.5
14.0
38.8
27.2
(199.4)
Net operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
59.8
$
65.8
$
76.4
$
69.2
$
78.6
Per diluted share:
Net income (loss)
$
0.17
$
0.32
$
0.24
$
0.27
$
1.84
Net realized investment (gains) losses from sales and impairments (net of related amortization and taxes)
0.05
-
0.01
0.01
(0.04)
Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (net of taxes)
0.13
(0.08)
(0.04)
(0.02)
0.01
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities (net of related amortization and taxes)
-
0.15
0.18
0.15
(0.07)
Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan (net of taxes)
-
0.03
0.06
0.03
(0.01)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
0.03
-
-
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items
0.02
-
-
-
(1.28)
Other
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
0.01
0.07
Net operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
0.36
$
0.41
$
0.48
$
0.45
$
0.52
31
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A reconciliation of operating income and shares used to calculate basic and diluted operating earnings per share is as follows (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts, and shares in thousands):
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Operating income
$
59.8
$
65.8
$
76.4
$
69.2
$
78.6
Weighted average shares outstanding for basic earnings per share
164,118
160,948
158,816
154,257
150,138
Effect of dilutive securities on weighted average shares:
Stock options, restricted stock and performance units
1,772
1,241
919
1,003
1,271
Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share
165,890
162,189
159,735
155,260
151,409
Net operating income per diluted share
$
0.36
$
0.41
$
0.48
$
0.45
$
0.52
32
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Book value per diluted share
Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised, restricted stock and performance units were vested and convertible securities were converted. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments. Management believes this adjustment to the December 31, 2017 non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the tax effects stranded in accumulated other comprehensive income as a result of accounting rules which require the effects of the Tax Reform Act on deferred tax balances to be recorded in earnings, even if the balance was originally recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income.
A reconciliation from book value per share to book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Total shareholders' equity
$
3,370.9
$
3,837.9
$
4,252.2
$
4,553.3
$
4,677.0
Shares outstanding for the period
162,201,692
159,955,172
156,768,002
152,183,491
148,084,178
Book value per share
$
20.78
$
23.99
$
27.12
$
29.92
$
31.58
Total shareholders' equity
$
3,370.9
$
3,837.9
$
4,252.2
$
4,553.3
$
4,677.0
Less accumulated other comprehensive income
(177.7)
(654.9)
(1,098.2)
(1,442.9)
(1,372.5)
Adjusted shareholders' equity excluding AOCI
$
3,193.2
$
3,183.0
$
3,154.0
$
3,110.4
$
3,304.5
Shares outstanding for the period
162,201,692
159,955,172
156,768,002
152,183,491
148,084,178
Dilutive common stock equivalents related to:
Stock options, restricted stock and performance units
1,391,458
1,168,027
894,456
1,059,278
1,499,372
Diluted shares outstanding
163,593,150
161,123,199
157,662,458
153,242,769
149,583,550
Book value per diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
19.52
$
19.76
$
20.00
$
20.30
$
22.09
33
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Interest-adjusted benefit ratios
The interest-adjusted benefit ratio (a non-GAAP measure) is calculated by dividing the product's insurance policy benefits less imputed interest income on the accumulated assets backing the insurance liabilities by insurance policy income. Interest income is an important factor in measuring the performance of longer duration health products. The net cash flows generally cause an accumulation of amounts in the early years of a policy (accounted for as reserve increases), which will be paid out as benefits in later policy years (accounted for as reserve decreases). Accordingly, as the policies age, the benefit ratio will typically increase, but the increase in the change in reserve will be partially offset by the imputed interest income earned on the accumulated assets. The interest-adjusted benefit ratio reflects the effects of such interest income offset. Since interest income is an important factor in measuring the performance of these products, management believes a benefit ratio, which includes the effect of interest income, is useful in analyzing product performance.
($ millions)
Bankers Life
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Long-term care benefit ratios
Earned premium
$
63.8
$
63.7
$
63.5
$
63.7
$
63.4
Benefit ratio before imputed interest income on reserves
117.9%
120.6%
122.1%
123.6%
120.4%
Interest-adjusted benefit ratio
74.7%
77.2%
77.5%
78.7%
75.0%
Underwriting margin (earned premium plus imputed interest income on reserves less policy benefits)
$
16.2
$
14.5
$
14.3
$
13.6
$
15.8
Washington National
Supplemental health benefit ratios
Earned premium
$
156.0
$
155.6
$
156.7
$
157.6
$
159.7
Benefit ratio before imputed interest income on reserves
77.7%
77.6%
80.2%
79.5%
78.1%
Interest-adjusted benefit ratio
53.8%
53.4%
56.2%
55.4%
54.2%
Underwriting margin (earned premium plus imputed interest income on reserves less policy benefits)
$
72.1
$
72.4
$
68.7
$
70.4
$
73.2
34
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Operating return measures
Management believes that an analysis of net income applicable to common stock before net realized investment gains or losses from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on reinsurance transaction, changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items, loss on extinguishment of debt and other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities ("net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the Company and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the Company's underlying fundamentals.
Management also believes that an operating return, excluding significant items, is important as the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results.
This non-GAAP financial measure also differs from return on equity because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of equity used to determine this ratio. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Such volatility is often caused by changes in the estimated fair value of our investment portfolio resulting from changes in general market interest rates rather than the business decisions made by management.
In addition, our equity includes the value of significant net operating loss carryforwards (included in income tax assets). In accordance with GAAP, these assets are not discounted, and accordingly will not provide a return to shareholders (until after it is realized as a reduction to taxes that would otherwise be paid). Management believes that excluding this value from the equity component of this measure enhances the understanding of the effect these non-discounted assets have on operating returns and the comparability of these measures from period-to-period. Operating return measures are used in measuring the performance of our business units and are used as a basis for incentive compensation.
35
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The calculations of: (i) operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); (ii) operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); and (iii) return on equity are as follows (dollars in millions):
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Operating income
$
303.1
$
295.0
$
289.5
$
271.2
$
290.0
Operating income, excluding significant items
$
317.3
$
310.1
$
304.6
$
286.3
$
282.1
Net Income (loss)
$
(315.0)
$
(347.5)
$
(412.1)
$
159.7
$
409.4
Average common equity, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss
carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
3,086.7
$
2,942.5
$
2,782.7
$
2,697.2
$
2,703.9
Average common shareholders' equity
$
4,200.3
$
3,918.3
$
3,795.6
$
3,886.9
$
4,166.8
Operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss
carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
9.8%
10.0%
10.4%
10.1%
10.7%
Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding
accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net
operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
10.3%
10.5%
10.9%
10.6%
10.4%
Return on equity
-7.5%
-8.9%
-10.9%
4.1%
9.8%
(Continued on next page)
36
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following summarizes: (i) operating earnings; (ii) significant items; (iii) operating earnings, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income(loss) (dollars in millions):
Net Operating
Net Operating
Income,
income,
excluding
Net
excluding
significant
income (loss) -
Net Operating
Significant
significant
items - trailing
Net
trailing
income
items (a)
items
four quarters
income (loss)
four quarters
1Q18
$
73.9
$
(0.9)
$
73.0
$
299.6
$
84.3
$
197.6
2Q18
81.9
-
81.9
309.0
102.2
216.4
3Q18
87.5
-
87.5
321.8
(529.8)
(414.2)
4Q18
59.8
15.1
74.9
317.3
28.3
(315.0)
1Q19
65.8
-
65.8
310.1
51.8
(347.5)
2Q19
76.4
-
76.4
304.6
37.6
(412.1)
3Q19
69.2
-
69.2
286.3
42.0
159.7
4Q19
78.6
(7.9)
70.7
282.1
278.0
409.4
(a) The significant items have been discussed in prior press releases.
(Continued on next page)
37
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A reconciliation of pretax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income (loss) is as follows (dollars in millions):
Twelve Months Ended
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Pretax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
381.2
$
369.7
$
362.3
$
341.2
$
368.3
Income tax expense
(78.1)
(74.7)
(72.8)
(70.0)
(78.3)
Operating return
303.1
295.0
289.5
271.2
290.0
Non-operating items:
Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net of related amortization
37.9
36.7
24.1
(15.5)
2.1
Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings
(48.8)
(16.5)
(9.4)
0.6
25.5
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization
55.5
0.8
(43.4)
(95.6)
(81.4)
Fair value changes and amendment related to the agent deferred compensation plan
11.9
6.6
(16.0)
(22.0)
(20.4)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(7.3)
(7.3)
(7.3)
Loss on reinsurance transaction
(704.2)
(704.2)
(704.2)
-
-
Other
1.7
(0.4)
4.5
2.5
(12.6)
Non-operating loss before taxes
(646.0)
(677.0)
(751.7)
(137.3)
(94.1)
Income tax expense (benefit):
On non-operating loss
(135.7)
(142.3)
(157.9)
(28.8)
(19.8)
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items
107.8
107.8
107.8
3.0
(193.7)
Net non-operating loss
(618.1)
(642.5)
(701.6)
(111.5)
119.4
Net income (loss)
$
(315.0)
$
(347.5)
$
(412.1)
$
159.7
$
409.4
(Continued on next page)
38
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
3,236.6
$
3,263.2
$
3,335.0
$
3,225.6
Net operating loss carryforwards
640.6
621.6
613.1
409.8
Accumulated other comprehensive income
729.6
894.5
933.6
1,212.1
Common shareholders' equity
$
4,606.8
$
4,779.3
$
4,881.7
$
4,847.5
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
3,318.7
$
3,366.0
$
2,705.8
$
2,687.3
Net operating loss carryforwards
404.2
388.7
510.6
505.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income
894.3
700.2
403.5
177.7
Common shareholders' equity
$
4,617.2
$
4,454.9
$
3,619.9
$
3,370.9
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
2,703.4
$
2,702.9
$
2,685.0
$
2,761.9
Net operating loss carryforwards
479.6
451.1
425.4
542.6
Accumulated other comprehensive income
654.9
1,098.2
1,442.9
1,372.5
Common shareholders' equity
$
3,837.9
$
4,252.2
$
4,553.3
$
4,677.0
CNO Financial Group | Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings | February 11, 2020
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):
Trailing Four Quarter Average
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
3,086.7
$
2,942.5
$
2,782.7
$
2,697.2
$
2,703.9
Net operating loss carryforwards
440.4
461.8
479.0
476.2
470.1
Accumulated other comprehensive income
673.2
514.0
533.8
713.5
992.8
Common shareholders' equity
$
4,200.3
$
3,918.3
$
3,795.5
$
3,886.9
$
4,166.8
40
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Debt to capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
The debt to capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), differs from the debt to capital ratio because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Such volatility is often caused by changes in the estimated fair value of our investment portfolio resulting from changes in general market interest rates rather than the business decisions made by management. A reconciliation of these ratios is as follows (dollars in millions):
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Corporate notes payable
$
916.8
$
917.3
$
988.3
$
988.7
$
989.1
Total shareholders' equity
3,370.9
3,837.9
4,252.2
4,553.3
4,677.0
Total capital
$
4,287.7
$
4,755.2
$
5,240.5
$
5,542.0
$
5,666.1
Corporate debt to capital
21.4%
19.3%
18.9%
17.8%
17.5%
Corporate notes payable
$
916.8
$
917.3
$
988.3
$
988.7
$
989.1
Total shareholders' equity
3,370.9
3,837.9
4,252.2
4,553.3
4,677.0
Less accumulated other comprehensive income
(177.7)
(654.9)
(1,098.2)
(1,442.9)
(1,372.5)
Total capital
$
4,110.0
$
4,100.3
$
4,142.3
$
4,099.1
$
4,293.6
Debt to total capital ratio, excluding AOCI (a
non-GAAP financial measure)
22.3%
22.4%
23.9%
24.1%
23.0%
41
Information Related to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following summarizes our estimate of the impact of lower general account asset investment income and changes in amounts impacting spreads on 4Q19 net income compared to 4Q18 net income (dollars in millions, except per share data):
4Q19
4Q18
Difference
Net investment income on general account assets
$
272.0
$
290.4
$
(18.4)
Impact of amounts credited and cost of options impacting spread:
Cost of interest credited to policyholders
(25.9)
(27.4)
1.5
Cost of options to fund index credits, net of forfeitures
(24.8)
(25.9)
1.1
Subtotal
221.3
237.1
(15.8)
Tax expense (benefit)
46.5
49.8
(3.3)
Impact on net income, net of income taxes
$
174.8
$
187.3
$
(12.5)
Per diluted share impact, based on 4Q19 weighted average shares oustanding (a non-
$
(0.08)
GAAP financial measure)
